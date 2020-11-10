Bankruptcies

Top Banner

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Baez, Marilyn
14 Pembroke Circle
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/06/2020

Baez, Martha
62 Waverly St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/06/2020

Chapin, David S
Chapin, Hillary K.
a/k/a King, Hillary
P.O. Box 264
Wales, MA 01081
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/13/2020

Cheney, Anthony W.
46 Ludlow Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/09/2020

Cipolla, Charles Anthony
93 Pine Grove St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/08/2020

Citlak, Ahmet
81 Bluebird Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/08/2020

Cusson, Jody L.
100 North St.
Granby, MA 01033
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/30/2020

Drihmi, Abdel Jalil
170 Mayflower Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/08/2020

Fernet, Shirley Ann
PO Box 965
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/07/2020

Henry-Smith, Hyacinth C.
62 Olmsted Dr.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/30/2020

Johnson, Christine G.
a/k/a Labonte, Christine
5 Converse St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/30/2020

Kibodya, Issihaka A.
50 Middlesex St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/08/2020

LeFebvre, Robert S.
43 Laurel St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/08/2020

Mancini, Gina A.
2 Still Brook Lane
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/07/2020

Marshall, Michael C.
84 Byers St., Apt. 101
Springfield, MA 01105
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/08/2020

McPherson, Bruce A.
135 Polaski Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/01/2020

Pringle, Joyce A.
67 Edgewood St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/08/2020

Rickett, Amy Leigh
163 Stafford Hollow Road
Monson, MA 01057
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/30/2020

Rivas, Jose
62 Craig Dr., Apt 2A
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/07/2020

Scibelli, Jordan P.
48 Rutledge Ave., 3rd Fl.
Springfield, MA 01105
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/01/2020

Tarquini, Adam M.
52 Castle St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/13/2020

Torres, Carlos M.
382 Allen Park Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/05/2020

Trapanese III, Francis P.
40 Stetson Dr.
Greenfield, MA 01301-9726
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/05/2020

