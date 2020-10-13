Bankruptcies

Top Banner

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Alfredo’s Beauty Salon
Proietti, Alfredo R.
a/k/a Prioetti, Alfredo R.
535 Main St., Apt. 1
Great Barrington, MA 01230
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/01/20

Arasate, Louis Arazabal
99 Colonial Circle, Unit A
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/10/20

Archidiacono, Kyle Francis
Archidiacono, Samantha Ann-Marie
a/k/a Klein, Samantha
51 Hastings St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/31/20

Arroyo, Nancy R.
54 Simard Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/02/20

Beaulieu, David J.
2415 Wilbraham Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/14/20

Cape Ann Audio
McLean, Dennis Michael
McLean, Colleen Ann
PO Box 207
North Hatfield, MA 01066
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/01/20

Cooper, Linda M.
168 Osborne Road
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/31/20

Esile, Frank J.
400 Britton St., Apt 416
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/14/20

Flynn, Theresa Marie
35A Mountain St.
Haydenville, MA 01039
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/11/20

Goss, Richard W.
Goss, Kelly B.
185 Anvil St.
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/31/2020

Judd, William E.
a/k/a Judd, Bill
12B Spanish Court
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/14/20

Kowal, Lorie A.
143 Edgewood Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/09/20

Lafferty, Katharine R.
a/k/a Kopczyski, Katharine R.
57 Linden Ave., Apt. 1
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/14/20

Lessard, Jacqueline
268 Elm St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/11/20

Maggard, Nicole S.
a/k/a Pederzani, Nicole
35 Timberidge Road
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/31/2020

McCann, Ashley E.
4 Grove St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/03/20

McCarthy, Andrea S.
a/k/a Bates, Andrea S.
a/k/a McCarthy-Bates, Andrea S.
182 Fuller St.
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/04/20

McMahon, Jason T.
115 Williams St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/03/20

Moseman, Kristine Michele
15 Falmouth Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/04/20

Nieves, Dalia
765 Main St., Apt 3B
Springfield, MA 01105
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/01/20

Pleasant, Veronica
34 Sumner Ave., Apt. 314
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/10/20

Ricard, Mark R.
PO Box 714
Bondsville, MA 01009
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/010/20

Ruland, Arthur Allen
Ruland, Judith Anne
160 Powell Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/15/20

Scott, Jeremy
9 Barnes St.
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/01/20

Shepardson, Kristen
P.O. Box 268
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/04/20

Shepherd, Adam Paul
P.O. Box 327
Wales, MA 01081
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/31/20

Sudyka, David B.
29 Westbrook Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/02/20

Thouin, Matthew T.
5 Sunset Rock Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/09/20

Marie C. Tucker Graphic Design
Tucker, Dennis F.
Tucker, Marie C.
86 Pleasant St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/11/20

Woodman, Michael J.
Woodman, Michelle L.
67 Percy St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/15/20

