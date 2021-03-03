Top Banner

Bankruptcies

Bankruptcies

By 100

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Craigg, Kirk D.
122 Avery St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/21/2021

Harry, William A.
160 Point Grove Road, Apt. 25
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/21/2021

Hawrylow, Christopher L.
4 Division St., West
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/20/2021

Kotright, Joe J.
Kotright-Gonzalez, Joe
39 Green St., Apt. 1
Shelburne Falls, MA 01370
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/29/2021

Leaper, Michelle Y.
25 High St., Apt. 3R
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/26/2021

Logan, Ashlee L.
a/k/a Logan, Ashlee Lavonne Renae
165 Lebanon Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/30/2021

McAlister, Stephen E.
3 Warren Ave.
Great Barrington, MA 01230
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/30/2021

Morgan, Gordon Samuel
86 Lake Villa Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/19/2021

Ocasio, Migdalia L.
12 Trafton Road
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/21/2021

Pala, Serap
134 College Hwy., Apt. D-5
Southampton, MA 01073
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/21/2021

Seward, Wallace L.
43 Froman St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/21/2021

Somes, John Davison
50 Village Hill Road, Apt. 107
Northampton, MA 01060
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/25/2021

Turan, Arzu
96 Bluebird Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/21/2021

Walsh, Elizabeth Anne
a/k/a Santanello, Elizabeth
185 Allen St
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/25/2021

Tags:

Related Posts

Bankruptcies

By

Bankruptcies

By

Bankruptcies

By