Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of October 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
HADLEY
Elite TaeKwonDo
367 Russell St.
Jung Lee
Escapes for Everyone
1 Rocky Hill Road
Dine Kieras-Ciolkos
Sign Gypsies Hadley
22 Newton Lane
Shannon Burke
LONGMEADOW
Adamski Coaching
18 Grassy Gutter Road
Mark Adamski
Maci Colondres
66 Dwight Road
Mychael Barnett
Mathnasium of East Longmeadow
7 Porter Lake Dr.
Alison McDonough
OTI Solutions
18 Sheffield Ave.
Michael Pepin
The Shot Shop
722 Bliss Road
Leah Kenney
SOUTHWICK
American Way Home Improvement
24 Eagle St.
Andrew Gorenc
Bears N Buses
509 College Highway
Domonic Faretra
Organized Chaos Pro
45 Miller Road
Beth Thomas
WESTFIELD
Bertera Motors Westfield
167 Springfield Road
Bertera Motors West Springfield
Charish Carter
110 Main St.
Charish Carter
DHL Supply Chain USA
1111 Southampton Road
Exel Inc.
Dunkin’ Donuts
1 Ely Road
Pleasant Street Donuts
Governor’s Center RE, LLC
66 Broad St.
NE Health Group Inc.
Northside Creamery
519 Southampton Road
Japolie’s Inc.
St. Mary’s Football Club
533 North Road
Laura Debruin
VIP Nail Spa
47 Southwick Road
Giang Huynh
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Affinity
175 Circuit Ave.
Vincent Giordano
Allegiance Trucks
268 Park St.
Michael Sirignano
Asian Mart
753 Union St.
Gopal Gurung
Beautiful Rooms
42 Myron St.
Gary Okun
Emmanuel’s Appliances
150 Front St.
Emmanuel Dishmey
Epic Filmmakers
56 Janet St.
David Long
H Engine Car Master, LLC
21 Sumner St.
Hashim Adwan
Hampton Inn West Springfield
1011 Riverdale St.
Amarjit Shokeen
Naples Home Buyers
150 Front St.
Dominic Santaniello
Natch Cleaning
579 Piper Road
Natalya Aseyev