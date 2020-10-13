The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

ASHFIELD

837 Murray Road

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $775,000

Buyer: Tracey A. Baptiste

Seller: 837 Murray Road TR

Date: 09/10/20

BUCKLAND

27 Stone Road

Buckland, MA 01338

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Thomas C. Dame

Seller: Katelyn A. Litchfield

Date: 09/18/20

CHARLEMONT

23 Warfield Road

Charlemont, MA 01339

Amount: $242,000

Buyer: Katelyn A. Litchfield

Seller: McKenzie Property Mgmt. Inc.

Date: 09/18/20

COLRAIN

240 Reeds Bridge Road

Conway, MA 01341

Amount: $344,000

Buyer: William C. Pinder

Seller: James Cabral

Date: 09/15/20

32 White Road

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Douglas E. Williams

Seller: William J. Meyers

Date: 09/11/20

DEERFIELD

282 Conway Road

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $212,500

Buyer: Jolene B. Spencer

Seller: Warchol 2009 RET

Date: 09/10/20

79 Hillside Road

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Melissa Carpenter

Seller: Cynthia R. Custeau

Date: 09/10/20

103 Upper Road

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $524,413

Buyer: Steven Beckwith

Seller: Jeffrey J. Benoit

Date: 09/18/20

ERVING

68 Mountain Road

Erving, MA 01344

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Helen Postema

Seller: Susan A. McNamee

Date: 09/10/20

GREENFIELD

269 Conway St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $190,500

Buyer: Vanessa VanStee

Seller: Jacqueline A. David

Date: 09/18/20

302 Deerfield St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Zoe Feldman

Seller: Jonathan D. Rosario

Date: 09/18/20

39 Fargo St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $312,000

Buyer: Randy Ross

Seller: Debra S. Roberts

Date: 09/16/20

629 Leyden Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Richard F. Gammell

Seller: John Schmid

Date: 09/15/20

361 Main St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $499,800

Buyer: Garden Block LLC

Seller: Garden Building LLC

Date: 09/09/20

22 Woodsia Ridge

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: John M. Richardson

Seller: Sheila B. Dupras

Date: 09/15/20

HEATH

192 Branch Hill Road

Heath, MA 01346

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Maurice P. Depalo

Seller: Donald Gritzner

Date: 09/09/20

LEVERETT

330 Long Plain Road

Leverett, MA 01054

Amount: $640,000

Buyer: Justin Killeen

Seller: Jonathon P. Thompson

Date: 09/15/20

MONTAGUE

33 K St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Ryan P. Doherty

Seller: Phillip Waldron

Date: 09/15/20

5 Poplar St.

Montague, MA 01301

Amount: $194,900

Buyer: Kristin H. McLaughlin

Seller: William R. Cowan

Date: 09/11/20

NEW SALEM

137 North Main St.

New Salem, MA 01355

Amount: $231,600

Buyer: Emily R. Rowell

Seller: Angela Madeiras

Date: 09/14/20

NORTHFIELD

127 Captain Beers Plain Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $339,000

Buyer: Joseph T. Burke

Seller: Robert H. Christmann

Date: 09/15/20

12 Highland Ave.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Raymond C. Fiske

Seller: Sarah M. Fiske

Date: 09/09/20

66 Main St.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $449,900

Buyer: James H. Burstein

Seller: Eugene Rice

Date: 09/09/20

474 Millers Falls Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $229,900

Buyer: John C. Lorentzen

Seller: Richard W. Nadolski

Date: 09/18/20

439 South Mountain Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Loren J. Samons

Seller: Timothy Bond-Wetherbe

Date: 09/18/20

290 Warwick Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Ashleigh Lovett

Seller: Rene M. Gadreault

Date: 09/18/20

ORANGE

Flagg Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Channel Z. Seismometry Inc.

Seller: Peter A. Gerry

Date: 09/17/20

83 Packard Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $117,000

Buyer: Timothy A. Bass

Seller: Chris A. Soucie

Date: 09/18/20

215 South Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Mitchell L. Krasco

Seller: Steven G. Jordan

Date: 09/18/20

150 West Orange Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Jacob B. Cooley

Seller: Lanny R. Neely

Date: 09/18/20

400 West River St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $222,400

Buyer: Dana L. Hardy

Seller: Erik Rousseau

Date: 09/10/20

SHELBURNE

3 South Maple St.

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Britomart V. Serpe

Seller: Harriet H. Paine

Date: 09/15/20

34 Water St.

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: John E. Madocks

Seller: Barry L. Nye

Date: 09/11/20

SHUTESBURY

315 Locks Pond Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $279,900

Buyer: Bethany D. Rose

Seller: Michael McGrath

Date: 09/09/20

42 Shore Dr.

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $122,500

Buyer: Mary David

Seller: Shutesbury Health Club

Date: 09/18/20

SUNDERLAND

59 Kulessa Cross Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Carol S. Leblanc

Seller: Adam P. Small

Date: 09/15/20

WARWICK

199 Chestnut Hill Road

Warwick, MA 01378

Amount: $349,900

Buyer: Kyle T. Welsh

Seller: Brian C. Miner

Date: 09/16/20

40 South Holden Road

Warwick, MA 01378

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Clifford E. Carman

Seller: Rose M. Burnett

Date: 09/11/20

77 Shepardson Road

Warwick, MA 01378

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Katharine Oldach

Seller: Luanne Muzzy

Date: 09/10/20

WHATELY

Eastwood Lane #40

Whately, MA 01093

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Andrew E. Pepyne

Seller: Jawk Inc.

