Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
ASHFIELD
837 Murray Road
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $775,000
Buyer: Tracey A. Baptiste
Seller: 837 Murray Road TR
Date: 09/10/20
BUCKLAND
27 Stone Road
Buckland, MA 01338
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Thomas C. Dame
Seller: Katelyn A. Litchfield
Date: 09/18/20
CHARLEMONT
23 Warfield Road
Charlemont, MA 01339
Amount: $242,000
Buyer: Katelyn A. Litchfield
Seller: McKenzie Property Mgmt. Inc.
Date: 09/18/20
COLRAIN
240 Reeds Bridge Road
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $344,000
Buyer: William C. Pinder
Seller: James Cabral
Date: 09/15/20
32 White Road
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Douglas E. Williams
Seller: William J. Meyers
Date: 09/11/20
DEERFIELD
282 Conway Road
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $212,500
Buyer: Jolene B. Spencer
Seller: Warchol 2009 RET
Date: 09/10/20
79 Hillside Road
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Melissa Carpenter
Seller: Cynthia R. Custeau
Date: 09/10/20
103 Upper Road
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $524,413
Buyer: Steven Beckwith
Seller: Jeffrey J. Benoit
Date: 09/18/20
ERVING
68 Mountain Road
Erving, MA 01344
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Helen Postema
Seller: Susan A. McNamee
Date: 09/10/20
GREENFIELD
269 Conway St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $190,500
Buyer: Vanessa VanStee
Seller: Jacqueline A. David
Date: 09/18/20
302 Deerfield St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Zoe Feldman
Seller: Jonathan D. Rosario
Date: 09/18/20
39 Fargo St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $312,000
Buyer: Randy Ross
Seller: Debra S. Roberts
Date: 09/16/20
629 Leyden Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Richard F. Gammell
Seller: John Schmid
Date: 09/15/20
361 Main St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $499,800
Buyer: Garden Block LLC
Seller: Garden Building LLC
Date: 09/09/20
22 Woodsia Ridge
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: John M. Richardson
Seller: Sheila B. Dupras
Date: 09/15/20
HEATH
192 Branch Hill Road
Heath, MA 01346
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Maurice P. Depalo
Seller: Donald Gritzner
Date: 09/09/20
LEVERETT
330 Long Plain Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $640,000
Buyer: Justin Killeen
Seller: Jonathon P. Thompson
Date: 09/15/20
MONTAGUE
33 K St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Ryan P. Doherty
Seller: Phillip Waldron
Date: 09/15/20
5 Poplar St.
Montague, MA 01301
Amount: $194,900
Buyer: Kristin H. McLaughlin
Seller: William R. Cowan
Date: 09/11/20
NEW SALEM
137 North Main St.
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $231,600
Buyer: Emily R. Rowell
Seller: Angela Madeiras
Date: 09/14/20
NORTHFIELD
127 Captain Beers Plain Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $339,000
Buyer: Joseph T. Burke
Seller: Robert H. Christmann
Date: 09/15/20
12 Highland Ave.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Raymond C. Fiske
Seller: Sarah M. Fiske
Date: 09/09/20
66 Main St.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $449,900
Buyer: James H. Burstein
Seller: Eugene Rice
Date: 09/09/20
474 Millers Falls Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $229,900
Buyer: John C. Lorentzen
Seller: Richard W. Nadolski
Date: 09/18/20
439 South Mountain Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Loren J. Samons
Seller: Timothy Bond-Wetherbe
Date: 09/18/20
290 Warwick Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Ashleigh Lovett
Seller: Rene M. Gadreault
Date: 09/18/20
ORANGE
Flagg Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Channel Z. Seismometry Inc.
Seller: Peter A. Gerry
Date: 09/17/20
83 Packard Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $117,000
Buyer: Timothy A. Bass
Seller: Chris A. Soucie
Date: 09/18/20
215 South Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Mitchell L. Krasco
Seller: Steven G. Jordan
Date: 09/18/20
150 West Orange Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Jacob B. Cooley
Seller: Lanny R. Neely
Date: 09/18/20
400 West River St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $222,400
Buyer: Dana L. Hardy
Seller: Erik Rousseau
Date: 09/10/20
SHELBURNE
3 South Maple St.
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Britomart V. Serpe
Seller: Harriet H. Paine
Date: 09/15/20
34 Water St.
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: John E. Madocks
Seller: Barry L. Nye
Date: 09/11/20
SHUTESBURY
315 Locks Pond Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $279,900
Buyer: Bethany D. Rose
Seller: Michael McGrath
Date: 09/09/20
42 Shore Dr.
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $122,500
Buyer: Mary David
Seller: Shutesbury Health Club
Date: 09/18/20
SUNDERLAND
59 Kulessa Cross Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Carol S. Leblanc
Seller: Adam P. Small
Date: 09/15/20
WARWICK
199 Chestnut Hill Road
Warwick, MA 01378
Amount: $349,900
Buyer: Kyle T. Welsh
Seller: Brian C. Miner
Date: 09/16/20
40 South Holden Road
Warwick, MA 01378
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Clifford E. Carman
Seller: Rose M. Burnett
Date: 09/11/20
77 Shepardson Road
Warwick, MA 01378
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Katharine Oldach
Seller: Luanne Muzzy
Date: 09/10/20
WHATELY
Eastwood Lane #40
Whately, MA 01093
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Andrew E. Pepyne
Seller: Jawk Inc.
