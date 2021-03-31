Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
ASHFIELD
719 Barnes Rd
Ashfield, MA 01370
Amount: $740,000
Buyer: Elena Oxman
Seller: Marie Stella 2012 RET
Date: 03/05/21
139 Williamsburg Rd
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Catherine S Cantler
Seller: Michael Z Edelstein
Date: 02/24/21
CHARLEMONT
165 Main St
Charlemont, MA 01339
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: John Dunphy
Seller: Meeting House Const LLC
Date: 03/02/21
COLRAIN
206 East Colrain Rd
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Casey L Chadwick
Seller: Ryan C Castine
Date: 02/26/21
CONWAY
150 Ashfield Rd
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Kara T McGillicuddy
Seller: Benjamin Winsor
Date: 02/26/21
DEERFIELD
10 Hoosac Rd
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Erin E Obrien
Seller: Jackson, Sylvia J Est
Date: 02/25/21
25 Jones Rd
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $262,850
Buyer: Benjamin D Lambert
Seller: Ralph F Jelley
Date: 02/26/21
River Road #C
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: John L Bussard
Seller: Bonita J Weeks
Date: 03/04/21
16 Yankee Candle Way
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $22,300,000
Buyer: LML Yankee Candle Way LLC
Seller: Yankee Candle Way LLC
Date: 02/26/21
27 Yankee Candle Way
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $22,300,000
Buyer: LML Yankee Candle Way LLC
Seller: Yankee Candle Way LLC
Date: 02/26/21
GILL
23 Oak St
Gill, MA 01354
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Sara M McMahon
Seller: Robert A Mattson
Date: 02/26/21
GREENFIELD
69 Burnham Rd
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $271,000
Buyer: Laura C Dowling
Seller: Viorika Nelson
Date: 03/05/21
33 Devens St
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: John V Crowe
Seller: 33 Devens RT
Date: 02/26/21
139 Elm St
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $211,000
Buyer: Kathryn Ball
Seller: Jamie M Picard
Date: 03/05/21
28 Forest Ave
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Jason Haskins
Seller: Greenblatt 2014 IRT
Date: 02/26/21
Laurel St. (rear)
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Laurel Street Greenfield LLC
Seller: John Karakla
Date: 03/01/21
242 Mohawk Trail
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $2,062,500
Buyer: 242 Mohawk LLC
Seller: FMI US Property Holdings LLC
Date: 02/25/21
124 Petty Plain Rd
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $296,900
Buyer: Benegan 2 LLC
Seller: H Robert Birdsong
Date: 02/22/21
MONTAGUE
71 7th St
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Eduard N Bublik
Seller: Robert E Facto
Date: 02/26/21
32 Central St
Montague, MA 01349
Amount: $221,000
Buyer: Carole Roy
Seller: Pilgrims Of Saint Michael
Date: 02/23/21
NORTHFIELD
50 Glenwood Ave
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Natalie J Larsen
Seller: Wallace, Mary L Est
Date: 02/26/21
ORANGE
475 East River St
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $146,000
Buyer: Jamie Powell
Seller: Peggy L Peirce
Date: 03/05/21
52 East Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Noble Manna Farms LLC
Seller: 0 East Road RT
Date: 02/24/21
7 Eddy St
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $178,000
Buyer: Justin M Frost
Seller: Tracy Rothstein
Date: 02/26/21
16 Hillside Ter
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $256,000
Buyer: Pamela A Knapp
Seller: Christopher Chadwick
Date: 02/26/21
415 Tully Rd
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Dora P Tasso-Costello
Seller: Norman H Gates
Date: 02/26/21
SHELBURNE
253 Colrain Shelburne Rd
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $364,000
Buyer: Virginia H Vogt
Seller: Ann Dore
Date: 03/02/21
62 Mechanic St
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $219,000
Buyer: Timothy McCrory
Seller: William D Umstatter
Date: 02/26/21
SHUTESBURY
58 Old Egypt Rd
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $302,000
Buyer: Suzanne E Rataj
Seller: Caleb G Truesdell
Date: 02/23/21
SUNDERLAND
14 North Plain Rd
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Elizabeth H Wassmann
Seller: Jeffrey B Hubbard
Date: 03/01/21
300 North Silver Ln
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Alexander D Will
Seller: Mark T Fabianowicz
Date: 02/26/21
WENDELL
71 West St
Wendell, MA 01380
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Michelle E Leh
Seller: Edgewater Construction Inc
Date: 02/23/21
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
22 Florida Dr
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $239,900
Buyer: Huy Ton
Seller: Joy L Benoit
Date: 02/26/21
76 Fordham Ave
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $306,000
Buyer: Joseph Chambers
Seller: Matthew T Moskey
Date: 03/05/21
14 Forge St
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $484,900
Buyer: R J&D A Guggino RET
Seller: Joseph A Frigo
Date: 02/26/21
32 King St
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Round 2 LLC
Seller: Property Advantage Inc
Date: 02/23/21
321 Leonard St
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Maura Archuleta
Seller: VIP Homes & Associates LLC
Date: 03/01/21
24 Maple View Ln
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $267,500
Buyer: Jordan C Visconti
Seller: Marc A Gendron
Date: 02/26/21
198 Mill St
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: William C Tragakis
Seller: Jose Quinones
Date: 02/26/21
19-21 Orlando St
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Kendall Hill-Manning
