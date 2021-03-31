Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Brehaut, Cynthia L.

a/k/a Larivee, Cynthia Louise

157 Wilder Ter.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/17/2021

Cable, Beverly A.

274 Mohawk Forest Blvd.

North Adams, MA 01247

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/22/2021

Devlin, Kai Markas

11B Couture Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/26/2021

Faughnan, Kymberli Sophia

1040 Williamsville Road

Barre, MA 01005

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/26/2021

Fleagle, Robert D.

Fleagle, Christina J.

21 Raymond Circle

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/25/2021

Hyytinen, Dawn E.

200 Lower St.

Shelburne Falls, MA 01370

Chapter: 13

Date: 02/22/2021

Kolek, Walter Stanley

Kolek, Joette A.

a/k/a Mitera, Joette A.

77 Edbert St., Apt. D

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/26/2021

LaMountain, Steven W.

LaMountain, Katherine

35 Cooley St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 13

Date: 02/19/2021

Liska, Lori Ann

139 Feeding Hills Road, Apt. A

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/27/2021

Longs, Isaiah A.

72 Page Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/15/2021

O’Connor, Timothy C.

O’Connor, Karen E.

243 Woodhill Road

Monson, MA 01057

Chapter: 7

Date: 02//2021

O’Keefe, Elizabeth

3 Apache Dr.

North Adams, MA 01247

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/28/2021

Patnode, Eileen Marie

161 East St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/26/2021

Reveliotis, Lynne-Marie

PO Box 68

Heath, MA 01346

Chapter: 13

Date: 02/26/2021

Rozenblyum, Larisa

70 Perrine Ave.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/17/2021

Russo, Joseph A.

10 Meadowbrook Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/22/2021

Terrero, Ana F.

672 Alden St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 13

Date: 02/15/2021

Thomas, Joseph J.

Thomas, Nancy, L.

366 Acrebrook Dr.

Florence, MA 01062

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/24/2021

Torres, Julio A.

Diaz, Evelin D.

105 Oswego St., Apt. 1A

Springfield, MA 01105

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/25/2021

Vila, Veronica, M.

155 White St., Apt. B,

Springfield, MA 01108,

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/18/2021