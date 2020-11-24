Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Acevedo, Yanira
20 Blanche St., Apt 2L
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/21/2020
Allen, Kyle E.
530 Millers Falls Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/29/2020
Ansara, Peter
P.O. Box 605
West Springfield, MA 01090
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/21/2020
Clune, Walter R.
1 Apple Blossom Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/27/2020
Dolloff, Gerald W.
Dolloff, Cynthia L.
90 Plumtree Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/26/2020
Elim Books
Converse, Kimberley Jean
66 Glendale Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/20/2020
Ferreira, Jonathan R.
Ferreira, Kira L.
P.O. Box 363
Gilbertville, MA 01031
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/23/2020
Hendrickson, Mark A.
111 School St., Apt 3
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/25/2020
Leahy, Dawn
a/k/a Cziraki, Dawn Mari
34 Phillips St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/29/2020
Massage/Wellness
Esko, Mark Masao
Harrington,Lena O. LMT
30 Burr Dr.
Dalton, MA 01226
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/26/2020
Nimchick, Jill C.
Nimchick, Susan J.
362 James St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/23/2020
Quinlan, Michael L.
Quinlan, Shirley J.
5 Wright Place
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/25/2020
St.Sauveur, John Anthony
St.Sauveur, Janet Lynn
11 Ridge Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/20/2020
Warren, John Chester
Warren, Debra Jean
4 Central Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/29/2020
Zhee Singer Studio
Studio Works Modern
Singer, Zhee S.
Singer, Maria R.
44 Southpoint Dr., Apt. G
Amherst, MA 01002
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/23/2020