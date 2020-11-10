Doing Business As Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of October 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
DEERFIELD
Fiddlehead Farm
717 Greenfield Road
Danielle Marie
Green Insurance
55 North Main St.
Rick Green
Penelope Tarasuk, Ph.D. Psychoanalyst
8 Mountain Road
Penelope Tarasuk
HADLEY
Five College Farms
319 River Dr.
Ted Crooker
Sweet Meadow Farm
319 River Dr.
Ted Crooker
Trans World Food Market
50 Russell St.
David Tran
LONGMEADOW
Arch Promotions
60 Tecumseh Dr.
Donna Fein
Jane E. Crosby, Attorney at Law
734 Longmeadow St., Suite 301
Jane Crosby
Longmeadow High School Class of 2020
36 Brittany Road
Eleni Kollias
A Mold Man, LLC
785 Williams St., #175
Michael Guardione
Platinum Consulting
52 Laurel Lane
Philip Frogameni
SOUTHWICK
Kim Hartman House Cleaning
26 Fernwood Road
Kim Hartman
Thompson Transportation
719 College Highway
Shane Thompson
WESTFIELD
A.R. Deliveries
49 Klondike Ave.
Anatolie Reznicenco
Complete Lawn & Landscape
273 Prospect St. Ext.
Kyle Patrick
Fox Eye Photography
1925 East Mountain Road
Jessica Beaupre
GTK Sales
26 Lady Slipper Circle
Telman Galustov
Javo Publication
125 Ridgecrest Dr.
Jeff Vanoudenhove
Maura Bonavita Skin Care
154 Wild Flower Circle
Maura Bonavita
Sabai Jai Market
32 Jessie Lane
Jeffrey Rusin
Westfield Big Y Express #122
330 East Main St.
Big Y Express
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Business Solutions Inc.
64 Bacon Ave.
Taveon Crump
Cardinal Classics NE/AR
33 Heywood Ave.
Fran Cardinal
The Crest Room
706 Westfield St.
Kenneth Maryea
Dixon Orthodontics
232 Park St.
Jeffrey Dixon
Elegant Décor and Rental
189 Dewey St.
Anna Aseyeva
JX Hair
33 Westfield St.
Julia Mailloux
Keltic Fire
70 Windsor St.
John Crean
Kidwell Electric
100 Front St.
Dirk Kidwell
Krizvnu
257 River St.
Krizia Valentino
Schandorf Enterprise
12 Royce Court
Donald Schandorf
Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes
47 Roanoke Ave.
Daniel Clark