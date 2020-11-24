Doing Business As Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of November 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
DEERFIELD
Impact Merchant Solutions
252 Lower Road
Michael Rifanburg
Soul Trek Coaching
9 Conway St.
William Dziura
HADLEY
Homewood Suites
340 Russell St.
Kishore Parmar
Qigong Infused Yoga
64 Comins Road
Lynne Smith
T-Mobile
344 Russell St.
Lindsey Romano
T-Mobile Financial
344 Russell St.
Lindsey Romano
T-Mobile Leasing
344 Russell St.
T-Mobile Northeast
SOUTHWICK
American Way Home Improvement
24 Eagle St.
Andrew Gorenc
Kim Hartman House Cleaning
26 Fernwood Road
Kim Hartman
Thompson Transportation
719 College Highway
Shane Thompson
WESTFIELD
Andrew York Photography, LLC
16 Union Ave.
Andrea York
Armbrook Village Senior Living Residence
551 North Road
Westfield Senior Housing I Opco, LLC
Cindy’s Cleaning
44 Laro Road
Cindy Donahue
Greg’s Auto Repair Inc.
301 North Elm St.
Greg’s Auto Repair Inc.
Quality Machining & Manufacturing
179 Joseph Ave.
Steven Sobczyk
Rovithis Realty, LLC
16 Union Ave., Suite 26
Steven Rovithis
Seven Colors Painting
26 Hunter Slope
Pavel Shevchuk
Sophy Nails and Spa
84 Main St.
Lida Lim
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Beauty Admired
1027 Westfield St.
Sapphire Torres
Becker Cleaning Services
69 Hanover St.
Anthony Becker
Big Lots #1863
1150 Union St.
Doris Greathouse
Comfort Bagel
163 Falmouth Road
Janet Blake
Taj Indian Cuisine
1506 Riverdale St.
Shambhu Rana
T-Mobile
233 Memorial Ave.
Lindsey Romano