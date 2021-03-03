The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

NORTH ADAMS

Fatih Corp., 315 Asland St., North Adams, MA 01247. Avni Elevli, 41-43, 43rd St. Sunnyside, NY 11104. Restaurant.

NORTHAMPTON

Alecho Inc., 84 Round Hill Road, Northampton, MA 01060. Gerardo Alicea, same. Sales.

SOUTH BARRE

BullGod, Inc., 21 Grove St., PO Box 60, South Barre, MA 01074. Michael Radesky, same. Lawn care services and landscaping.

PITTSFIELD

Element 7 Massachusetts Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Robert Divito, 7936 Hillside Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90046. Consulting.

Garden Management Inc., 4 Eastbrook Lane, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Muhammad Khurram Zia, same. Real estate.

H and S Investigations Group Inc., 75 South Church St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Howard C. Siegel, 56 Brookside Dr. Pittsfield, MA 01201. Private investigation and security corporation.

SOUTH HADLEY

Chase Realty Holdings Inc., 95 Main St., South Hadley, MA 01075. Stephan C. Chase, 53 Griswold Rd. Ellington, CT 06029. Property ownership and management.

Coreseka Inc., 2 Linda St. South Hadley, MA 01075. Kathryn A. Hannon, same. Online retail and media.

SOUTHWICK

Designers Edge AA Inc., 549 College Highway, PO Box 450, Southwick, MA 01077. Ashley Augustus, 11 Beach Road, Southwick, MA 01077. Cosmetology and any other lawful purpose.

SPRINGFIELD

CZBW Inc., 102 Thompson St., Springfield, MA 01109. Calvin Samuel Rose, same. Full-service restaurant.

Garden Holistic Center Corporation, 441 White St., Springfield, MA 01108. Donovan Haywood Ma, same. Health, wellness, nutrition, fitness.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Atlantis Transport Corp., 22 Allen St., Floor 1, West Springfield, MA 01089. Adbi Mamedov, same. Trucking.

Bory’s Corporation, 36 Guy Place, West Springfield, MA 01089. Borys Andriychuk, same. Construction.

Community Developers Inc., 940 Westfield St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Wilfrid J. Bourque Jr., same. Real estate development corporation.

WILBRAHAM

Baystate Forktruck Inc., 2 Crane Park, Suite B, Wilbraham, MA 01095. Shawn Summers, same. Road mechanics.

EddBros Co., 60 Chilson Road, Wilbraham, MA 01095. Ketlyn Depaula, same. Shades installation.