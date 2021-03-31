Doing Business as Certificates

Top Banner

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of March 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

NORTHAMPTON

Anderson Hardwood Floors
477 Burts Pit Road
David Anderson

Bridget Mulkerrins, LICSW
26 Harold St.
Bridget Mulkerrins

Cautina Hospitality, LLC
203 King St.
William Georgas

The Death Set
178 Island Road
Johnny Siera

Jack’s Cannabis Co.
34 Bridge St.
Jack Carney

Kungbao, LLC
16 Crafts Ave.
Bao Tsai Huang, Kunghuan Chen

Maple and Main, LLC
28 North Maple St.
Kathleen Iles, Julia Held

MEAI
80 Damon Road, #7205
Robert Soliwoda

Northampton Veterinary Clinic
190 Nonotuck St., Suite 105
Northampton Veterinary Clinic, LLC

Penguin Place
26 Main St.
Eric Bennett

Petals and Clay
719 Park Hill Road
Priscilla Touhey

Re-Set School
408 Fairway Village
Jennifer Bryan

Robot Tree
145 South St.
Nathan Medlock

Volvo Cars Pioneer Valley
48 Damon Road
TNM Auto Corp.

SOUTHWICK

Brinkmann Constructors
686 College Highway
Andrew Lucas

Open Arms Child Care Center
568 College Highway
Jeffrey King

Southwick Nutrition
108 Congamond Road, Suite 110
Gloria Mendoza

WESTFIELD

AC Auto Sales
766 Southampton Road
Angel Cotto

Bergeron Renovation & Remodeling
1106 East Mountain Road
N.R. Bergeron Drywall Contractor

Bitcoin Depot
286 Southampton Road
Lux Vending, LLC

Fresh Look Interiors
350 Montgomery Road
Lou Sirois

Full Render Design, LLC
77 Mill St., Suite 12
Michael Michon

I Buy Stuff
53 Pontoosic Road
Bob Plummer, Susan Plummer

Swords Home Improvement
173 Highland Ave.
Keith Swords

Take Charge Nutrition
285 Elm St.
Tina Gonzalez

Tammy’s VIP Nails & Spa
47 Southwick Road
Tammy Gilmore

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Arnold’s Auto Body Service Inc.
400 Main St.
William Bushey

Bella Napoli
185 Elm St.
Gennaro Moccia

Elms Cleaners & Expert Alterations
245 Elm St.
Urszula Maiysiak

Jiffy Lube #2561
788 Memorial Ave.
Albert Chance

NTYR Soul
155 River St.
Charles Christian

Old Time Errand Service
282 Morton St.
Robert Polverari Jr.

A Pro’s Touch Cleaning Service
155 River St.
Danny Dominguez

Red’s Towing
1554 Riverdale St.
Chad Willard

