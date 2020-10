Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of September 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

GREENFIELD

AT&T Authorized Retailer #9216

333 Federal St.

Prime Comms Retail, LLC

Classic Auto Sales & Service

370 Deerfield St.

Robert Hodgkins Jr.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

136 River St.

Camrac, LLC

Hope and Olive

44 Hope St.

James Zaccara

Kamal Clothing

47 Main St.

Muhammad Hamayun

Loudmouth Pro

111 Davis St.

Abigail Duquette

McIver Craftworks

10 Carol Lane

Peter McIver, Samantha McIver

New England Live Music.com

41 Canada Hill Road

Edward Wirt

Rent-A-Center

278 Mohawk Trail

Javier Ruiz

Told Video

95 School St.

Rebecca Rideout

Tranquility Salon

116 Federal St.

Jamie Bennett

LONGMEADOW

College Investments

18 Severn St.

Joseph Pacella

Custom Home Solutions/New England Screens

30 Wynward Road

David Hart

Edward D. Jones & Co., LP

175 Dwight Road

Stephanie Griffin

Fei’s Photo Studio

165 Prynnwood Road

Fei Zeng

Loveleigh Décor & Floral

87 Forest Glen Road

Jennifer Beeson

NORTHAMPTON

Quillback Consulting

36 Ward Ave.

Seth Atkinson

Rejuvenation Aesthetics

140 North Main St.

Paulina Samolewicz

She Minds Money

80 Damon Road, #2101

Katharine Iesiev

Simply Hair

110C Main St.

Melissa Duffy

Starbucks Coffee

303 King St., Suite E

Lisa Baker

Tiffany Hilton Pottery

221 Pine St., Studio 352

Tiffany Hilton

SOUTHWICK

Russell Cellular

587 College Highway

Jeff Russell

Silk Road Motor Cars, LLC

642 College Highway

Mohamed Abdul Cader

Sophisticated Productions

648 College Highway, Suite A

Melissa Tessier

WEST SPRINGFIELD

The Fellowshoip Club

745 Memorial Ave.

Charlie Santiago

Hair by Jessz

33 Westfield St.

Jessica Edinger

Keinath Auto Body Inc.

888 Main St.

Albert Keinath

Mamma Mia’s Pizzeria

1140 Memorial Ave.

Maria Alfarone

Michelle Johnston, Freelance Tutor

136 Connecticut Ave.

Michelle Johnston

Pretty Woman

245 Memorial Ave.

Hisik Kang

Punjabi Kitchen

88 Westfield St.

Kulwinder Kaur

Smith Oil

20 Roanoke Ave.

Laura Benoit

Stef Eastham

33 Westfield St.

Stephanie Eastham

Sunny’s Convenience

2260 Westfield St.

Neil Patel

Workstation for Hair

33 Westfield St.

Madison Carr

Workstation for Hair

33 Westfield St.

Carley Guilbeau