Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Alexander, Robert Bruce

811 East St., Apt. 8

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/08/2021

Andre, Lenna

137 Vienna Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/08/2021

Benoit, Tricia M.

18 Helm St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/15/2021

Bliss, Donna Allene

47 Haywood St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/14/2021

Bouchard, Michelle A.

22 Meadowbrook Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/14/2021

Brink, Harold

Brink, Barbara A.

316 State Road – Apt. C10

Great Barrington, MA 01230

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/02/2021

Chalke, Sheryl Ann

150 Athol Road

Phillipston, MA 01331

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/06/2021

Dunbar, Lawrence B.

Dunbar, Jeanette

a/k/a Zupkofska, Jeanette

14 Editha Ave.

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/04/2021

Lamontagne, Philip

103 Doverbrook Road

Chicopee, MA 01022

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/31/2020

McNaney, Patrick Francis

McNaney, Deborah Jean

a/k/a Novak, Deborah

41 South St., Unit 68

Easthampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/06/2021

Rivera, Wanda I.

a/k/a Rivera-Colon, Wanda I.

a/k/a Hernandez, Wanda I.

70 Harrison Ave., Apt. 701

Springfield, MA 01103

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/13/2021

Sawyer, Cheryl Lynne

5 Miller Ave.

Southampton, MA 01073

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/06/2021