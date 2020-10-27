Top Banner

DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By 105

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of October 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

HADLEY

Elite TaeKwonDo
367 Russell St.
Jung Lee

Escapes for Everyone
1 Rocky Hill Road
Dine Kieras-Ciolkos

Sign Gypsies Hadley
22 Newton Lane
Shannon Burke

LONGMEADOW

Adamski Coaching
18 Grassy Gutter Road
Mark Adamski

Maci Colondres
66 Dwight Road
Mychael Barnett

Mathnasium of East Longmeadow
7 Porter Lake Dr.
Alison McDonough

OTI Solutions
18 Sheffield Ave.
Michael Pepin

The Shot Shop
722 Bliss Road
Leah Kenney

SOUTHWICK

American Way Home Improvement
24 Eagle St.
Andrew Gorenc

Bears N Buses
509 College Highway
Domonic Faretra

Organized Chaos Pro
45 Miller Road
Beth Thomas

 

WESTFIELD

Bertera Motors Westfield
167 Springfield Road
Bertera Motors West Springfield

Charish Carter
110 Main St.
Charish Carter

DHL Supply Chain USA
1111 Southampton Road
Exel Inc.

Dunkin’ Donuts
1 Ely Road
Pleasant Street Donuts

Governor’s Center RE, LLC
66 Broad St.
NE Health Group Inc.

Northside Creamery
519 Southampton Road
Japolie’s Inc.

St. Mary’s Football Club
533 North Road
Laura Debruin

VIP Nail Spa
47 Southwick Road
Giang Huynh

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Affinity
175 Circuit Ave.
Vincent Giordano

Allegiance Trucks
268 Park St.
Michael Sirignano

Asian Mart
753 Union St.
Gopal Gurung

Beautiful Rooms
42 Myron St.
Gary Okun

Emmanuel’s Appliances
150 Front St.
Emmanuel Dishmey

Epic Filmmakers
56 Janet St.
David Long

H Engine Car Master, LLC
21 Sumner St.
Hashim Adwan

Hampton Inn West Springfield
1011 Riverdale St.
Amarjit Shokeen

Naples Home Buyers
150 Front St.
Dominic Santaniello

Natch Cleaning
579 Piper Road
Natalya Aseyev

