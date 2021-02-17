Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of January 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
DEERFIELD
All One Massage
235 Greenfield Road
Melanie Phillips
Get It Together
26 Pleasant St.
Jenelle Wilkins, Marion MacMunn
Natural Stone Creations
3B Meadow Oak Lane
Ross Finch
Revisions Candles
175 North Main St.
Jaimie Allen
NORTHAMPTON
Amy Dawn Kotel Productions
56 Dunphy Dr.
Amy Dawn Kotel
High-Five
41 Strong Ave.
Christos Christodoulou
Honey & Wine
150 North Main St.
Alana Daviann Traub
The Institute for Emerging Adulthood
25 Main St., Suite 218
Jaycelle Monsanto Pequet
Lime Red Teahouse
11 Pleasant St.
Joe Deng
Milestone Farm
Valley Field Road
Angela Plassmann
Pig Pug Press
535 North Farms Road
Travis Norsen
Silent Source, LLC
58 Nonotuck St.
Harry Winton Ridabock II
Solana James Design
29 Cahillane Terrace
Solana Thais James
SOUTHAMPTON
A-Z Exterior Repairs
258 Hillside Road
Maksim Vovk
JRG Real Estate & Auction Services, LLC
68 Will Palmer Road
Tiffany Jacquier
WESTFIELD
Atlantic Travel
120 Steiger Dr.
Avis Lemire
Chrissy G’s Cakes
9 Michael Dr.
Christine Gustafson
Complete Excavating
16 Murray Ave., #3
William Kafanov
Distinct Impressions, LLC
4 Columbia St.
Angela Cooley
Franklin Auto Body
11 Dwight St.
Paul Mancino
Greater Springfield PAL
28 West Silver St.
Boys & Girls Club
John & Ariana, LLC
108 Wild Flower Circle
Anna Blanco
MDN Consulting, LLC
66 Flynn Meadow Road
Jason McDonald
Meeting House Commons Condominium Trust
138 Main St.
Brian Houser
Ravenwood Investigations
57 Jaeger Dr.
C. Lee Bennett
Red Cardinal
265 Union St.
RC Retail Westfield, LLC
Uplifting Art
6 Coleman Ave.
Tracey Miller
Veteran to Veteran Support & Assistance
14 Lowell Ave.
Peter Dehey IV
Zoey Management Service
76 Gary Dr.
Zhong Chen
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Allegiance Lease & Rental
268 Park St.
Michael Sirignano
Angelo Bertelli’s Liquor Mart
726 Main St.
Michael Passerini
Club Fitness
1452 Memorial Ave.
Steven Suschana
Costco Liquors
119 Daggett Dr.
Gail Tsuboi
Dean Auto Sales
6 River St.
Richard Rindels
Eddie Shore Enterprises Inc.
1305 Memorial Ave.
Catherine Pokorny
Huntington Creative Commercial Photography
132 Myron St.
David Michalak
IHOP
640 Riverdale St.
Timothy Mulson
Massage Envy
935 Riverdale St.
Mark Sarrazin
Mattress Firm
935 Riverdale St.
Vernon Holguin
Parashute
1095 Westfield St.
Yousuf Jaafar
Rafa Transportation, LLC
203 Circuit Ave.
Rafael Mkanga
Riverdale Imports
1497 Riverdale St.
Joseph Spano
Subway
1329 Riverdale St.
Umeshkumar Patel
Victory International Store Inc.
573 Union St.
Andrey Kolesnichenko