Date: 09/17/20
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
23 Agnoli Place
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $273,000
Buyer: Stephanie J. Hurley
Seller: Kostiantyn Lavrynets
Date: 09/11/20
73 Bessbrook St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Robert R. Renaud
Seller: Mary Arendt
Date: 09/11/20
27 Carr Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $420,900
Buyer: Tuan D. Le
Seller: Viktor Savonin
Date: 09/17/20
23 Dover St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $314,900
Buyer: Timothy P. Burns
Seller: Sergey V. Melnik
Date: 09/14/20
52 Hamilton Circle
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $327,000
Buyer: Taunya Jasperson
Seller: Richard J. White
Date: 09/16/20
19 Highland Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Stephanie M. Karrasch
Seller: Berard, Doris A., (Estate)
Date: 09/11/20
1336 Main St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Rene R. Trudell
Seller: Charles O. Degray
Date: 09/14/20
548 Mill St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Gary M. Fusick
Seller: RLS RE Holdings LLC
Date: 09/18/20
550 Mill St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Gary M. Fusick
Seller: RLS RE Holdings LLC
Date: 09/18/20
972 North St. Ext.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $321,000
Buyer: Alfredo Rossitto
Seller: Ashley M. Senatore
Date: 09/17/20
1048 North West St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $319,900
Buyer: Danny Marsili
Seller: Roger H. Eaton
Date: 09/15/20
206 North West St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $286,000
Buyer: Beth A. Smith
Seller: Edward F. Jones
Date: 09/17/20
170 Pineview Circle
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $249,900
Buyer: Christian Lesiak
Seller: Mary E. Breglio
Date: 09/18/20
62 Suffield St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: VIP Home & Associates LLC
Seller: Roy Properties LLC
Date: 09/08/20
24 Tina Lane
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Jeffrey Lazazzera
Seller: Whisperwood LLC
Date: 09/11/20
BLANDFORD
47 North St.
Blandford, MA 01008
Amount: $298,500
Buyer: Michael L. Thomas
Seller: Sandra J. Lortsher
Date: 09/18/20
BRIMFIELD
Marsh Hill Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Andre R. Gingras
Seller: Margaret A. Gingras
Date: 09/09/20
CHESTER
218 Route 20
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Judith L. Dulude
Seller: Kenneth G. Dulude
Date: 09/10/20
346 Skyline Trail
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $366,000
Buyer: Paul Pospisil
Seller: William Monahan
Date: 09/18/20
CHICOPEE
141 Boulay Circle
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $227,000
Buyer: Annamaria Roberson
Seller: Mindy L. Durgin
Date: 09/14/20
993 Burnett Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Nicholas Ottomaniello
Seller: Wilmington Savings
Date: 09/08/20
163 Chapel St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $289,900
Buyer: Debra M. Burdeau
Seller: Matte, Cecile N., (Estate)
Date: 09/16/20
317 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $160,900
Buyer: Rebecca Harleigh-Burke
Seller: Patricia A. Ouimette
Date: 09/15/20
40 Dale Court
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Vadzim Loban
Seller: Elena Abashina
Date: 09/14/20
36 Daniel Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $227,500
Buyer: James Austin
Seller: Kelly C. Dewall
Date: 09/18/20
68 Edbert St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $7,973,000
Buyer: Edbert Ventures LLC
Seller: Mall Apartments LLC
Date: 09/17/20
69-71 Edbert St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $7,973,000
Buyer: Edbert Ventures LLC
Seller: Mall Apartments LLC
Date: 09/17/20
25 Grace St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Amy Deauseault
Seller: CRA Holdings Inc.
Date: 09/11/20
114 Stedman St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Mohammad Shiban
Seller: Gladys Lizak
Date: 09/10/20
1241-1249 Granby Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $10,476,000
Buyer: Granby Ventures LLC
Seller: Townhouse Court Apts. LLC
Date: 09/17/20
386 Grove St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Peter A. Bilodeau
Seller: Lester J. Polchlopek
Date: 09/18/20
31 Ludger Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Shayna L. O’Connell
Seller: Erik R. Balser
Date: 09/18/20
145 Ludlow Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Edward Platt
Seller: Daniel J. Plouffe
Date: 09/17/20
Memorial Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Metrolube Realty LLC
Seller: Maui RT
Date: 09/16/20
59 New Ludlow Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $4,751,000
Buyer: New Ludlow Ventures LLC
Seller: Partridge Hollow Apts. LLC
Date: 09/17/20
117 Parenteau Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $331,000
Buyer: Phat Dang
Seller: Richard P. Mienkowski
Date: 09/15/20
218 Pondview Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Luis A. Matias
Seller: Lisa A. Delmonte
Date: 09/18/20
22 Ralph Circle
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Brandon A. Haden
Seller: Sodi Inc.