Date: 09/17/20

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

23 Agnoli Place

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $273,000

Buyer: Stephanie J. Hurley

Seller: Kostiantyn Lavrynets

Date: 09/11/20

73 Bessbrook St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Robert R. Renaud

Seller: Mary Arendt

Date: 09/11/20

27 Carr Ave.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $420,900

Buyer: Tuan D. Le

Seller: Viktor Savonin

Date: 09/17/20

23 Dover St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $314,900

Buyer: Timothy P. Burns

Seller: Sergey V. Melnik

Date: 09/14/20

52 Hamilton Circle

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $327,000

Buyer: Taunya Jasperson

Seller: Richard J. White

Date: 09/16/20

19 Highland Ave.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Stephanie M. Karrasch

Seller: Berard, Doris A., (Estate)

Date: 09/11/20

1336 Main St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Rene R. Trudell

Seller: Charles O. Degray

Date: 09/14/20

548 Mill St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Gary M. Fusick

Seller: RLS RE Holdings LLC

Date: 09/18/20

550 Mill St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Gary M. Fusick

Seller: RLS RE Holdings LLC

Date: 09/18/20

972 North St. Ext.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $321,000

Buyer: Alfredo Rossitto

Seller: Ashley M. Senatore

Date: 09/17/20

1048 North West St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $319,900

Buyer: Danny Marsili

Seller: Roger H. Eaton

Date: 09/15/20

206 North West St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $286,000

Buyer: Beth A. Smith

Seller: Edward F. Jones

Date: 09/17/20

170 Pineview Circle

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $249,900

Buyer: Christian Lesiak

Seller: Mary E. Breglio

Date: 09/18/20

62 Suffield St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: VIP Home & Associates LLC

Seller: Roy Properties LLC

Date: 09/08/20

24 Tina Lane

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Jeffrey Lazazzera

Seller: Whisperwood LLC

Date: 09/11/20

BLANDFORD

47 North St.

Blandford, MA 01008

Amount: $298,500

Buyer: Michael L. Thomas

Seller: Sandra J. Lortsher

Date: 09/18/20

BRIMFIELD

Marsh Hill Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Andre R. Gingras

Seller: Margaret A. Gingras

Date: 09/09/20

CHESTER

218 Route 20

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Judith L. Dulude

Seller: Kenneth G. Dulude

Date: 09/10/20

346 Skyline Trail

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $366,000

Buyer: Paul Pospisil

Seller: William Monahan

Date: 09/18/20

CHICOPEE

141 Boulay Circle

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $227,000

Buyer: Annamaria Roberson

Seller: Mindy L. Durgin

Date: 09/14/20

993 Burnett Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Nicholas Ottomaniello

Seller: Wilmington Savings

Date: 09/08/20

163 Chapel St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $289,900

Buyer: Debra M. Burdeau

Seller: Matte, Cecile N., (Estate)

Date: 09/16/20

317 Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $160,900

Buyer: Rebecca Harleigh-Burke

Seller: Patricia A. Ouimette

Date: 09/15/20

40 Dale Court

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Vadzim Loban

Seller: Elena Abashina

Date: 09/14/20

36 Daniel Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $227,500

Buyer: James Austin

Seller: Kelly C. Dewall

Date: 09/18/20

68 Edbert St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $7,973,000

Buyer: Edbert Ventures LLC

Seller: Mall Apartments LLC

Date: 09/17/20

69-71 Edbert St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $7,973,000

Buyer: Edbert Ventures LLC

Seller: Mall Apartments LLC

Date: 09/17/20

25 Grace St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Amy Deauseault

Seller: CRA Holdings Inc.

Date: 09/11/20

114 Stedman St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Mohammad Shiban

Seller: Gladys Lizak

Date: 09/10/20

1241-1249 Granby Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $10,476,000

Buyer: Granby Ventures LLC

Seller: Townhouse Court Apts. LLC

Date: 09/17/20

386 Grove St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Peter A. Bilodeau

Seller: Lester J. Polchlopek

Date: 09/18/20

31 Ludger Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Shayna L. O’Connell

Seller: Erik R. Balser

Date: 09/18/20

145 Ludlow Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Edward Platt

Seller: Daniel J. Plouffe

Date: 09/17/20

Memorial Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Metrolube Realty LLC

Seller: Maui RT

Date: 09/16/20

59 New Ludlow Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $4,751,000

Buyer: New Ludlow Ventures LLC

Seller: Partridge Hollow Apts. LLC

Date: 09/17/20

117 Parenteau Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $331,000

Buyer: Phat Dang

Seller: Richard P. Mienkowski

Date: 09/15/20

218 Pondview Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Luis A. Matias

Seller: Lisa A. Delmonte

Date: 09/18/20

22 Ralph Circle

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Brandon A. Haden

Seller: Sodi Inc.

