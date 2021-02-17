Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of January 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

All One Massage

235 Greenfield Road

Melanie Phillips

Get It Together

26 Pleasant St.

Jenelle Wilkins, Marion MacMunn

Natural Stone Creations

3B Meadow Oak Lane

Ross Finch

Revisions Candles

175 North Main St.

Jaimie Allen

NORTHAMPTON

Amy Dawn Kotel Productions

56 Dunphy Dr.

Amy Dawn Kotel

High-Five

41 Strong Ave.

Christos Christodoulou

Honey & Wine

150 North Main St.

Alana Daviann Traub

The Institute for Emerging Adulthood

25 Main St., Suite 218

Jaycelle Monsanto Pequet

Lime Red Teahouse

11 Pleasant St.

Joe Deng

Milestone Farm

Valley Field Road

Angela Plassmann

Pig Pug Press

535 North Farms Road

Travis Norsen

Silent Source, LLC

58 Nonotuck St.

Harry Winton Ridabock II

Solana James Design

29 Cahillane Terrace

Solana Thais James

SOUTHAMPTON

A-Z Exterior Repairs

258 Hillside Road

Maksim Vovk

JRG Real Estate & Auction Services, LLC

68 Will Palmer Road

Tiffany Jacquier

WESTFIELD

Atlantic Travel

120 Steiger Dr.

Avis Lemire

Chrissy G’s Cakes

9 Michael Dr.

Christine Gustafson

Complete Excavating

16 Murray Ave., #3

William Kafanov

Distinct Impressions, LLC

4 Columbia St.

Angela Cooley

Franklin Auto Body

11 Dwight St.

Paul Mancino

Greater Springfield PAL

28 West Silver St.

Boys & Girls Club

John & Ariana, LLC

108 Wild Flower Circle

Anna Blanco

MDN Consulting, LLC

66 Flynn Meadow Road

Jason McDonald

Meeting House Commons Condominium Trust

138 Main St.

Brian Houser

Ravenwood Investigations

57 Jaeger Dr.

C. Lee Bennett

Red Cardinal

265 Union St.

RC Retail Westfield, LLC

Uplifting Art

6 Coleman Ave.

Tracey Miller

Veteran to Veteran Support & Assistance

14 Lowell Ave.

Peter Dehey IV

Zoey Management Service

76 Gary Dr.

Zhong Chen

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Allegiance Lease & Rental

268 Park St.

Michael Sirignano

Angelo Bertelli’s Liquor Mart

726 Main St.

Michael Passerini

Club Fitness

1452 Memorial Ave.

Steven Suschana

Costco Liquors

119 Daggett Dr.

Gail Tsuboi

Dean Auto Sales

6 River St.

Richard Rindels

Eddie Shore Enterprises Inc.

1305 Memorial Ave.

Catherine Pokorny

Huntington Creative Commercial Photography

132 Myron St.

David Michalak

IHOP

640 Riverdale St.

Timothy Mulson

Massage Envy

935 Riverdale St.

Mark Sarrazin

Mattress Firm

935 Riverdale St.

Vernon Holguin

Parashute

1095 Westfield St.

Yousuf Jaafar

Rafa Transportation, LLC

203 Circuit Ave.

Rafael Mkanga

Riverdale Imports

1497 Riverdale St.

Joseph Spano

Subway

1329 Riverdale St.

Umeshkumar Patel

Victory International Store Inc.

573 Union St.

Andrey Kolesnichenko