Date: 09/18/20
69 Rimmon Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $203,000
Buyer: Angel M. Resto
Seller: Claude F. Dion
Date: 09/15/20
542 Springfield St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Matthew M. Jonah
Seller: Michael D. Erwin
Date: 09/16/20
27 Woodland Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Melanie Wilk
Seller: Walter A. Jedziniak
Date: 09/18/20
EAST LONGMEADOW
37 Dartmouth Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Daniel L. McCreary
Seller: Robert J. Francoeur
Date: 09/15/20
59 East Circle Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $282,500
Buyer: Jennifer Robb
Seller: Donald F. Edwards
Date: 09/17/20
109 East Circle Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Anthony S. Marinello
Seller: Barry W. Ross
Date: 09/08/20
26 Edmund St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Bao S. Zhu
Seller: Thomas R. Nipps
Date: 09/10/20
49 Edmund St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $234,900
Buyer: Joshua Smith
Seller: Nancy J. Damario
Date: 09/09/20
42 Fernwood Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $264,900
Buyer: Nancy D. O’Connor
Seller: Mary M. Hayes
Date: 09/16/20
15 Halon Ter.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Francis E. Delavergne
Seller: Michael A. Galietta
Date: 09/08/20
Hidden Ponds Dr. #6
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $154,000
Buyer: Peter Nham
Seller: Lost Sailor RT
Date: 09/14/20
31 High Pine Circle
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $489,900
Buyer: Natalia Seng
Seller: Donald C. Ryan
Date: 09/18/20
60 Highlandview Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $378,900
Buyer: Jim F. Arroyo
Seller: Matthew C. Staples
Date: 09/14/20
16 Kibbe Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Henry Denis
Seller: Michael J. Evitts
Date: 09/16/20
118 Patterson Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $163,500
Buyer: Shahid Ghuman
Seller: Marie V. Rosati
Date: 09/15/20
19 Peachtree Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $740,000
Buyer: Eric D. Hagopian
Seller: Vladimir Kulenok
Date: 09/15/20
55 Porter Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $297,000
Buyer: Joseph E. Pasquini
Seller: Warner M. Cross
Date: 09/11/20
306 Prospect St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Andrew R. Mailloux
Seller: Page, Virginia A., (Estate)
Date: 09/11/20
88 Ridge Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Eileen Speight
Seller: John D. Connor
Date: 09/11/20
41 Somerset St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $283,000
Buyer: Scott F. Mason
Seller: Page, Darrell R., (Estate)
Date: 09/10/20
62 Tufts St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01108
Amount: $215,500
Buyer: FNMA
Seller: Shela Wheeler
Date: 09/10/20
42 Westminster St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Jonathan B. Tobiasz
Seller: Carol S. Sleator
Date: 09/18/20
GRANVILLE
111 Cross Road
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Anthony Caruso
Seller: Stephen M. Burzynski
Date: 09/17/20
708 Main Road
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Sara M. Conroy
Seller: Magdiel Villegas
Date: 09/09/20
HAMPDEN
77 Howlett Hill Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $255,500
Buyer: Joshua Markham
Seller: Betty M. Markham
Date: 09/16/20
Mountain Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $202,000
Buyer: Town Of Hampden
Seller: Russell W. Morton
Date: 09/09/20
58 North Monson Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Tracy T. Fleming
Seller: Mark A. Officer
Date: 09/15/20
HOLLAND
30 Butterworth Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Hunter Boody
Seller: David R. Bouley
Date: 09/10/20
28 Stony Hill Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Kevin S. Catir
Seller: Bradley Sulewski
Date: 09/17/20
HOLYOKE
78 Berkshire St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $217,500
Buyer: Erin J. Seibert
Seller: Lynette R. Winslow
Date: 09/11/20
6 Cherry Hill
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Jill M. Cloutier
Seller: US Bank
Date: 09/18/20
10 Harrison Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $176,000
Buyer: Wadamyl Rodriguez
Seller: Joanne H. Fogarty
Date: 09/10/20
294 Ingleside St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Aidan J. Benoit
Seller: Jahjan LLC
Date: 09/16/20
9-11 James St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Juan Colon-Alvarado
Seller: Gladysh Capital LLC
Date: 09/18/20
72 King St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $213,000
Buyer: Jessica L. Breite
Seller: Matthew D. Cyr
Date: 09/18/20
258 Linden St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Jorge Correa
Seller: Ott, Margaret, (Estate)