Date: 09/18/20

69 Rimmon Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $203,000

Buyer: Angel M. Resto

Seller: Claude F. Dion

Date: 09/15/20

542 Springfield St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Matthew M. Jonah

Seller: Michael D. Erwin

Date: 09/16/20

27 Woodland Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Melanie Wilk

Seller: Walter A. Jedziniak

Date: 09/18/20

EAST LONGMEADOW

37 Dartmouth Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Daniel L. McCreary

Seller: Robert J. Francoeur

Date: 09/15/20

59 East Circle Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $282,500

Buyer: Jennifer Robb

Seller: Donald F. Edwards

Date: 09/17/20

109 East Circle Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Anthony S. Marinello

Seller: Barry W. Ross

Date: 09/08/20

26 Edmund St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Bao S. Zhu

Seller: Thomas R. Nipps

Date: 09/10/20

49 Edmund St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $234,900

Buyer: Joshua Smith

Seller: Nancy J. Damario

Date: 09/09/20

42 Fernwood Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $264,900

Buyer: Nancy D. O’Connor

Seller: Mary M. Hayes

Date: 09/16/20

15 Halon Ter.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: Francis E. Delavergne

Seller: Michael A. Galietta

Date: 09/08/20

Hidden Ponds Dr. #6

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $154,000

Buyer: Peter Nham

Seller: Lost Sailor RT

Date: 09/14/20

31 High Pine Circle

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $489,900

Buyer: Natalia Seng

Seller: Donald C. Ryan

Date: 09/18/20

60 Highlandview Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $378,900

Buyer: Jim F. Arroyo

Seller: Matthew C. Staples

Date: 09/14/20

16 Kibbe Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Henry Denis

Seller: Michael J. Evitts

Date: 09/16/20

118 Patterson Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $163,500

Buyer: Shahid Ghuman

Seller: Marie V. Rosati

Date: 09/15/20

19 Peachtree Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $740,000

Buyer: Eric D. Hagopian

Seller: Vladimir Kulenok

Date: 09/15/20

55 Porter Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $297,000

Buyer: Joseph E. Pasquini

Seller: Warner M. Cross

Date: 09/11/20

306 Prospect St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Andrew R. Mailloux

Seller: Page, Virginia A., (Estate)

Date: 09/11/20

88 Ridge Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Eileen Speight

Seller: John D. Connor

Date: 09/11/20

41 Somerset St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $283,000

Buyer: Scott F. Mason

Seller: Page, Darrell R., (Estate)

Date: 09/10/20

62 Tufts St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01108

Amount: $215,500

Buyer: FNMA

Seller: Shela Wheeler

Date: 09/10/20

42 Westminster St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Jonathan B. Tobiasz

Seller: Carol S. Sleator

Date: 09/18/20

GRANVILLE

111 Cross Road

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Anthony Caruso

Seller: Stephen M. Burzynski

Date: 09/17/20

708 Main Road

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Sara M. Conroy

Seller: Magdiel Villegas

Date: 09/09/20

HAMPDEN

77 Howlett Hill Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $255,500

Buyer: Joshua Markham

Seller: Betty M. Markham

Date: 09/16/20

Mountain Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $202,000

Buyer: Town Of Hampden

Seller: Russell W. Morton

Date: 09/09/20

58 North Monson Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Tracy T. Fleming

Seller: Mark A. Officer

Date: 09/15/20

HOLLAND

30 Butterworth Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Hunter Boody

Seller: David R. Bouley

Date: 09/10/20

28 Stony Hill Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Kevin S. Catir

Seller: Bradley Sulewski

Date: 09/17/20

HOLYOKE

78 Berkshire St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $217,500

Buyer: Erin J. Seibert

Seller: Lynette R. Winslow

Date: 09/11/20

6 Cherry Hill

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Jill M. Cloutier

Seller: US Bank

Date: 09/18/20

10 Harrison Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $176,000

Buyer: Wadamyl Rodriguez

Seller: Joanne H. Fogarty

Date: 09/10/20

294 Ingleside St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Aidan J. Benoit

Seller: Jahjan LLC

Date: 09/16/20

9-11 James St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Juan Colon-Alvarado

Seller: Gladysh Capital LLC

Date: 09/18/20

72 King St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $213,000

Buyer: Jessica L. Breite

Seller: Matthew D. Cyr

Date: 09/18/20

258 Linden St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Jorge Correa

Seller: Ott, Margaret, (Estate)

