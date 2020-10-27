Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Anchor House Restaurant and Catering
Belas Inc.
Abruzzo
92 Penncastle St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/22/2020
Billinge, Charlotte
71 Potash Hill Lane
Hampden, MA 01036
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/24/2020
Bousquet, Jamie Francis
71 Clark St., 2nd Fl.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Bousquet, Joanne Maree
266 Grove St., Apt. 9
Northampton, MA 01060
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/18/2020
Drinkwater, Judith A.
258 Fountain St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/18/2020
Fleury, Alberta Mae
Fleury, Walter Wilfred
78 Massreco St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/25/2020
Flower Hill Farm
Duke, Carol A.
P.O. Box 454
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/29/2020
Hickey, Ann Marie
476 Cottage St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/23/2020
Hurley, James R.
P.O. Box 6254
Holyoke, MA 01041
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/24/2020
Lawson, Sara M
a/k/a Vicenty, Sara
4 James St., 2nd Fl.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/16/2020
Lucky, Katheryn
531 Summer St., Apt. 2
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/24/2020
McCrory, Patrick Lawrence
32 Chestnut St., Room 10
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/18/2020
McFaul, William C.
181 Osborne Road
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/16/2020
Motyka, Ann M.
375 Belchertown Road
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/25/2020
Saeed, Danial
53 Empire St., Apt. B
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/21/2020
Scott Salzman Painting
Salzman, Scott
432 River Road
Deerfield, MA 01342
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/16/2020
Strong & Healthy Smiles Inc.
Keller, Sean D.
Keller, Suzanne R.
P.O. Box 85
Deerfield, MA 01342
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/29/2020
Thibault Fuel, LLC
41 Chapin St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/18/2020
Thompson, Barbara A.
81 Beekman Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/18/2020
Westfield Carpet Cleaning
Leckie, Timothy
Leckie, Mary
20 Pleasant St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/24/2020
Woodcock, Harry J.
172 Cottage St., Apt. 1
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/25/2020
Zwicker, Vickie Lorraine
26 Packard Road
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/16/2020