Date: 09/16/20
1106 Main St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Patriot Living LLC
Seller: FNMA
Date: 09/10/20
12 Memorial Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $197,500
Buyer: Andrea M. Lubold
Seller: Maria E. Lebeau
Date: 09/11/20
44 Norwood Ter.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Erin B. Brunelle
Seller: Sherrill J. Harris
Date: 09/18/20
252 Oak St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: Danna Beltre-DeColon
Seller: USA HUD
Date: 09/10/20
Oxford Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $231,000
Buyer: Gary Dacunha
Seller: Noah P. Menard
Date: 09/11/20
167 Sky View Ter.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $168,500
Buyer: Angeline C. Caron
Seller: Jacqueline P. Fraser
Date: 09/18/20
LONGMEADOW
26 Arlington Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $294,000
Buyer: Nicole A. Kelly
Seller: Maureen A. Regan
Date: 09/11/20
140 Ellington St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $579,900
Buyer: Allison A. Richards
Seller: Francis Cannizzo
Date: 09/18/20
200 Kenmore Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: David Deshais
Seller: Carolyn Casella
Date: 09/11/20
37 Lincoln Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Rosinski Realty Inc.
Seller: Byung H. Kim
Date: 09/18/20
98 Longfellow Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Michael J. Evitts
Seller: Patrick Scully
Date: 09/16/20
1607 Longmeadow St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Wilmington Savings
Seller: Alan Hobart
Date: 09/18/20
452 Maple Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Brendan Abad
Seller: Michael D. Penders
Date: 09/18/20
6 Massachusetts Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Basim Hashim
Seller: Desmond Mullally
Date: 09/10/20
85 Pioneer Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $306,000
Buyer: Tracy L. Lyons
Seller: Michael R. Sullivan
Date: 09/14/20
50 Warren Ter.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Ethan Kendrick
Seller: Kenneth R. Blackmer
Date: 09/18/20
67 Warren Ter.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Stephanie L. Walker
Seller: Joan F. Carney
Date: 09/15/20
69 Western Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Lori A. Snyder
Seller: Ghulam Sheraz
Date: 09/18/20
326 Williams St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $311,000
Buyer: Brianna Carey
Seller: David Castleman
Date: 09/10/20
LUDLOW
21 Acorn St.
Ludlow, MA 01109
Amount: $288,000
Buyer: Ryan C. O’Neil
Seller: Candy Martins
Date: 09/09/20
Autumn Ridge Road #43
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $134,900
Buyer: Nuno Costa
Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC
Date: 09/15/20
123 Center St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Andrzej Lipior
Seller: Zygmunt Kania
Date: 09/10/20
193 Center St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $171,000
Buyer: Jaime Jacobs
Seller: FNMA
Date: 09/18/20
928 Center St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Miguel Ramos
Seller: Gary G. Decoteau
Date: 09/15/20
145 Coolidge Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Sara Barroso
Seller: Joanne Barroso
Date: 09/11/20
19 Cross St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Domjoe Properties Inc.
Seller: Anthony S. Marinello
Date: 09/08/20
1068 East St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Raul G. Fraga
Seller: Robert M. Severyn
Date: 09/15/20
42 Hampshire St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $210,800
Buyer: Dylan P. Pereira
Seller: John Portelada
Date: 09/09/20
120 Lakeview Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $191,000
Buyer: Eric D. Hytnen
Seller: Pedro M. Dias
Date: 09/11/20
7 Maple St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Preston Bailey
Seller: Roxdot Rehabs LLC
Date: 09/18/20
Marias Way #3
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Judith Chiasson
Seller: M&G Investors LLC
Date: 09/09/20
Marias Way #13
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Michael J. Pio
Seller: M&G Investors LLC
Date: 09/10/20
347 Miller St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $468,000
Buyer: Amanda J. Winslow
Seller: Todd T. Bousquet
Date: 09/11/20
10 Nowak Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $359,000
Buyer: Justin Babineau
Seller: Wayne J. Fournier
Date: 09/14/20
27 Stebbins St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Walter Peacey
Seller: Justin M. Babineau
Date: 09/14/20
263 Ventura St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $324,300
Buyer: Fernando J. DosSantos
Seller: Diane T. Greene
Date: 09/16/20
259 West St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Joseph R. Aldrich
Seller: Anthony Poehler
Date: 09/18/20
237 Westerly Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Jennifer M. Dziedzic
Seller: Michael A. Breor
Date: 09/18/20
MONSON
77 Carpenter Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Donald Henderson
Seller: Derek J. Kusek
Date: 09/09/20
120 Fenton Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Barry W. Ross
Seller: Eric S. Belisle
Date: 09/11/20
Hovey Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $299,000
Buyer: Jesse E. Sugrue
Seller: Warka Associates LLC
Date: 09/09/20
63 Lakeshore Dr.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $196,000
Buyer: Kim Thomas
Seller: Chad Yergeau
Date: 09/15/20
110 Maxwell Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $309,000
Buyer: Philip S. Roberge
Seller: Vicki D. Alfano
Date: 09/14/20
PALMER
1011 Hillside Dr.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Jeffrey A. Day
Seller: Jeffrey A. Day
Date: 09/17/20
42 Mechanic St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Shauna L. Ziemba
Seller: Richard E. Fulkerson
Date: 09/11/20
RUSSELL
45 Blandford Stage Road
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Russell Retail LLC
Seller: Joseph P. Sharkey
Date: 09/10/20
345 Dickinson Hill Road
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Jon Lafreniere
Seller: Southeast Property Acquisition LLC
Date: 09/15/20
16 Park St.
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Robert Daniels
Seller: Jill A. Dube
Date: 09/17/20
60 West Main St.
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $129,900
Buyer: Brigette K. Tichy
Seller: Mark E. Jensen
Date: 09/18/20
SOUTHWICK
30 Birchwood Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $247,000
Buyer: William R. O’Brien
Seller: Nikolette E. Lacey
Date: 09/18/20
5 Great Brook Dr.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $499,900
Buyer: Pamela Camerlin
Seller: Mihran A. Terzian
Date: 09/16/20
8 Ham Hill Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $181,000
Buyer: Jacob Cressotti
Seller: Cathy Bruce
Date: 09/16/20
22 Knollwood Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Alissa Phelps
Seller: Karen E. Saunders
Date: 09/09/20
8 North Lake Ave.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Kenneth B. Stone