Date: 09/16/20

1106 Main St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Patriot Living LLC

Seller: FNMA

Date: 09/10/20

12 Memorial Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $197,500

Buyer: Andrea M. Lubold

Seller: Maria E. Lebeau

Date: 09/11/20

44 Norwood Ter.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Erin B. Brunelle

Seller: Sherrill J. Harris

Date: 09/18/20

252 Oak St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: Danna Beltre-DeColon

Seller: USA HUD

Date: 09/10/20

Oxford Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $231,000

Buyer: Gary Dacunha

Seller: Noah P. Menard

Date: 09/11/20

167 Sky View Ter.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $168,500

Buyer: Angeline C. Caron

Seller: Jacqueline P. Fraser

Date: 09/18/20

LONGMEADOW

26 Arlington Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $294,000

Buyer: Nicole A. Kelly

Seller: Maureen A. Regan

Date: 09/11/20

140 Ellington St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $579,900

Buyer: Allison A. Richards

Seller: Francis Cannizzo

Date: 09/18/20

200 Kenmore Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: David Deshais

Seller: Carolyn Casella

Date: 09/11/20

37 Lincoln Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Rosinski Realty Inc.

Seller: Byung H. Kim

Date: 09/18/20

98 Longfellow Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Michael J. Evitts

Seller: Patrick Scully

Date: 09/16/20

1607 Longmeadow St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Wilmington Savings

Seller: Alan Hobart

Date: 09/18/20

452 Maple Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Brendan Abad

Seller: Michael D. Penders

Date: 09/18/20

6 Massachusetts Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Basim Hashim

Seller: Desmond Mullally

Date: 09/10/20

85 Pioneer Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $306,000

Buyer: Tracy L. Lyons

Seller: Michael R. Sullivan

Date: 09/14/20

50 Warren Ter.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Ethan Kendrick

Seller: Kenneth R. Blackmer

Date: 09/18/20

67 Warren Ter.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Stephanie L. Walker

Seller: Joan F. Carney

Date: 09/15/20

69 Western Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Lori A. Snyder

Seller: Ghulam Sheraz

Date: 09/18/20

326 Williams St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $311,000

Buyer: Brianna Carey

Seller: David Castleman

Date: 09/10/20

LUDLOW

21 Acorn St.

Ludlow, MA 01109

Amount: $288,000

Buyer: Ryan C. O’Neil

Seller: Candy Martins

Date: 09/09/20

Autumn Ridge Road #43

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $134,900

Buyer: Nuno Costa

Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC

Date: 09/15/20

123 Center St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Andrzej Lipior

Seller: Zygmunt Kania

Date: 09/10/20

193 Center St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $171,000

Buyer: Jaime Jacobs

Seller: FNMA

Date: 09/18/20

928 Center St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Miguel Ramos

Seller: Gary G. Decoteau

Date: 09/15/20

145 Coolidge Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Sara Barroso

Seller: Joanne Barroso

Date: 09/11/20

19 Cross St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Domjoe Properties Inc.

Seller: Anthony S. Marinello

Date: 09/08/20

1068 East St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Raul G. Fraga

Seller: Robert M. Severyn

Date: 09/15/20

42 Hampshire St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $210,800

Buyer: Dylan P. Pereira

Seller: John Portelada

Date: 09/09/20

120 Lakeview Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $191,000

Buyer: Eric D. Hytnen

Seller: Pedro M. Dias

Date: 09/11/20

7 Maple St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Preston Bailey

Seller: Roxdot Rehabs LLC

Date: 09/18/20

Marias Way #3

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Judith Chiasson

Seller: M&G Investors LLC

Date: 09/09/20

Marias Way #13

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Michael J. Pio

Seller: M&G Investors LLC

Date: 09/10/20

347 Miller St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $468,000

Buyer: Amanda J. Winslow

Seller: Todd T. Bousquet

Date: 09/11/20

10 Nowak Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $359,000

Buyer: Justin Babineau

Seller: Wayne J. Fournier

Date: 09/14/20

27 Stebbins St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Walter Peacey

Seller: Justin M. Babineau

Date: 09/14/20

263 Ventura St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $324,300

Buyer: Fernando J. DosSantos

Seller: Diane T. Greene

Date: 09/16/20

259 West St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Joseph R. Aldrich

Seller: Anthony Poehler

Date: 09/18/20

237 Westerly Circle

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Jennifer M. Dziedzic

Seller: Michael A. Breor

Date: 09/18/20

MONSON

77 Carpenter Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Donald Henderson

Seller: Derek J. Kusek

Date: 09/09/20

120 Fenton Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Barry W. Ross

Seller: Eric S. Belisle

Date: 09/11/20

Hovey Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $299,000

Buyer: Jesse E. Sugrue

Seller: Warka Associates LLC

Date: 09/09/20

63 Lakeshore Dr.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $196,000

Buyer: Kim Thomas

Seller: Chad Yergeau

Date: 09/15/20

110 Maxwell Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $309,000

Buyer: Philip S. Roberge

Seller: Vicki D. Alfano

Date: 09/14/20

PALMER

1011 Hillside Dr.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Jeffrey A. Day

