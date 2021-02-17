Top Banner

DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By 60

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of January 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

All One Massage
235 Greenfield Road
Melanie Phillips

Get It Together
26 Pleasant St.
Jenelle Wilkins, Marion MacMunn

Natural Stone Creations
3B Meadow Oak Lane
Ross Finch
Revisions Candles
175 North Main St.
Jaimie Allen

NORTHAMPTON

Amy Dawn Kotel Productions
56 Dunphy Dr.
Amy Dawn Kotel

High-Five
41 Strong Ave.
Christos Christodoulou

Honey & Wine
150 North Main St.
Alana Daviann Traub

The Institute for Emerging Adulthood
25 Main St., Suite 218
Jaycelle Monsanto Pequet

Lime Red Teahouse
11 Pleasant St.
Joe Deng

Milestone Farm
Valley Field Road
Angela Plassmann

Pig Pug Press
535 North Farms Road
Travis Norsen

Silent Source, LLC
58 Nonotuck St.
Harry Winton Ridabock II

Solana James Design
29 Cahillane Terrace
Solana Thais James

SOUTHAMPTON

A-Z Exterior Repairs
258 Hillside Road
Maksim Vovk

JRG Real Estate & Auction Services, LLC
68 Will Palmer Road
Tiffany Jacquier

WESTFIELD

Atlantic Travel
120 Steiger Dr.
Avis Lemire

Chrissy G’s Cakes
9 Michael Dr.
Christine Gustafson

Complete Excavating
16 Murray Ave., #3
William Kafanov

Distinct Impressions, LLC
4 Columbia St.
Angela Cooley

Franklin Auto Body
11 Dwight St.
Paul Mancino

Greater Springfield PAL
28 West Silver St.
Boys & Girls Club

John & Ariana, LLC
108 Wild Flower Circle
Anna Blanco

MDN Consulting, LLC
66 Flynn Meadow Road
Jason McDonald

Meeting House Commons Condominium Trust
138 Main St.
Brian Houser

Ravenwood Investigations
57 Jaeger Dr.
C. Lee Bennett

Red Cardinal
265 Union St.
RC Retail Westfield, LLC

Uplifting Art
6 Coleman Ave.
Tracey Miller

Veteran to Veteran Support & Assistance
14 Lowell Ave.
Peter Dehey IV

Zoey Management Service
76 Gary Dr.
Zhong Chen

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Allegiance Lease & Rental
268 Park St.
Michael Sirignano

Angelo Bertelli’s Liquor Mart
726 Main St.
Michael Passerini

Club Fitness
1452 Memorial Ave.
Steven Suschana

Costco Liquors
119 Daggett Dr.
Gail Tsuboi

Dean Auto Sales
6 River St.
Richard Rindels

Eddie Shore Enterprises Inc.
1305 Memorial Ave.
Catherine Pokorny

Huntington Creative Commercial Photography
132 Myron St.
David Michalak

IHOP
640 Riverdale St.
Timothy Mulson

Massage Envy
935 Riverdale St.
Mark Sarrazin

Mattress Firm
935 Riverdale St.
Vernon Holguin

Parashute
1095 Westfield St.
Yousuf Jaafar

Rafa Transportation, LLC
203 Circuit Ave.
Rafael Mkanga

Riverdale Imports
1497 Riverdale St.
Joseph Spano

Subway
1329 Riverdale St.
Umeshkumar Patel

Victory International Store Inc.
573 Union St.
Andrey Kolesnichenko

Tags:

Related Posts

Doing Business as Certificates

By

Doing Business as Certificates

By

Doing Business as Certificates

By