Seller: Robert C. Leclair
Date: 09/18/20
14 North Lake Ave.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Kenneth B. Stone
Seller: Robert C. Leclair
Date: 09/18/20
392 North Loomis St.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Steven F. Bailey
Seller: Ronald Vandervliet
Date: 09/09/20
79 North Longyard Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Paul Breveleri
Seller: Jane F. Dame
Date: 09/17/20
14 Oak St.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $233,000
Buyer: Brittany Vaughan
Seller: Walter E. Drenen
Date: 09/14/20
15 Pineywood Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: James P. Banville
Seller: Jodie A. Alaimo
Date: 09/18/20
14 Powder Mill Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $239,000
Buyer: Neil D. Roache
Seller: Angelo Melloni
Date: 09/18/20
28 Tannery Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $333,000
Buyer: Nikolette E. Lacey
Seller: Dutch RT
Date: 09/18/20
73 Vining Hill Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Sheila Guay
Seller: William Kingman
Date: 09/15/20
10 Woodside Circle
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $264,000
Buyer: Tyler Guenette
Seller: Thurston Properties LLC
Date: 09/09/20
SPRINGFIELD
34 Amherst St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Miguel Ramos
Seller: 613 LLC
Date: 09/18/20
49 Armory St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $146,000
Buyer: Rachel F. Figueroa
Seller: Theresa M. Lavertue
Date: 09/18/20
12 Baird Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $262,000
Buyer: Shaun Jennings
Seller: Jamie K. Condon
Date: 09/18/20
70 Balboa Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $191,000
Buyer: Jessica Wilk
Seller: Cesare A. Ciantra
Date: 09/18/20
40 Beauregard St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $197,000
Buyer: John Nieves
Seller: Tracy T. Fleming
Date: 09/15/20
61 Bellwood Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $226,000
Buyer: Jason Aponte
Seller: Daniel T. Beauregard
Date: 09/18/20
50 Bessemer St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Miriam Colon
Seller: Brian M. Rogers
Date: 09/18/20
20 Bloomfield St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $219,000
Buyer: Benjamin Vasquez
Seller: US Bank
Date: 09/11/20
718 Bradley Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $187,000
Buyer: Wesley F. Rodriguez
Seller: Linnzi A. Cofield
Date: 09/15/20
151 Breckwood Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $193,000
Buyer: Carlos J. DeLeon
Seller: 11RRE LLC
Date: 09/17/20
144 Bristol St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $223,500
Buyer: John N. Mbugua
Seller: Michelle Stuart
Date: 09/17/20
45 Bryant St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Angela L. Ortiz
Seller: Rafael P. Ortola
Date: 09/11/20
680 Carew St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: A&H Legacy LLC
Seller: Armand M. Roy
Date: 09/09/20
274-1/2 Centre St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: John L. Charles
Seller: Siam Williams Investment Group LLC
Date: 09/11/20
43 Chalfonte Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $344,000
Buyer: Reinaldo Santigao
Seller: W. Paul Lemieux
Date: 09/16/20
68 Chilson St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Dwayne R. Smith
Seller: Louis C. Sharp
Date: 09/11/20
28-30 Cleveland St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $172,000
Buyer: Aramis Marrero
Seller: Anna M. Rodriguez
Date: 09/09/20
82-84 Clifton Ave.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $126,500
Buyer: DNEPRO Properties LLC
Seller: Frank Oglesby
Date: 09/11/20
102 David St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $155,389
Buyer: US Bank
Seller: Roscoe G. Brown
Date: 09/16/20
102 Devens St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Jeanne Bousquet
Seller: Michael Manicki
Date: 09/11/20
36 Dickinson St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Alfred C. Leblanc
Seller: RBT Enterprise LLC
Date: 09/18/20
240 East St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Ramon Santiago
Seller: CIG 4 LLC
Date: 09/11/20
57 Elaine Circle
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Luis R. Cotto
Seller: Grahams Construction Inc.
Date: 09/10/20
86 Eloise St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Allen Murray
Seller: Latasha Drungo
Date: 09/11/20
80 Farnsworth St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $143,000
Buyer: Rebecca Mailloux
Seller: Ida W. Page
Date: 09/11/20
134 Forest Park Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $259,000
Buyer: Magda M. Ahmed
Seller: Dean S. Ascioti
Date: 09/16/20
162 Fort Pleasant Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Houdini Realty LLC
Seller: Buena Vista Property LLC
Date: 09/18/20
5 Gates Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $265,500
Buyer: Padam L. Mohat
Seller: Douglas Johnson
Date: 09/08/20
109 Gilman St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Alan M. Urban
Seller: US Bank
Date: 09/18/20
Hanson Dr.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $184,500
Buyer: Donna A. Fellion
Seller: Russell R. Lassonde
Date: 09/08/20
138 Harvey St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $151,000
Buyer: Margarett Lewin
Seller: Source 9 Dev. LLC
Date: 09/10/20
30 Hunter Place
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Juan Cardona
Seller: William Cruz
Date: 09/17/20
156 Kensington Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $235,900
Buyer: Jorge Calcano
Seller: Clarence H. Montgomery
Date: 09/11/20
15 Kingsley St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Christopher C. Landrau
Seller: Juan Santana
Date: 09/14/20
99 Lakevilla Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $117,000
Buyer: North Harlow 4 LLC
Seller: Elizabeth Cordero
Date: 09/18/20
30 Leete St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $162,500
Buyer: Rinaldi Pease Realty LLC
Seller: Amat Victoria Curam LLC
Date: 09/11/20
147 Leyfred Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Jose A. Cruz-Colon
Seller: Nora L. Wiggins
Date: 09/10/20
144 Lloyd Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Stephanie L. Parnin
Seller: Brian J. Staples
Date: 09/11/20
23 Lucerne Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $191,000
Buyer: Walter O. Cruz-Rivera
Seller: Christine M. Jalbert
Date: 09/11/20
139-143 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $127,000
Buyer: Stephen Nemphos
Seller: Yellowbrick Property LLC
Date: 09/14/20
1252 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01103
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Charlou Realty LLC
Seller: Claudette I. Ravosa
Date: 09/18/20
46 Mapledell St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $218,000
Buyer: Ruth Jackson
Seller: Home Staging & Realty LLC
Date: 09/09/20
63 Margaret St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Ruel R. McGregor
Seller: Lupine Properties LLC
Date: 09/17/20
