Top Banner

DBA Certificates

Doing Business As Certificates

By 95

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of October 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

Fiddlehead Farm
717 Greenfield Road
Danielle Marie

Green Insurance
55 North Main St.
Rick Green

Penelope Tarasuk, Ph.D. Psychoanalyst
8 Mountain Road
Penelope Tarasuk

HADLEY

Five College Farms
319 River Dr.
Ted Crooker

Sweet Meadow Farm
319 River Dr.
Ted Crooker

Trans World Food Market
50 Russell St.
David Tran

LONGMEADOW

Arch Promotions
60 Tecumseh Dr.
Donna Fein

Jane E. Crosby, Attorney at Law
734 Longmeadow St., Suite 301
Jane Crosby

Longmeadow High School Class of 2020
36 Brittany Road
Eleni Kollias

A Mold Man, LLC
785 Williams St., #175
Michael Guardione

Platinum Consulting
52 Laurel Lane
Philip Frogameni

SOUTHWICK

Kim Hartman House Cleaning
26 Fernwood Road
Kim Hartman

Thompson Transportation
719 College Highway
Shane Thompson

WESTFIELD

A.R. Deliveries
49 Klondike Ave.
Anatolie Reznicenco

Complete Lawn & Landscape
273 Prospect St. Ext.
Kyle Patrick

Fox Eye Photography
1925 East Mountain Road
Jessica Beaupre

GTK Sales
26 Lady Slipper Circle
Telman Galustov

Javo Publication
125 Ridgecrest Dr.
Jeff Vanoudenhove

Maura Bonavita Skin Care
154 Wild Flower Circle
Maura Bonavita

Sabai Jai Market
32 Jessie Lane
Jeffrey Rusin

Westfield Big Y Express #122
330 East Main St.
Big Y Express

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Business Solutions Inc.
64 Bacon Ave.
Taveon Crump

Cardinal Classics NE/AR
33 Heywood Ave.
Fran Cardinal

The Crest Room
706 Westfield St.
Kenneth Maryea

Dixon Orthodontics
232 Park St.
Jeffrey Dixon

Elegant Décor and Rental
189 Dewey St.
Anna Aseyeva

JX Hair
33 Westfield St.
Julia Mailloux

Keltic Fire
70 Windsor St.
John Crean

Kidwell Electric
100 Front St.
Dirk Kidwell

Krizvnu
257 River St.
Krizia Valentino

Schandorf Enterprise
12 Royce Court
Donald Schandorf

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes
47 Roanoke Ave.
Daniel Clark

Tags:

Related Posts

Doing Business as Certificates

By

Doing Business As Certificates

By

Doing Business as Certificates

By