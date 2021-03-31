Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of March 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

NORTHAMPTON

Anderson Hardwood Floors

477 Burts Pit Road

David Anderson

Bridget Mulkerrins, LICSW

26 Harold St.

Bridget Mulkerrins

Cautina Hospitality, LLC

203 King St.

William Georgas

The Death Set

178 Island Road

Johnny Siera

Jack’s Cannabis Co.

34 Bridge St.

Jack Carney

Kungbao, LLC

16 Crafts Ave.

Bao Tsai Huang, Kunghuan Chen

Maple and Main, LLC

28 North Maple St.

Kathleen Iles, Julia Held

MEAI

80 Damon Road, #7205

Robert Soliwoda

Northampton Veterinary Clinic

190 Nonotuck St., Suite 105

Northampton Veterinary Clinic, LLC

Penguin Place

26 Main St.

Eric Bennett

Petals and Clay

719 Park Hill Road

Priscilla Touhey

Re-Set School

408 Fairway Village

Jennifer Bryan

Robot Tree

145 South St.

Nathan Medlock

Volvo Cars Pioneer Valley

48 Damon Road

TNM Auto Corp.

SOUTHWICK

Brinkmann Constructors

686 College Highway

Andrew Lucas

Open Arms Child Care Center

568 College Highway

Jeffrey King

Southwick Nutrition

108 Congamond Road, Suite 110

Gloria Mendoza

WESTFIELD

AC Auto Sales

766 Southampton Road

Angel Cotto

Bergeron Renovation & Remodeling

1106 East Mountain Road

N.R. Bergeron Drywall Contractor

Bitcoin Depot

286 Southampton Road

Lux Vending, LLC

Fresh Look Interiors

350 Montgomery Road

Lou Sirois

Full Render Design, LLC

77 Mill St., Suite 12

Michael Michon

I Buy Stuff

53 Pontoosic Road

Bob Plummer, Susan Plummer

Swords Home Improvement

173 Highland Ave.

Keith Swords

Take Charge Nutrition

285 Elm St.

Tina Gonzalez

Tammy’s VIP Nails & Spa

47 Southwick Road

Tammy Gilmore

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Arnold’s Auto Body Service Inc.

400 Main St.

William Bushey

Bella Napoli

185 Elm St.

Gennaro Moccia

Elms Cleaners & Expert Alterations

245 Elm St.

Urszula Maiysiak

Jiffy Lube #2561

788 Memorial Ave.

Albert Chance

NTYR Soul

155 River St.

Charles Christian

Old Time Errand Service

282 Morton St.

Robert Polverari Jr.

A Pro’s Touch Cleaning Service

155 River St.

Danny Dominguez

Red’s Towing

1554 Riverdale St.

Chad Willard