115 Merida St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $166,000
Buyer: Meghan K. Flowers
Seller: Mary J. Vaughn
Date: 09/08/20
67 Middlebrook Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Devan Longtin
Seller: Gerard Belanger
Date: 09/15/20
131 Miller St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $194,000
Buyer: Jessica L. Martin
Seller: Stephen F. Powell
Date: 09/15/20
107 Naismith St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Wai Y. Cheng
Seller: Neidy Cruz
Date: 09/10/20
74 Ontario St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Elizabeth Jaquez
Seller: Michael V. Kulisz
Date: 09/16/20
26 Paramount St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $257,000
Buyer: Veronica Z. Velez
Seller: Giovanni Cotto
Date: 09/17/20
98 Park Road
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Matthew S. Dupont
Seller: Derrick A. Capers
Date: 09/14/20
79 Patricia Circle
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $237,000
Buyer: Darriel Alicea
Seller: Kurt M. Zimmerman
Date: 09/08/20
800 Plumtree Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Chelsea R. Finn
Seller: Winston P. Palmer
Date: 09/15/20
1617 Plumtree Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $251,000
Buyer: Juan M. Garcia
Seller: Peter J. Houser
Date: 09/18/20
146 Powell Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $198,000
Buyer: Miran Krasevac
Seller: April C. Austin
Date: 09/18/20
119 Prentice St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Michael P. Counter
Seller: Linda A. Jones
Date: 09/15/20
44 Quentin Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Kristen M. Tirado
Seller: Ernest A. Airoldi
Date: 09/10/20
15 Redstone Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $188,000
Buyer: Grace Atkins
Seller: Joshua T. Smith
Date: 09/09/20
1859 Roosevelt Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Amanda-Lee Camacho
Seller: Jorge Camacho
Date: 09/15/20
68 Roy St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $117,000
Buyer: Victoria Long
Seller: Jessen FT
Date: 09/11/20
236 Russell St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $322,500
Buyer: Robert D. Escalante
Seller: George L. Johnson
Date: 09/18/20
18 Santa Barbara St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $132,000
Buyer: Veronica Pellot
Seller: Lisandra Lopez
Date: 09/09/20
58 Senator St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $247,500
Buyer: Joseph E. Griffin
Seller: David Deshais
Date: 09/11/20
30 Signal Hill Circle
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $372,000
Buyer: Rainies E. Ward
Seller: Jacqueline Rivera
Date: 09/17/20
67-69 Silver St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $264,000
Buyer: Zachary Nunnally
Seller: Mary A. Thomas
Date: 09/14/20
33 Slumber Lane
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $229,000
Buyer: Herman Torres
Seller: Nathaniel D. Raymond
Date: 09/10/20
163 Spikenard Circle
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: James B. Ortiz
Seller: CIG 4 LLC
Date: 09/18/20
76 Spruceland Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Kevin M. Lalime
Seller: April R. Achorn
Date: 09/17/20
71 Stanhope Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Carmen Y. Rodriguez
Seller: Timothy, Sylvia, (Estate)
Date: 09/17/20
46 Thames St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $217,500
Buyer: Nestor E. Santiago-Rivera
Seller: Rainies E. Ward
Date: 09/17/20
97 Tyler St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $141,000
Buyer: Arlette Gomez
Seller: KEC Properties LLC
Date: 09/08/20
24 Vincent St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Diana M. Hernandez
Seller: Humboldt Realty LLC
Date: 09/18/20
549-551 Wilbraham Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Yasin B. Arbow
Seller: Karolynn U. Sheppard
Date: 09/10/20
46 Wildwood Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Salvatore Decesare
Seller: Thomas D. Beggs
Date: 09/09/20
90-92 Windemere St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $216,000
Buyer: Frankie Rodriguez
Seller: Mary E. Newton
Date: 09/11/20
130 Winton St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Edwin F. Morales
Seller: Annamaria C. Roberson
Date: 09/11/20
791 Worthington St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Samina Taqi
Seller: Anwar Properties LLC
Date: 09/18/20
TOLLAND
120 Brook Lane
Tolland, MA 01034
Amount: $368,000
Buyer: Karen E. Mernoff
Seller: Jarb LLC
Date: 09/18/20
1468 Burt Hill Road
Tolland, MA 01034
Amount: $246,000
Buyer: Jake Kearin
Seller: Weisse, Carl F. 3rd, (Estate)
Date: 09/16/20
WALES
23 McBride Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $399,000
Buyer: Crystal C. Nascembeni
Seller: Lauren Aldrich
Date: 09/18/20
WEST SPRINGFIELD
129 Amostown Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Jacqueline N. Lapinski
Seller: David W. Hosmer
Date: 09/18/20
134 Bear Hole Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $308,000
Buyer: David Hosmer
Seller: Benjamin J. Allain
Date: 09/18/20
132 Bonair Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $256,400
Buyer: Pablo Ortiz-Alvarez
Seller: Maher ElKobersi
Date: 09/18/20
144 Bretton Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Steven Manchino
Seller: Nadil I. Fanous
Date: 09/16/20
118 Butternut Hollow Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $332,500
Buyer: Benjamin Allain
Seller: David W. Lally
Date: 09/18/20
37 Clyde Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $232,000
Buyer: Lawrence Krahn
Seller: Richard F. Hayden
Date: 09/15/20
69 Deer Run Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Richard Hayden
Seller: Daniel F. Murphy
Date: 09/15/20
496 Dewey St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $271,000
Buyer: Sergei Bespalov
Seller: William Gallacher
Date: 09/18/20
20 Irving St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: B&B Properties LLC
Seller: Sergio D. Oliveira
Date: 09/14/20
65 Lathrop St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Mass Housing LLC
Seller: Mike Nenastin
Date: 09/18/20
11 Lowell St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: West Springfield Automotive
Seller: Daniel L. Donatini
Date: 09/18/20
560 Morgan Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $256,000
Buyer: Christopher R. Nault
Seller: Glen J. Nault
Date: 09/14/20
42 Oakland St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $237,000
Buyer: Rabia Hakmaoui
Seller: Rene R. Trudell
Date: 09/14/20
51 Park Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Park RT
Seller: Joseph A. Franco
Date: 09/15/20
1010 Piper Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: David Gorobinskiy
Seller: Suzanne Ashe
Date: 09/14/20
19 Rogers Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Barbara J. Pemberton
Seller: Marie P. Tessier
Date: 09/18/20
27-29 Upper Church St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Andrew J. McCoubrey
Seller: Bluebird Properties LLC
Date: 09/11/20
