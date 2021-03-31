Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Brehaut, Cynthia L.
a/k/a Larivee, Cynthia Louise
157 Wilder Ter.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/17/2021
Cable, Beverly A.
274 Mohawk Forest Blvd.
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/22/2021
Devlin, Kai Markas
11B Couture Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/26/2021
Faughnan, Kymberli Sophia
1040 Williamsville Road
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/26/2021
Fleagle, Robert D.
Fleagle, Christina J.
21 Raymond Circle
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/25/2021
Hyytinen, Dawn E.
200 Lower St.
Shelburne Falls, MA 01370
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/22/2021
Kolek, Walter Stanley
Kolek, Joette A.
a/k/a Mitera, Joette A.
77 Edbert St., Apt. D
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/26/2021
LaMountain, Steven W.
LaMountain, Katherine
35 Cooley St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/19/2021
Liska, Lori Ann
139 Feeding Hills Road, Apt. A
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/27/2021
Longs, Isaiah A.
72 Page Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/15/2021
O’Connor, Timothy C.
O’Connor, Karen E.
243 Woodhill Road
Monson, MA 01057
Chapter: 7
Date: 02//2021
O’Keefe, Elizabeth
3 Apache Dr.
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/28/2021
Patnode, Eileen Marie
161 East St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/26/2021
Reveliotis, Lynne-Marie
PO Box 68
Heath, MA 01346
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/26/2021
Rozenblyum, Larisa
70 Perrine Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/17/2021
Russo, Joseph A.
10 Meadowbrook Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/22/2021
Terrero, Ana F.
672 Alden St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/15/2021
Thomas, Joseph J.
Thomas, Nancy, L.
366 Acrebrook Dr.
Florence, MA 01062
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/24/2021
Torres, Julio A.
Diaz, Evelin D.
105 Oswego St., Apt. 1A
Springfield, MA 01105
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/25/2021
Vila, Veronica, M.
155 White St., Apt. B,
Springfield, MA 01108,
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/18/2021