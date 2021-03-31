Doing Business As Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of March 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
NORTHAMPTON
Anderson Hardwood Floors
477 Burts Pit Road
David Anderson
Bridget Mulkerrins, LICSW
26 Harold St.
Bridget Mulkerrins
Cautina Hospitality, LLC
203 King St.
William Georgas
The Death Set
178 Island Road
Johnny Siera
Jack’s Cannabis Co.
34 Bridge St.
Jack Carney
Kungbao, LLC
16 Crafts Ave.
Bao Tsai Huang, Kunghuan Chen
Maple and Main, LLC
28 North Maple St.
Kathleen Iles, Julia Held
MEAI
80 Damon Road, #7205
Robert Soliwoda
Northampton Veterinary Clinic
190 Nonotuck St., Suite 105
Northampton Veterinary Clinic, LLC
Penguin Place
26 Main St.
Eric Bennett
Petals and Clay
719 Park Hill Road
Priscilla Touhey
Re-Set School
408 Fairway Village
Jennifer Bryan
Robot Tree
145 South St.
Nathan Medlock
Volvo Cars Pioneer Valley
48 Damon Road
TNM Auto Corp.
SOUTHWICK
Brinkmann Constructors
686 College Highway
Andrew Lucas
Open Arms Child Care Center
568 College Highway
Jeffrey King
Southwick Nutrition
108 Congamond Road, Suite 110
Gloria Mendoza
WESTFIELD
AC Auto Sales
766 Southampton Road
Angel Cotto
Bergeron Renovation & Remodeling
1106 East Mountain Road
N.R. Bergeron Drywall Contractor
Bitcoin Depot
286 Southampton Road
Lux Vending, LLC
Fresh Look Interiors
350 Montgomery Road
Lou Sirois
Full Render Design, LLC
77 Mill St., Suite 12
Michael Michon
I Buy Stuff
53 Pontoosic Road
Bob Plummer, Susan Plummer
Swords Home Improvement
173 Highland Ave.
Keith Swords
Take Charge Nutrition
285 Elm St.
Tina Gonzalez
Tammy’s VIP Nails & Spa
47 Southwick Road
Tammy Gilmore
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Arnold’s Auto Body Service Inc.
400 Main St.
William Bushey
Bella Napoli
185 Elm St.
Gennaro Moccia
Elms Cleaners & Expert Alterations
245 Elm St.
Urszula Maiysiak
Jiffy Lube #2561
788 Memorial Ave.
Albert Chance
NTYR Soul
155 River St.
Charles Christian
Old Time Errand Service
282 Morton St.
Robert Polverari Jr.
A Pro’s Touch Cleaning Service
155 River St.
Danny Dominguez
Red’s Towing
1554 Riverdale St.
Chad Willard