Seller: Jeffrey A. Day

Date: 09/17/20

42 Mechanic St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Shauna L. Ziemba

Seller: Richard E. Fulkerson

Date: 09/11/20

RUSSELL

45 Blandford Stage Road

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Russell Retail LLC

Seller: Joseph P. Sharkey

Date: 09/10/20

345 Dickinson Hill Road

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Jon Lafreniere

Seller: Southeast Property Acquisition LLC

Date: 09/15/20

16 Park St.

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Robert Daniels

Seller: Jill A. Dube

Date: 09/17/20

60 West Main St.

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $129,900

Buyer: Brigette K. Tichy

Seller: Mark E. Jensen

Date: 09/18/20

SOUTHWICK

30 Birchwood Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $247,000

Buyer: William R. O’Brien

Seller: Nikolette E. Lacey

Date: 09/18/20

5 Great Brook Dr.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $499,900

Buyer: Pamela Camerlin

Seller: Mihran A. Terzian

Date: 09/16/20

8 Ham Hill Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $181,000

Buyer: Jacob Cressotti

Seller: Cathy Bruce

Date: 09/16/20

22 Knollwood Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Alissa Phelps

Seller: Karen E. Saunders

Date: 09/09/20

8 North Lake Ave.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Kenneth B. Stone

Seller: Robert C. Leclair

Date: 09/18/20

14 North Lake Ave.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Kenneth B. Stone

Seller: Robert C. Leclair

Date: 09/18/20

392 North Loomis St.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Steven F. Bailey

Seller: Ronald Vandervliet

Date: 09/09/20

79 North Longyard Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Paul Breveleri

Seller: Jane F. Dame

Date: 09/17/20

14 Oak St.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $233,000

Buyer: Brittany Vaughan

Seller: Walter E. Drenen

Date: 09/14/20

15 Pineywood Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: James P. Banville

Seller: Jodie A. Alaimo

Date: 09/18/20

14 Powder Mill Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $239,000

Buyer: Neil D. Roache

Seller: Angelo Melloni

Date: 09/18/20

28 Tannery Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $333,000

Buyer: Nikolette E. Lacey

Seller: Dutch RT

Date: 09/18/20

73 Vining Hill Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Sheila Guay

Seller: William Kingman

Date: 09/15/20

10 Woodside Circle

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $264,000

Buyer: Tyler Guenette

Seller: Thurston Properties LLC

Date: 09/09/20

SPRINGFIELD

34 Amherst St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Miguel Ramos

Seller: 613 LLC

Date: 09/18/20

49 Armory St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $146,000

Buyer: Rachel F. Figueroa

Seller: Theresa M. Lavertue

Date: 09/18/20

12 Baird Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $262,000

Buyer: Shaun Jennings

Seller: Jamie K. Condon

Date: 09/18/20

70 Balboa Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $191,000

Buyer: Jessica Wilk

Seller: Cesare A. Ciantra

Date: 09/18/20

40 Beauregard St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $197,000

Buyer: John Nieves

Seller: Tracy T. Fleming

Date: 09/15/20

61 Bellwood Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $226,000

Buyer: Jason Aponte

Seller: Daniel T. Beauregard

Date: 09/18/20

50 Bessemer St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Miriam Colon

Seller: Brian M. Rogers

Date: 09/18/20

20 Bloomfield St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $219,000

Buyer: Benjamin Vasquez

Seller: US Bank

Date: 09/11/20

718 Bradley Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $187,000

Buyer: Wesley F. Rodriguez

Seller: Linnzi A. Cofield

Date: 09/15/20

151 Breckwood Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $193,000

Buyer: Carlos J. DeLeon

Seller: 11RRE LLC

Date: 09/17/20

144 Bristol St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $223,500

Buyer: John N. Mbugua

Seller: Michelle Stuart

Date: 09/17/20

45 Bryant St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Angela L. Ortiz

Seller: Rafael P. Ortola

Date: 09/11/20

680 Carew St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: A&H Legacy LLC

Seller: Armand M. Roy

Date: 09/09/20

274-1/2 Centre St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: John L. Charles

Seller: Siam Williams Investment Group LLC

Date: 09/11/20

43 Chalfonte Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $344,000

Buyer: Reinaldo Santigao

Seller: W. Paul Lemieux

Date: 09/16/20

68 Chilson St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Dwayne R. Smith

Seller: Louis C. Sharp

Date: 09/11/20

28-30 Cleveland St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $172,000

Buyer: Aramis Marrero

Seller: Anna M. Rodriguez

Date: 09/09/20

82-84 Clifton Ave.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $126,500

Buyer: DNEPRO Properties LLC

Seller: Frank Oglesby

Date: 09/11/20

102 David St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $155,389

Buyer: US Bank

Seller: Roscoe G. Brown

Date: 09/16/20

102 Devens St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Jeanne Bousquet

Seller: Michael Manicki

Date: 09/11/20

36 Dickinson St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Alfred C. Leblanc

Seller: RBT Enterprise LLC

Date: 09/18/20

240 East St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Ramon Santiago

Seller: CIG 4 LLC

Date: 09/11/20

57 Elaine Circle

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Luis R. Cotto

Seller: Grahams Construction Inc.

