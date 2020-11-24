Doing Business as Certificates

Top Banner

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of November 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

Impact Merchant Solutions
252 Lower Road
Michael Rifanburg

Soul Trek Coaching
9 Conway St.
William Dziura

HADLEY

Homewood Suites
340 Russell St.
Kishore Parmar

Qigong Infused Yoga
64 Comins Road
Lynne Smith

T-Mobile
344 Russell St.
Lindsey Romano

T-Mobile Financial
344 Russell St.
Lindsey Romano

T-Mobile Leasing
344 Russell St.
T-Mobile Northeast

SOUTHWICK

American Way Home Improvement
24 Eagle St.
Andrew Gorenc

Kim Hartman House Cleaning
26 Fernwood Road
Kim Hartman

Thompson Transportation
719 College Highway
Shane Thompson

WESTFIELD

Andrew York Photography, LLC
16 Union Ave.
Andrea York

Armbrook Village Senior Living Residence
551 North Road
Westfield Senior Housing I Opco, LLC

Cindy’s Cleaning
44 Laro Road
Cindy Donahue

Greg’s Auto Repair Inc.
301 North Elm St.
Greg’s Auto Repair Inc.

Quality Machining & Manufacturing
179 Joseph Ave.
Steven Sobczyk

Rovithis Realty, LLC
16 Union Ave., Suite 26
Steven Rovithis

Seven Colors Painting
26 Hunter Slope
Pavel Shevchuk

Sophy Nails and Spa
84 Main St.
Lida Lim

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Beauty Admired
1027 Westfield St.
Sapphire Torres

Becker Cleaning Services
69 Hanover St.
Anthony Becker

Big Lots #1863
1150 Union St.
Doris Greathouse

Comfort Bagel
163 Falmouth Road
Janet Blake

Taj Indian Cuisine
1506 Riverdale St.
Shambhu Rana

T-Mobile
233 Memorial Ave.
Lindsey Romano

