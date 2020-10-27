Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of October 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

HADLEY

Elite TaeKwonDo

367 Russell St.

Jung Lee

Escapes for Everyone

1 Rocky Hill Road

Dine Kieras-Ciolkos

Sign Gypsies Hadley

22 Newton Lane

Shannon Burke

LONGMEADOW

Adamski Coaching

18 Grassy Gutter Road

Mark Adamski

Maci Colondres

66 Dwight Road

Mychael Barnett

Mathnasium of East Longmeadow

7 Porter Lake Dr.

Alison McDonough

OTI Solutions

18 Sheffield Ave.

Michael Pepin

The Shot Shop

722 Bliss Road

Leah Kenney

SOUTHWICK

American Way Home Improvement

24 Eagle St.

Andrew Gorenc

Bears N Buses

509 College Highway

Domonic Faretra

Organized Chaos Pro

45 Miller Road

Beth Thomas

WESTFIELD

Bertera Motors Westfield

167 Springfield Road

Bertera Motors West Springfield

Charish Carter

110 Main St.

Charish Carter

DHL Supply Chain USA

1111 Southampton Road

Exel Inc.

Dunkin’ Donuts

1 Ely Road

Pleasant Street Donuts

Governor’s Center RE, LLC

66 Broad St.

NE Health Group Inc.

Northside Creamery

519 Southampton Road

Japolie’s Inc.

St. Mary’s Football Club

533 North Road

Laura Debruin

VIP Nail Spa

47 Southwick Road

Giang Huynh

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Affinity

175 Circuit Ave.

Vincent Giordano

Allegiance Trucks

268 Park St.

Michael Sirignano

Asian Mart

753 Union St.

Gopal Gurung

Beautiful Rooms

42 Myron St.

Gary Okun

Emmanuel’s Appliances

150 Front St.

Emmanuel Dishmey

Epic Filmmakers

56 Janet St.

David Long

H Engine Car Master, LLC

21 Sumner St.

Hashim Adwan

Hampton Inn West Springfield

1011 Riverdale St.

Amarjit Shokeen

Naples Home Buyers

150 Front St.

Dominic Santaniello

Natch Cleaning

579 Piper Road

Natalya Aseyev