Date: 09/10/20

86 Eloise St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Allen Murray

Seller: Latasha Drungo

Date: 09/11/20

80 Farnsworth St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $143,000

Buyer: Rebecca Mailloux

Seller: Ida W. Page

Date: 09/11/20

134 Forest Park Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $259,000

Buyer: Magda M. Ahmed

Seller: Dean S. Ascioti

Date: 09/16/20

162 Fort Pleasant Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Houdini Realty LLC

Seller: Buena Vista Property LLC

Date: 09/18/20

5 Gates Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $265,500

Buyer: Padam L. Mohat

Seller: Douglas Johnson

Date: 09/08/20

109 Gilman St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Alan M. Urban

Seller: US Bank

Date: 09/18/20

Hanson Dr.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $184,500

Buyer: Donna A. Fellion

Seller: Russell R. Lassonde

Date: 09/08/20

138 Harvey St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $151,000

Buyer: Margarett Lewin

Seller: Source 9 Dev. LLC

Date: 09/10/20

30 Hunter Place

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Juan Cardona

Seller: William Cruz

Date: 09/17/20

156 Kensington Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $235,900

Buyer: Jorge Calcano

Seller: Clarence H. Montgomery

Date: 09/11/20

15 Kingsley St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Christopher C. Landrau

Seller: Juan Santana

Date: 09/14/20

99 Lakevilla Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $117,000

Buyer: North Harlow 4 LLC

Seller: Elizabeth Cordero

Date: 09/18/20

30 Leete St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $162,500

Buyer: Rinaldi Pease Realty LLC

Seller: Amat Victoria Curam LLC

Date: 09/11/20

147 Leyfred Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Jose A. Cruz-Colon

Seller: Nora L. Wiggins

Date: 09/10/20

144 Lloyd Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Stephanie L. Parnin

Seller: Brian J. Staples

Date: 09/11/20

23 Lucerne Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $191,000

Buyer: Walter O. Cruz-Rivera

Seller: Christine M. Jalbert

Date: 09/11/20

139-143 Main St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $127,000

Buyer: Stephen Nemphos

Seller: Yellowbrick Property LLC

Date: 09/14/20

1252 Main St.

Springfield, MA 01103

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Charlou Realty LLC

Seller: Claudette I. Ravosa

Date: 09/18/20

46 Mapledell St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $218,000

Buyer: Ruth Jackson

Seller: Home Staging & Realty LLC

Date: 09/09/20

63 Margaret St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Ruel R. McGregor

Seller: Lupine Properties LLC

Date: 09/17/20

115 Merida St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $166,000

Buyer: Meghan K. Flowers

Seller: Mary J. Vaughn

Date: 09/08/20

67 Middlebrook Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Devan Longtin

Seller: Gerard Belanger

Date: 09/15/20

131 Miller St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $194,000

Buyer: Jessica L. Martin

Seller: Stephen F. Powell

Date: 09/15/20

107 Naismith St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Wai Y. Cheng

Seller: Neidy Cruz

Date: 09/10/20

74 Ontario St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Elizabeth Jaquez

Seller: Michael V. Kulisz

Date: 09/16/20

26 Paramount St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $257,000

Buyer: Veronica Z. Velez

Seller: Giovanni Cotto

Date: 09/17/20

98 Park Road

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Matthew S. Dupont

Seller: Derrick A. Capers

Date: 09/14/20

79 Patricia Circle

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $237,000

Buyer: Darriel Alicea

Seller: Kurt M. Zimmerman

Date: 09/08/20

800 Plumtree Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Chelsea R. Finn

Seller: Winston P. Palmer

Date: 09/15/20

1617 Plumtree Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $251,000

Buyer: Juan M. Garcia

Seller: Peter J. Houser

Date: 09/18/20

146 Powell Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $198,000

Buyer: Miran Krasevac

Seller: April C. Austin

Date: 09/18/20

119 Prentice St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Michael P. Counter

Seller: Linda A. Jones

Date: 09/15/20

44 Quentin Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Kristen M. Tirado

Seller: Ernest A. Airoldi

Date: 09/10/20

15 Redstone Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $188,000

Buyer: Grace Atkins

Seller: Joshua T. Smith

Date: 09/09/20

1859 Roosevelt Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Amanda-Lee Camacho

Seller: Jorge Camacho

Date: 09/15/20

68 Roy St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $117,000

Buyer: Victoria Long

Seller: Jessen FT

Date: 09/11/20

236 Russell St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $322,500

Buyer: Robert D. Escalante

Seller: George L. Johnson

Date: 09/18/20

18 Santa Barbara St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $132,000

Buyer: Veronica Pellot

Seller: Lisandra Lopez

Date: 09/09/20

58 Senator St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $247,500

Buyer: Joseph E. Griffin

Seller: David Deshais

Date: 09/11/20

30 Signal Hill Circle

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $372,000

Buyer: Rainies E. Ward

Seller: Jacqueline Rivera

Date: 09/17/20

67-69 Silver St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $264,000

Buyer: Zachary Nunnally

Seller: Mary A. Thomas

Date: 09/14/20

33 Slumber Lane

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $229,000

Buyer: Herman Torres

Seller: Nathaniel D. Raymond

Date: 09/10/20

163 Spikenard Circle

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: James B. Ortiz

Seller: CIG 4 LLC

Date: 09/18/20

76 Spruceland Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Kevin M. Lalime

Seller: April R. Achorn

Date: 09/17/20

71 Stanhope Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Carmen Y. Rodriguez

Seller: Timothy, Sylvia, (Estate)

Date: 09/17/20

46 Thames St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $217,500

Buyer: Nestor E. Santiago-Rivera

Seller: Rainies E. Ward

Date: 09/17/20

97 Tyler St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $141,000

Buyer: Arlette Gomez

Seller: KEC Properties LLC

Date: 09/08/20

24 Vincent St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Diana M. Hernandez

Seller: Humboldt Realty LLC

Date: 09/18/20

549-551 Wilbraham Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Yasin B. Arbow

Seller: Karolynn U. Sheppard

Date: 09/10/20

46 Wildwood Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Salvatore Decesare

Seller: Thomas D. Beggs

Date: 09/09/20

90-92 Windemere St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $216,000

Buyer: Frankie Rodriguez

Seller: Mary E. Newton

Date: 09/11/20

130 Winton St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Edwin F. Morales

Seller: Annamaria C. Roberson

Date: 09/11/20

791 Worthington St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Samina Taqi

Seller: Anwar Properties LLC

Date: 09/18/20

TOLLAND

120 Brook Lane

Tolland, MA 01034

Amount: $368,000

Buyer: Karen E. Mernoff

Seller: Jarb LLC

Date: 09/18/20

1468 Burt Hill Road

Tolland, MA 01034

Amount: $246,000

Buyer: Jake Kearin

Seller: Weisse, Carl F. 3rd, (Estate)

Date: 09/16/20

WALES

23 McBride Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $399,000

Buyer: Crystal C. Nascembeni

Seller: Lauren Aldrich

Date: 09/18/20

WEST SPRINGFIELD

129 Amostown Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Jacqueline N. Lapinski

Seller: David W. Hosmer

Date: 09/18/20

134 Bear Hole Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $308,000

Buyer: David Hosmer

Seller: Benjamin J. Allain

Date: 09/18/20

132 Bonair Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $256,400

Buyer: Pablo Ortiz-Alvarez

Seller: Maher ElKobersi

Date: 09/18/20

144 Bretton Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Steven Manchino

Seller: Nadil I. Fanous

Date: 09/16/20

118 Butternut Hollow Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $332,500

Buyer: Benjamin Allain

Seller: David W. Lally

Date: 09/18/20

37 Clyde Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $232,000

Buyer: Lawrence Krahn

Seller: Richard F. Hayden

Date: 09/15/20

69 Deer Run Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Richard Hayden

Seller: Daniel F. Murphy

Date: 09/15/20

496 Dewey St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $271,000

Buyer: Sergei Bespalov

Seller: William Gallacher

Date: 09/18/20

20 Irving St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: B&B Properties LLC

Seller: Sergio D. Oliveira

Date: 09/14/20

65 Lathrop St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Mass Housing LLC

Seller: Mike Nenastin

Date: 09/18/20

11 Lowell St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: West Springfield Automotive

Seller: Daniel L. Donatini

Date: 09/18/20

560 Morgan Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $256,000

Buyer: Christopher R. Nault

Seller: Glen J. Nault

Date: 09/14/20

42 Oakland St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $237,000

Buyer: Rabia Hakmaoui

Seller: Rene R. Trudell

Date: 09/14/20

51 Park Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Park RT

Seller: Joseph A. Franco

Date: 09/15/20

1010 Piper Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: David Gorobinskiy

Seller: Suzanne Ashe

Date: 09/14/20

19 Rogers Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Barbara J. Pemberton

Seller: Marie P. Tessier

Date: 09/18/20

27-29 Upper Church St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Andrew J. McCoubrey

