Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Baez, Marilyn

14 Pembroke Circle

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/06/2020

Baez, Martha

62 Waverly St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/06/2020

Chapin, David S

Chapin, Hillary K.

a/k/a King, Hillary

P.O. Box 264

Wales, MA 01081

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/13/2020

Cheney, Anthony W.

46 Ludlow Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/09/2020

Cipolla, Charles Anthony

93 Pine Grove St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/08/2020

Citlak, Ahmet

81 Bluebird Circle

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/08/2020

Cusson, Jody L.

100 North St.

Granby, MA 01033

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/30/2020

Drihmi, Abdel Jalil

170 Mayflower Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/08/2020

Fernet, Shirley Ann

PO Box 965

Orange, MA 01364

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/07/2020

Henry-Smith, Hyacinth C.

62 Olmsted Dr.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/30/2020

Johnson, Christine G.

a/k/a Labonte, Christine

5 Converse St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/30/2020

Kibodya, Issihaka A.

50 Middlesex St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/08/2020

LeFebvre, Robert S.

43 Laurel St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/08/2020

Mancini, Gina A.

2 Still Brook Lane

Feeding Hills, MA 01030

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/07/2020

Marshall, Michael C.

84 Byers St., Apt. 101

Springfield, MA 01105

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/08/2020

McPherson, Bruce A.

135 Polaski Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/01/2020

Pringle, Joyce A.

67 Edgewood St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/08/2020

Rickett, Amy Leigh

163 Stafford Hollow Road

Monson, MA 01057

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/30/2020

Rivas, Jose

62 Craig Dr., Apt 2A

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/07/2020

Scibelli, Jordan P.

48 Rutledge Ave., 3rd Fl.

Springfield, MA 01105

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/01/2020

Tarquini, Adam M.

52 Castle St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/13/2020

Torres, Carlos M.

382 Allen Park Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/05/2020

Trapanese III, Francis P.

40 Stetson Dr.

Greenfield, MA 01301-9726

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/05/2020