Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of October 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

Fiddlehead Farm

717 Greenfield Road

Danielle Marie

Green Insurance

55 North Main St.

Rick Green

Penelope Tarasuk, Ph.D. Psychoanalyst

8 Mountain Road

Penelope Tarasuk

HADLEY

Five College Farms

319 River Dr.

Ted Crooker

Sweet Meadow Farm

319 River Dr.

Ted Crooker

Trans World Food Market

50 Russell St.

David Tran

LONGMEADOW

Arch Promotions

60 Tecumseh Dr.

Donna Fein

Jane E. Crosby, Attorney at Law

734 Longmeadow St., Suite 301

Jane Crosby

Longmeadow High School Class of 2020

36 Brittany Road

Eleni Kollias

A Mold Man, LLC

785 Williams St., #175

Michael Guardione

Platinum Consulting

52 Laurel Lane

Philip Frogameni

SOUTHWICK

Kim Hartman House Cleaning

26 Fernwood Road

Kim Hartman

Thompson Transportation

719 College Highway

Shane Thompson

WESTFIELD

A.R. Deliveries

49 Klondike Ave.

Anatolie Reznicenco

Complete Lawn & Landscape

273 Prospect St. Ext.

Kyle Patrick

Fox Eye Photography

1925 East Mountain Road

Jessica Beaupre

GTK Sales

26 Lady Slipper Circle

Telman Galustov

Javo Publication

125 Ridgecrest Dr.

Jeff Vanoudenhove

Maura Bonavita Skin Care

154 Wild Flower Circle

Maura Bonavita

Sabai Jai Market

32 Jessie Lane

Jeffrey Rusin

Westfield Big Y Express #122

330 East Main St.

Big Y Express

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Business Solutions Inc.

64 Bacon Ave.

Taveon Crump

Cardinal Classics NE/AR

33 Heywood Ave.

Fran Cardinal

The Crest Room

706 Westfield St.

Kenneth Maryea

Dixon Orthodontics

232 Park St.

Jeffrey Dixon

Elegant Décor and Rental

189 Dewey St.

Anna Aseyeva

JX Hair

33 Westfield St.

Julia Mailloux

Keltic Fire

70 Windsor St.

John Crean

Kidwell Electric

100 Front St.

Dirk Kidwell

Krizvnu

257 River St.

Krizia Valentino

Schandorf Enterprise

12 Royce Court

Donald Schandorf

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes

47 Roanoke Ave.

Daniel Clark