Seller: Bluebird Properties LLC

Date: 09/11/20

104 West Calvin St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Carmen A. Aliaga-Chero

Seller: Cedar Inv Group LLC

Date: 09/11/20

WESTFIELD

136 Cabot Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Andrew T. Oleksak

Seller: Donna R. Michel

Date: 09/08/20

40 Cross St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $203,000

Buyer: Cameron R. Robitaille

Seller: Kenneth Bassett

Date: 09/11/20

1238 East Mountain Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: David Johnson

Seller: Daniel B. Williams

Date: 09/17/20

9 Exchange St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Adam T. Alexion

Seller: Keith E. Bodley

Date: 09/11/20

35 Furrowtown Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Joshua A. Purinton

Seller: Dugubrown Construction LLC

Date: 09/15/20

73 Glenwood Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $474,900

Buyer: Stacey Goeltz

Seller: Adam E. Roman

Date: 09/08/20

15 Hunters Slope

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $462,000

Buyer: Tatyana Stepchuk

Seller: Jason L. Hoffman

Date: 09/11/20

60 Kane Brothers Circle

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $319,900

Buyer: Jonathan E. Dean

Seller: Keith C. Holmes

Date: 09/18/20

219 Montgomery Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Timothy Crouss

Seller: Carl J. Bagge

Date: 09/18/20

33 Noble St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Cameron J. Danalis

Seller: Barry Gadbois

Date: 09/17/20

27 Orange St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $204,000

Buyer: Nancy L. Teixeira

Seller: Gary J. Venne

Date: 09/11/20

5 Quail Hollow Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $403,000

Buyer: Betty L. Conklin

Seller: Mark J. Madru

Date: 09/10/20

321 Russellville Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Kerry O’Connell-Skog

Seller: Jacob P. Martin

Date: 09/11/20

56 Russellville Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $362,000

Buyer: John J. Zmuda

Seller: Kelly M. Skog

Date: 09/11/20

85 Skyline Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: Jacob C. Danek

Seller: William K. Poehlman

Date: 09/10/20

WILBRAHAM

31 Bennett Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: David Small

Seller: Michael J. Camerota

Date: 09/08/20

29 Dalton St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Nicholas L. McIntire

Seller: Rebecca L. Damato

Date: 09/18/20

8 King Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: William K. Poehlman

Seller: Dan P. Bushey

Date: 09/10/20

10 Old Farm Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Jack J. Collins

Seller: Franklin D. Quigley

Date: 09/10/20

9 Old Orchard Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Jose M. Costa

Seller: Douglas E. Baker

Date: 09/16/20

8 Opal St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $224,000

Buyer: Kevin Boutilier

Seller: Eileen M. Nicoli

Date: 09/10/20

67 Springfield St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Ronald J. Remillard

Seller: Bearse, Margaret W., (Estate)

Date: 09/18/20

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

80 Fearing St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $492,500

Buyer: Kruppers LLC

Seller: Jonathan R. Lewis

Date: 09/17/20

35 Glendale Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Daniel J. Levine

Seller: Mohtaram Bakhtiari FT

Date: 09/09/20

24 Greenleaves Dr.

Amherst, MA 01035

Amount: $179,000

Buyer: Terry A. Carr

Seller: Ellen Mentin

Date: 09/10/20

135 Lincoln Ave.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $487,500

Buyer: Max R. Piana

Seller: J. Blair Perot

Date: 09/15/20

315 North East St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $212,500

Buyer: Jamie A. Wagner

Seller: Suprenant, Charles F., (Estate)

Date: 09/11/20

82 Stony Hill Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Gregory Haughton

Seller: Wen W. Yan

Date: 09/18/20

38 West Pomeroy Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $565,000

Buyer: Richard Drumm

Seller: Michael S. Rudd

Date: 09/17/20

BELCHERTOWN

26 Aldrich St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Crystal M. Goodrow

Seller: Chad Beaubien

Date: 09/18/20

214 Barton Ave.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Dawa Tsering

Seller: Kyle Bouthillier

Date: 09/18/20

160 Federal St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $134,000

Buyer: Lauren M. Bock

Seller: Edward F. Bock

Date: 09/10/20

786 Franklin St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: EPB RE Services LLC

Seller: Richard A. Berselli

Date: 09/16/20

250 Mill Valley Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Jessica M. Crochetiere

Seller: 250 Mill Valley Road RT

Date: 09/18/20

38 Underwood St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $346,000

Buyer: Jessica E. Camacho

Seller: Randy E. Hawk

Date: 09/11/20

CUMMINGTON

42 French Road

Cummington, MA 01026

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Michael E. Crotty

Seller: Daniel Aaron RET

Date: 09/15/20

62 Powell Road

Cummington, MA 01026

Amount: $344,500

Buyer: Mark P. Silverman

Seller: Frair INT

Date: 09/11/20

EASTHAMPTON

71 Division St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $436,000

Buyer: Caitlyn Levine

Seller: Thomas M. Bacis

Date: 09/14/20

31 McKinley Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Akil Vicks

Seller: Janice Beetle-Godleski

Date: 09/18/20

10 Keddy St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $311,000

Buyer: Olivia A. Lotstein

Seller: Richard T. Dion

Date: 09/09/20

59 West St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $342,500

Buyer: Johanna A. Pacyga

Seller: Victor C. Yarra

Date: 09/15/20

GRANBY

312 Amherst St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: William Shearer-Robinson

Seller: Jeffrey B. Rutherford

Date: 09/16/20

44 New Ludlow Road

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $228,500

Buyer: Norman L. Youtsey IRT

Seller: Susan M. Freitag

Date: 09/18/20

32 Truby St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $147,000

Buyer: Richard M. Betterton

Seller: Marion Betterton

Date: 09/10/20

HADLEY

14 Morning Star Dr.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $409,000

Buyer: Corie New

Seller: Christine Y. Paradis

Date: 09/17/20

32 North Maple St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $299,000

Buyer: Christine Y. Paradis

Seller: Ting FT

Date: 09/17/20

67 Stockbridge St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $179,900

Buyer: Henry Whitlock

Seller: Koroski, Anthony, (Estate)

