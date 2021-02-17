Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Alexander, Robert Bruce
811 East St., Apt. 8
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/08/2021
Andre, Lenna
137 Vienna Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/08/2021
Benoit, Tricia M.
18 Helm St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/15/2021
Bliss, Donna Allene
47 Haywood St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/14/2021
Bouchard, Michelle A.
22 Meadowbrook Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/14/2021
Brink, Harold
Brink, Barbara A.
316 State Road – Apt. C10
Great Barrington, MA 01230
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/02/2021
Chalke, Sheryl Ann
150 Athol Road
Phillipston, MA 01331
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/06/2021
Dunbar, Lawrence B.
Dunbar, Jeanette
a/k/a Zupkofska, Jeanette
14 Editha Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/04/2021
Lamontagne, Philip
103 Doverbrook Road
Chicopee, MA 01022
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/31/2020
McNaney, Patrick Francis
McNaney, Deborah Jean
a/k/a Novak, Deborah
41 South St., Unit 68
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/06/2021
Rivera, Wanda I.
a/k/a Rivera-Colon, Wanda I.
a/k/a Hernandez, Wanda I.
70 Harrison Ave., Apt. 701
Springfield, MA 01103
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/13/2021
Sawyer, Cheryl Lynne
5 Miller Ave.
Southampton, MA 01073
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/06/2021