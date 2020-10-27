Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Anchor House Restaurant and Catering

Belas Inc.

Abruzzo

92 Penncastle St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/22/2020

Billinge, Charlotte

71 Potash Hill Lane

Hampden, MA 01036

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/24/2020

Bousquet, Jamie Francis

71 Clark St., 2nd Fl.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Bousquet, Joanne Maree

266 Grove St., Apt. 9

Northampton, MA 01060

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/18/2020

Drinkwater, Judith A.

258 Fountain St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/18/2020

Fleury, Alberta Mae

Fleury, Walter Wilfred

78 Massreco St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/25/2020

Flower Hill Farm

Duke, Carol A.

P.O. Box 454

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/29/2020

Hickey, Ann Marie

476 Cottage St.

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/23/2020

Hurley, James R.

P.O. Box 6254

Holyoke, MA 01041

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/24/2020

Lawson, Sara M

a/k/a Vicenty, Sara

4 James St., 2nd Fl.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/16/2020

Lucky, Katheryn

531 Summer St., Apt. 2

Barre, MA 01005

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/24/2020

McCrory, Patrick Lawrence

32 Chestnut St., Room 10

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/18/2020

McFaul, William C.

181 Osborne Road

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/16/2020

Motyka, Ann M.

375 Belchertown Road

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/25/2020

Saeed, Danial

53 Empire St., Apt. B

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/21/2020

Scott Salzman Painting

Salzman, Scott

432 River Road

Deerfield, MA 01342

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/16/2020

Strong & Healthy Smiles Inc.

Keller, Sean D.

Keller, Suzanne R.

P.O. Box 85

Deerfield, MA 01342

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/29/2020

Thibault Fuel, LLC

41 Chapin St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/18/2020

Thompson, Barbara A.

81 Beekman Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/18/2020

Westfield Carpet Cleaning

Leckie, Timothy

Leckie, Mary

20 Pleasant St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/24/2020

Woodcock, Harry J.

172 Cottage St., Apt. 1

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/25/2020

Zwicker, Vickie Lorraine

26 Packard Road

Orange, MA 01364

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/16/2020