104 West Calvin St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Carmen A. Aliaga-Chero
Seller: Cedar Inv Group LLC
Date: 09/11/20
WESTFIELD
136 Cabot Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Andrew T. Oleksak
Seller: Donna R. Michel
Date: 09/08/20
40 Cross St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $203,000
Buyer: Cameron R. Robitaille
Seller: Kenneth Bassett
Date: 09/11/20
1238 East Mountain Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: David Johnson
Seller: Daniel B. Williams
Date: 09/17/20
9 Exchange St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Adam T. Alexion
Seller: Keith E. Bodley
Date: 09/11/20
35 Furrowtown Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Joshua A. Purinton
Seller: Dugubrown Construction LLC
Date: 09/15/20
73 Glenwood Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $474,900
Buyer: Stacey Goeltz
Seller: Adam E. Roman
Date: 09/08/20
15 Hunters Slope
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $462,000
Buyer: Tatyana Stepchuk
Seller: Jason L. Hoffman
Date: 09/11/20
60 Kane Brothers Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $319,900
Buyer: Jonathan E. Dean
Seller: Keith C. Holmes
Date: 09/18/20
219 Montgomery Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Timothy Crouss
Seller: Carl J. Bagge
Date: 09/18/20
33 Noble St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Cameron J. Danalis
Seller: Barry Gadbois
Date: 09/17/20
27 Orange St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $204,000
Buyer: Nancy L. Teixeira
Seller: Gary J. Venne
Date: 09/11/20
5 Quail Hollow Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $403,000
Buyer: Betty L. Conklin
Seller: Mark J. Madru
Date: 09/10/20
321 Russellville Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Kerry O’Connell-Skog
Seller: Jacob P. Martin
Date: 09/11/20
56 Russellville Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $362,000
Buyer: John J. Zmuda
Seller: Kelly M. Skog
Date: 09/11/20
85 Skyline Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Jacob C. Danek
Seller: William K. Poehlman
Date: 09/10/20
WILBRAHAM
31 Bennett Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: David Small
Seller: Michael J. Camerota
Date: 09/08/20
29 Dalton St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Nicholas L. McIntire
Seller: Rebecca L. Damato
Date: 09/18/20
8 King Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: William K. Poehlman
Seller: Dan P. Bushey
Date: 09/10/20
10 Old Farm Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Jack J. Collins
Seller: Franklin D. Quigley
Date: 09/10/20
9 Old Orchard Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Jose M. Costa
Seller: Douglas E. Baker
Date: 09/16/20
8 Opal St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $224,000
Buyer: Kevin Boutilier
Seller: Eileen M. Nicoli
Date: 09/10/20
67 Springfield St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Ronald J. Remillard
Seller: Bearse, Margaret W., (Estate)
Date: 09/18/20
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
80 Fearing St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $492,500
Buyer: Kruppers LLC
Seller: Jonathan R. Lewis
Date: 09/17/20
35 Glendale Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Daniel J. Levine
Seller: Mohtaram Bakhtiari FT
Date: 09/09/20
24 Greenleaves Dr.
Amherst, MA 01035
Amount: $179,000
Buyer: Terry A. Carr
Seller: Ellen Mentin
Date: 09/10/20
135 Lincoln Ave.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $487,500
Buyer: Max R. Piana
Seller: J. Blair Perot
Date: 09/15/20
315 North East St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $212,500
Buyer: Jamie A. Wagner
Seller: Suprenant, Charles F., (Estate)
Date: 09/11/20
82 Stony Hill Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Gregory Haughton
Seller: Wen W. Yan
Date: 09/18/20
38 West Pomeroy Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $565,000
Buyer: Richard Drumm
Seller: Michael S. Rudd
Date: 09/17/20
BELCHERTOWN
26 Aldrich St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Crystal M. Goodrow
Seller: Chad Beaubien
Date: 09/18/20
214 Barton Ave.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Dawa Tsering
Seller: Kyle Bouthillier
Date: 09/18/20
160 Federal St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $134,000
Buyer: Lauren M. Bock
Seller: Edward F. Bock
Date: 09/10/20
786 Franklin St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: EPB RE Services LLC
Seller: Richard A. Berselli
Date: 09/16/20
250 Mill Valley Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Jessica M. Crochetiere
Seller: 250 Mill Valley Road RT
Date: 09/18/20
38 Underwood St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $346,000
Buyer: Jessica E. Camacho
Seller: Randy E. Hawk
Date: 09/11/20
CUMMINGTON
42 French Road
Cummington, MA 01026
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Michael E. Crotty
Seller: Daniel Aaron RET
Date: 09/15/20
62 Powell Road
Cummington, MA 01026
Amount: $344,500
Buyer: Mark P. Silverman
Seller: Frair INT
Date: 09/11/20
EASTHAMPTON
71 Division St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $436,000
Buyer: Caitlyn Levine
Seller: Thomas M. Bacis
Date: 09/14/20
31 McKinley Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Akil Vicks
Seller: Janice Beetle-Godleski
Date: 09/18/20
10 Keddy St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $311,000
Buyer: Olivia A. Lotstein
Seller: Richard T. Dion
Date: 09/09/20
59 West St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $342,500
Buyer: Johanna A. Pacyga
Seller: Victor C. Yarra
Date: 09/15/20
GRANBY
312 Amherst St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: William Shearer-Robinson
Seller: Jeffrey B. Rutherford
Date: 09/16/20
44 New Ludlow Road
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $228,500
Buyer: Norman L. Youtsey IRT
Seller: Susan M. Freitag
Date: 09/18/20
32 Truby St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $147,000
Buyer: Richard M. Betterton
Seller: Marion Betterton
Date: 09/10/20
HADLEY
14 Morning Star Dr.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $409,000
Buyer: Corie New
Seller: Christine Y. Paradis
Date: 09/17/20
32 North Maple St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $299,000
Buyer: Christine Y. Paradis
Seller: Ting FT
Date: 09/17/20
67 Stockbridge St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $179,900
Buyer: Henry Whitlock
Seller: Koroski, Anthony, (Estate)
Date: 09/11/20
HATFIELD
466 Main St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Taylor Haas
Seller: Debra M. Burdeau
Date: 09/16/20
48 Old Stage Road
Hatfield, MA 01088
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Joseph C. Cox
Seller: Wolfgang Schlegel
Date: 09/14/20
191 Pantry Road
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Erin M. Casioppo
Seller: Robert M. Wilson
Date: 09/09/20
3 Primrose Path
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Stephen P. Gaughan
Seller: Gaughan, Patrick J., (Estate)
