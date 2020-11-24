Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of November 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

Impact Merchant Solutions

252 Lower Road

Michael Rifanburg

Soul Trek Coaching

9 Conway St.

William Dziura

HADLEY

Homewood Suites

340 Russell St.

Kishore Parmar

Qigong Infused Yoga

64 Comins Road

Lynne Smith

T-Mobile

344 Russell St.

Lindsey Romano

T-Mobile Financial

344 Russell St.

Lindsey Romano

T-Mobile Leasing

344 Russell St.

T-Mobile Northeast

SOUTHWICK

American Way Home Improvement

24 Eagle St.

Andrew Gorenc

Kim Hartman House Cleaning

26 Fernwood Road

Kim Hartman

Thompson Transportation

719 College Highway

Shane Thompson

WESTFIELD

Andrew York Photography, LLC

16 Union Ave.

Andrea York

Armbrook Village Senior Living Residence

551 North Road

Westfield Senior Housing I Opco, LLC

Cindy’s Cleaning

44 Laro Road

Cindy Donahue

Greg’s Auto Repair Inc.

301 North Elm St.

Greg’s Auto Repair Inc.

Quality Machining & Manufacturing

179 Joseph Ave.

Steven Sobczyk

Rovithis Realty, LLC

16 Union Ave., Suite 26

Steven Rovithis

Seven Colors Painting

26 Hunter Slope

Pavel Shevchuk

Sophy Nails and Spa

84 Main St.

Lida Lim

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Beauty Admired

1027 Westfield St.

Sapphire Torres

Becker Cleaning Services

69 Hanover St.

Anthony Becker

Big Lots #1863

1150 Union St.

Doris Greathouse

Comfort Bagel

163 Falmouth Road

Janet Blake

Taj Indian Cuisine

1506 Riverdale St.

Shambhu Rana

T-Mobile

233 Memorial Ave.

Lindsey Romano