Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Craigg, Kirk D.
122 Avery St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/21/2021
Harry, William A.
160 Point Grove Road, Apt. 25
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/21/2021
Hawrylow, Christopher L.
4 Division St., West
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/20/2021
Kotright, Joe J.
Kotright-Gonzalez, Joe
39 Green St., Apt. 1
Shelburne Falls, MA 01370
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/29/2021
Leaper, Michelle Y.
25 High St., Apt. 3R
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/26/2021
Logan, Ashlee L.
a/k/a Logan, Ashlee Lavonne Renae
165 Lebanon Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/30/2021
McAlister, Stephen E.
3 Warren Ave.
Great Barrington, MA 01230
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/30/2021
Morgan, Gordon Samuel
86 Lake Villa Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/19/2021
Ocasio, Migdalia L.
12 Trafton Road
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/21/2021
Pala, Serap
134 College Hwy., Apt. D-5
Southampton, MA 01073
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/21/2021
Seward, Wallace L.
43 Froman St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/21/2021
Somes, John Davison
50 Village Hill Road, Apt. 107
Northampton, MA 01060
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/25/2021
Turan, Arzu
96 Bluebird Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/21/2021
Walsh, Elizabeth Anne
a/k/a Santanello, Elizabeth
185 Allen St
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/25/2021