Date: 09/11/20
HUNTINGTON
56 Worthington Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $244,000
Buyer: Katherine L. Dieber
Seller: David G. Fisk
Date: 09/18/20
MIDDLEFIELD
2 Arthur Pease Road, Ext.
Middlefield, MA 01243
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Richard Harding-Breen
Seller: Sally W. Connor
Date: 09/15/20
NORTHAMPTON
45 Beacon St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Margot R. Bittel
Seller: Ronald D. Bittel IRT
Date: 09/09/20
Glendale Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: MS Homes LLC
Seller: Waggin Trails Dog Park LLC
Date: 09/16/20
24 Grandview St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $283,000
Buyer: Justin Thibodeau
Seller: Terry A. Carr
Date: 09/10/20
8 Hancock St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $566,000
Buyer: Gail Hornstein
Seller: Denise Orenstein
Date: 09/15/20
144 King St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: PS 144 King LLC
Seller: Nicholas D. Duprey
Date: 09/11/20
58 Lilly St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $503,700
Buyer: Daniel Cook
Seller: Bruce J. Abbott
Date: 09/15/20
80 Market St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Dov Berger
Seller: Arrowwood Design & Construction
Date: 09/17/20
29 Ridge View Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Keith Abraham
Seller: Timothy P. Schmitt
Date: 09/08/20
251 South St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $359,000
Buyer: Rebecca S. Malinowski
Seller: Darren Pierce
Date: 09/10/20
4 White Pine Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $291,000
Buyer: Mareike Muszynski
Seller: Timmy L. Tompkins
Date: 09/15/20
48 Winterberry Lane
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Matthew J. Fleischner
Seller: Amy J. Mitrani
Date: 09/08/20
SOUTH HADLEY
11 Bardwell St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $347,500
Buyer: Dakota Richards
Seller: Sean M. Czepiel
Date: 09/10/20
15 Dayton St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $152,500
Buyer: NAR Realty LLC
Seller: Nelen, Patricia A., (Estate)
Date: 09/15/20
149 North Main St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $276,000
Buyer: Pamela R. Martin
Seller: Michael L. Thomas
Date: 09/17/20
513 Newton St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: David J. Johnson
Seller: Sean M. Fountain
Date: 09/15/20
11 Wright Place
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Sarah M. O’Shea
Seller: Erin S. Stalberg RET
Date: 09/10/20
SOUTHAMPTON
192 East St.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $236,000
Buyer: Nicholas R. Borges
Seller: Joseph G. Lafreniere
Date: 09/11/20
134 Fomer Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Camella World-Peace
Seller: Mark T. Rice
Date: 09/08/20
4 Fomer Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $314,000
Buyer: Aaron D. Biedrzycki
Seller: Jacob E. Gold
Date: 09/11/20
67 Gilbert Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $493,000
Buyer: Cameron P. MacDonald
Seller: Joy A. Taillefer
Date: 09/08/20
167 Glendale Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $266,000
Buyer: Brett P. Pietraszkiewicz
Seller: Cynthia Fournier
Date: 09/10/20
8 Old Harvest Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $540,000
Buyer: Keith Holmes
Seller: Christopher J. Jolicoeur
Date: 09/18/20
107 Pleasant St.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $562,000
Buyer: Adam J. Dupere
Seller: Philip A. Restaino
Date: 09/18/20
7 Quigley Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Jonathan P. Buell
Seller: Pellegrini Development LLC
Date: 09/16/20
31 Valley Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $419,900
Buyer: Richard O. Paulson
Seller: Robert D. Peloquin
Date: 09/16/20
WARE
85 Beaver Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $499,900
Buyer: Linda Jones
Seller: Stanley B. Jurkowski
Date: 09/17/20
100 Bondsville Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $132,305
Buyer: Daniel R. Gunn
Seller: Wells Fargo Bank
Date: 09/10/20
36 Cherry St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Kayla S. VanWormer
Seller: Kristina A. Krok
Date: 09/16/20
40 Crescent St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Kerry Wells
Seller: Mary A. Regin
Date: 09/11/20
64 Eagle St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $132,000
Buyer: Jill A. Gravel-Combs
Seller: Switak, Evelyn M., (Estate)
Date: 09/17/20
115 Fisherdick Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Daniel V. Dupre
Seller: Wayne F. Hayes
Date: 09/16/20
39 Horseshoe Circle
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $368,000
Buyer: Jennifer L. Therkelsen
Seller: James R. Keedy
Date: 09/16/20
77 Old Gilbertville Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $348,000
Buyer: Chelsea Smith
Seller: Martin Murphy
Date: 09/16/20
388 Palmer Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: AJS Restoration & Construction Inc.
Seller: Ware On Earth Realty LLC
Date: 09/18/20
WILLIAMSBURG
1 East Main St.
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $369,000
Buyer: Thomas Bodo
Seller: Williams FT
Date: 09/17/20
2 Laurel Road
Williamsburg, MA 01039
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Golden Mas LLC
Seller: Christine E. Russell
Date: 09/18/20