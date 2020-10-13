Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Alfredo’s Beauty Salon

Proietti, Alfredo R.

a/k/a Prioetti, Alfredo R.

535 Main St., Apt. 1

Great Barrington, MA 01230

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/01/20

Arasate, Louis Arazabal

99 Colonial Circle, Unit A

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/10/20

Archidiacono, Kyle Francis

Archidiacono, Samantha Ann-Marie

a/k/a Klein, Samantha

51 Hastings St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/31/20

Arroyo, Nancy R.

54 Simard Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/02/20

Beaulieu, David J.

2415 Wilbraham Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/14/20

Cape Ann Audio

McLean, Dennis Michael

McLean, Colleen Ann

PO Box 207

North Hatfield, MA 01066

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/01/20

Cooper, Linda M.

168 Osborne Road

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/31/20

Esile, Frank J.

400 Britton St., Apt 416

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/14/20

Flynn, Theresa Marie

35A Mountain St.

Haydenville, MA 01039

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/11/20

Goss, Richard W.

Goss, Kelly B.

185 Anvil St.

Feeding Hills, MA 01030

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/31/2020

Judd, William E.

a/k/a Judd, Bill

12B Spanish Court

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/14/20

Kowal, Lorie A.

143 Edgewood Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/09/20

Lafferty, Katharine R.

a/k/a Kopczyski, Katharine R.

57 Linden Ave., Apt. 1

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/14/20

Lessard, Jacqueline

268 Elm St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/11/20

Maggard, Nicole S.

a/k/a Pederzani, Nicole

35 Timberidge Road

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/31/2020

McCann, Ashley E.

4 Grove St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/03/20

McCarthy, Andrea S.

a/k/a Bates, Andrea S.

a/k/a McCarthy-Bates, Andrea S.

182 Fuller St.

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/04/20

McMahon, Jason T.

115 Williams St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/03/20

Moseman, Kristine Michele

15 Falmouth Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/04/20

Nieves, Dalia

765 Main St., Apt 3B

Springfield, MA 01105

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/01/20

Pleasant, Veronica

34 Sumner Ave., Apt. 314

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/10/20

Ricard, Mark R.

PO Box 714

Bondsville, MA 01009

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/010/20

Ruland, Arthur Allen

Ruland, Judith Anne

160 Powell Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/15/20

Scott, Jeremy

9 Barnes St.

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/01/20

Shepardson, Kristen

P.O. Box 268

Barre, MA 01005

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/04/20

Shepherd, Adam Paul

P.O. Box 327

Wales, MA 01081

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/31/20

Sudyka, David B.

29 Westbrook Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/02/20

Thouin, Matthew T.

5 Sunset Rock Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/09/20

Marie C. Tucker Graphic Design

Tucker, Dennis F.

Tucker, Marie C.

86 Pleasant St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/11/20

Woodman, Michael J.

Woodman, Michelle L.

67 Percy St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/15/20