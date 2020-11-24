Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Acevedo, Yanira

20 Blanche St., Apt 2L

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/21/2020

Allen, Kyle E.

530 Millers Falls Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/29/2020

Ansara, Peter

P.O. Box 605

West Springfield, MA 01090

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/21/2020

Clune, Walter R.

1 Apple Blossom Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/27/2020

Dolloff, Gerald W.

Dolloff, Cynthia L.

90 Plumtree Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/26/2020

Elim Books

Converse, Kimberley Jean

66 Glendale Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/20/2020

Ferreira, Jonathan R.

Ferreira, Kira L.

P.O. Box 363

Gilbertville, MA 01031

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/23/2020

Hendrickson, Mark A.

111 School St., Apt 3

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/25/2020

Leahy, Dawn

a/k/a Cziraki, Dawn Mari

34 Phillips St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/29/2020

Massage/Wellness

Esko, Mark Masao

Harrington,Lena O. LMT

30 Burr Dr.

Dalton, MA 01226

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/26/2020

Nimchick, Jill C.

Nimchick, Susan J.

362 James St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/23/2020

Quinlan, Michael L.

Quinlan, Shirley J.

5 Wright Place

South Hadley, MA 01075

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/25/2020

St.Sauveur, John Anthony

St.Sauveur, Janet Lynn

11 Ridge Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/20/2020

Warren, John Chester

Warren, Debra Jean

4 Central Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/29/2020

Zhee Singer Studio

Studio Works Modern

Singer, Zhee S.

Singer, Maria R.

44 Southpoint Dr., Apt. G

Amherst, MA 01002

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/23/2020