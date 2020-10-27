Bankruptcies

Top Banner

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Anchor House Restaurant and Catering
Belas Inc.
Abruzzo
92 Penncastle St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/22/2020

Billinge, Charlotte
71 Potash Hill Lane
Hampden, MA 01036
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/24/2020

Bousquet, Jamie Francis
71 Clark St., 2nd Fl.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Bousquet, Joanne Maree
266 Grove St., Apt. 9
Northampton, MA 01060
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/18/2020

Drinkwater, Judith A.
258 Fountain St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/18/2020

Fleury, Alberta Mae
Fleury, Walter Wilfred
78 Massreco St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/25/2020

Flower Hill Farm
Duke, Carol A.
P.O. Box 454
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/29/2020

Hickey, Ann Marie
476 Cottage St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/23/2020

Hurley, James R.
P.O. Box 6254
Holyoke, MA 01041
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/24/2020

Lawson, Sara M
a/k/a Vicenty, Sara
4 James St., 2nd Fl.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/16/2020

Lucky, Katheryn
531 Summer St., Apt. 2
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/24/2020

McCrory, Patrick Lawrence
32 Chestnut St., Room 10
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/18/2020

McFaul, William C.
181 Osborne Road
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/16/2020

Motyka, Ann M.
375 Belchertown Road
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/25/2020

Saeed, Danial
53 Empire St., Apt. B
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/21/2020

Scott Salzman Painting
Salzman, Scott
432 River Road
Deerfield, MA 01342
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/16/2020

Strong & Healthy Smiles Inc.
Keller, Sean D.
Keller, Suzanne R.
P.O. Box 85
Deerfield, MA 01342
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/29/2020

Thibault Fuel, LLC
41 Chapin St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/18/2020

Thompson, Barbara A.
81 Beekman Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/18/2020

Westfield Carpet Cleaning
Leckie, Timothy
Leckie, Mary
20 Pleasant St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/24/2020

Woodcock, Harry J.
172 Cottage St., Apt. 1
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/25/2020

Zwicker, Vickie Lorraine
26 Packard Road
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/16/2020