Date: 09/11/20

HATFIELD

466 Main St.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Taylor Haas

Seller: Debra M. Burdeau

Date: 09/16/20

48 Old Stage Road

Hatfield, MA 01088

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Joseph C. Cox

Seller: Wolfgang Schlegel

Date: 09/14/20

191 Pantry Road

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Erin M. Casioppo

Seller: Robert M. Wilson

Date: 09/09/20

3 Primrose Path

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Stephen P. Gaughan

Seller: Gaughan, Patrick J., (Estate)

Date: 09/11/20

HUNTINGTON

56 Worthington Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $244,000

Buyer: Katherine L. Dieber

Seller: David G. Fisk

Date: 09/18/20

MIDDLEFIELD

2 Arthur Pease Road, Ext.

Middlefield, MA 01243

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Richard Harding-Breen

Seller: Sally W. Connor

Date: 09/15/20

NORTHAMPTON

45 Beacon St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Margot R. Bittel

Seller: Ronald D. Bittel IRT

Date: 09/09/20

Glendale Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: MS Homes LLC

Seller: Waggin Trails Dog Park LLC

Date: 09/16/20

24 Grandview St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $283,000

Buyer: Justin Thibodeau

Seller: Terry A. Carr

Date: 09/10/20

8 Hancock St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $566,000

Buyer: Gail Hornstein

Seller: Denise Orenstein

Date: 09/15/20

144 King St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: PS 144 King LLC

Seller: Nicholas D. Duprey

Date: 09/11/20

58 Lilly St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $503,700

Buyer: Daniel Cook

Seller: Bruce J. Abbott

Date: 09/15/20

80 Market St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Dov Berger

Seller: Arrowwood Design & Construction

Date: 09/17/20

29 Ridge View Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Keith Abraham

Seller: Timothy P. Schmitt

Date: 09/08/20

251 South St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $359,000

Buyer: Rebecca S. Malinowski

Seller: Darren Pierce

Date: 09/10/20

4 White Pine Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $291,000

Buyer: Mareike Muszynski

Seller: Timmy L. Tompkins

Date: 09/15/20

48 Winterberry Lane

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Matthew J. Fleischner

Seller: Amy J. Mitrani

Date: 09/08/20

SOUTH HADLEY

11 Bardwell St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $347,500

Buyer: Dakota Richards

Seller: Sean M. Czepiel

Date: 09/10/20

15 Dayton St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $152,500

Buyer: NAR Realty LLC

Seller: Nelen, Patricia A., (Estate)

Date: 09/15/20

149 North Main St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $276,000

Buyer: Pamela R. Martin

Seller: Michael L. Thomas

Date: 09/17/20

513 Newton St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: David J. Johnson

Seller: Sean M. Fountain

Date: 09/15/20

11 Wright Place

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Sarah M. O’Shea

Seller: Erin S. Stalberg RET

Date: 09/10/20

SOUTHAMPTON

192 East St.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $236,000

Buyer: Nicholas R. Borges

Seller: Joseph G. Lafreniere

Date: 09/11/20

134 Fomer Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Camella World-Peace

Seller: Mark T. Rice

Date: 09/08/20

4 Fomer Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $314,000

Buyer: Aaron D. Biedrzycki

Seller: Jacob E. Gold

Date: 09/11/20

67 Gilbert Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $493,000

Buyer: Cameron P. MacDonald

Seller: Joy A. Taillefer

Date: 09/08/20

167 Glendale Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $266,000

Buyer: Brett P. Pietraszkiewicz

Seller: Cynthia Fournier

Date: 09/10/20

8 Old Harvest Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $540,000

Buyer: Keith Holmes

Seller: Christopher J. Jolicoeur

Date: 09/18/20

107 Pleasant St.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $562,000

Buyer: Adam J. Dupere

Seller: Philip A. Restaino

Date: 09/18/20

7 Quigley Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Jonathan P. Buell

Seller: Pellegrini Development LLC

Date: 09/16/20

31 Valley Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $419,900

Buyer: Richard O. Paulson

Seller: Robert D. Peloquin

Date: 09/16/20

WARE

85 Beaver Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $499,900

Buyer: Linda Jones

Seller: Stanley B. Jurkowski

Date: 09/17/20

100 Bondsville Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $132,305

Buyer: Daniel R. Gunn

Seller: Wells Fargo Bank

Date: 09/10/20

36 Cherry St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Kayla S. VanWormer

Seller: Kristina A. Krok

Date: 09/16/20

40 Crescent St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Kerry Wells

Seller: Mary A. Regin

Date: 09/11/20

64 Eagle St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $132,000

Buyer: Jill A. Gravel-Combs

Seller: Switak, Evelyn M., (Estate)

Date: 09/17/20

115 Fisherdick Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Daniel V. Dupre

Seller: Wayne F. Hayes

Date: 09/16/20

39 Horseshoe Circle

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $368,000

Buyer: Jennifer L. Therkelsen

Seller: James R. Keedy

Date: 09/16/20

77 Old Gilbertville Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $348,000

Buyer: Chelsea Smith

Seller: Martin Murphy

Date: 09/16/20

388 Palmer Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: AJS Restoration & Construction Inc.

Seller: Ware On Earth Realty LLC

Date: 09/18/20

WILLIAMSBURG

1 East Main St.

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $369,000

Buyer: Thomas Bodo

Seller: Williams FT

Date: 09/17/20

2 Laurel Road

Williamsburg, MA 01039

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Golden Mas LLC

Seller: Christine E. Russell

Date: 09/18/20