Seller: Jeffery C Hill
Date: 02/22/21
229 Pineview Circle
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Maraya Sanderson
Seller: Persio Salvatore Est
Date: 02/26/21
1169 River Rd
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Bryan Cunningham
Seller: Norma I Moreno
Date: 02/25/21
93-95 Sheri Ln
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Chubchek K Muradova
Seller: Mark J Danalis
Date: 03/03/21
119 Shoemaker Ln
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Petr Yurchenko
Seller: Virginia M Berger
Date: 02/25/21
22 Sunrise Ter
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $249,900
Buyer: Daniel Mastroianni
Seller: Paul J Traska
Date: 03/05/21
105 Walnut St
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: 105 Walnut Realty LLC
Seller: Susan Robinson
Date: 03/05/21
BRIMFIELD
12 3rd St
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Rocha REI & Home Improvement
Seller: Regina L Ryan
Date: 03/01/21
Devils Lane
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $319,900
Buyer: Michelle M Dunfield
Seller: Sean E Downey
Date: 02/25/21
131 East Brimfield Holland
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $259,875
Buyer: Woodstock Golf LLC
Seller: US Bank
Date: 03/02/21
CHICOPEE
43 Archie St
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Terrence F Szcygiel
Seller: Jared S Debettencourt
Date: 03/03/21
36 Bell St
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $486,000
Buyer: Tihwdi LLC
Seller: Paul Sowa
Date: 03/05/21
59 Brightwood St
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Waldo Portillo
Seller: Joejoe Properties LLC
Date: 03/02/21
139 Chapel St
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Sefunmi L Ogunmola
Seller: Lorraine C Hundley
Date: 03/02/21
471 Chicopee St
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $486,000
Buyer: Tihwdi LLC
Seller: Paul Sowa
Date: 03/05/21
Clarendon Ave
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Volodymyr Boyko
Seller: Antonio Fonseca
Date: 03/03/21
162 Clarendon Ave
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $156,000
Buyer: Edwin E Diaz
Seller: Maria Uzun
Date: 03/05/21
130 Delaney Ave
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Cassidy Carpenter
Seller: Alexander Merkulov
Date: 02/25/21
32 Empire St
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $229,000
Buyer: Jake J Thibault
Seller: Mark J Guertin
Date: 02/25/21
30 Everett St
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $243,500
Buyer: Colton J Duxbury
Seller: Kelly Kendall
Date: 02/25/21
600 Granby Rd
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Natasha Falcon
Seller: Shawn S Smith
Date: 03/04/21
19 Grove Ave
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Christopher Quinones
Seller: Onyx Investments LLC
Date: 03/03/21
185 Grove St
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: RT Commercials LLC
Seller: ALP Of Chicopee Inc
Date: 03/05/21
Grove St
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: RT Commercials LLC
Seller: Laurence L Wojcik
Date: 03/05/21
197 Hampden St
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $206,000
Buyer: Daniel N Aguilar
Seller: William R Bury
Date: 03/05/21
185 Irene St
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $192,250
Buyer: Jesse Geary
Seller: Kevin J Shea
Date: 02/26/21
199 Jacob St
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $229,000
Buyer: Richard Alvarado
Seller: Ozkan Yagan
Date: 03/02/21
62 Lukasik St
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $224,999
Buyer: Elizabeth Cebula
Seller: Timothy Fournier
Date: 02/26/21
232 Montcalm St
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $239,900
Buyer: Amanda L Carlson
Seller: Round 2 LLC
Date: 02/26/21
15 Muzzy St
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Denia M Perez-Salas
Seller: Jean P Gauthier
Date: 03/04/21
70 Narragansett Blvd.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Helen Turner
Seller: Sergey Sevostyanov
Date: 03/05/21
149 Rolf Ave
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $198,000
Buyer: Tabitha L Christian
Seller: George K Labonte
Date: 02/26/21
51 Schley St
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $229,000
Buyer: Nestor G Ramos
Seller: Manchester Enterprises
Date: 02/25/21
26 Sesame Dr
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Jon J Edwards
Seller: Martine Iampietro
Date: 03/01/21
61 Shepherd St
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $223,000
Buyer: Sherri Moquin
Seller: John J Rivard
Date: 02/24/21
Sheridan St
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: DGL Properties LLC
Seller: Westside Housing Inc
Date: 03/05/21
5 Stockbridge St
Chicopee, MA 01103
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Bruce J Mailhott
Seller: Waycon Inc
Date: 02/26/21
45 Sycamore Lane
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Timothy J Fournier
Seller: Grandview Development Assocs. LLC
Date: 03/02/21
63 Whittlesey Ave
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Douglas D Benoit
Seller: Robert Opsitnick
Date: 02/23/21
44 White St
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Leo E Fugler
Seller: US Bank
Date: 03/05/21
19 Willette St
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Jesus S Munoz-Laviena
Seller: Eduard Yanyuk
Date: 02/26/21
102 Winthrop St
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Megan K Sullivan
Seller: Yelena Kulakova
Date: 02/25/21
111 Woodlawn St
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Michelle M Dostie
Seller: Erin Bernashe
Date: 02/23/21
EAST LONGMEADOW
14 Bella Vista Dr
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $599,900
Buyer: Alexandra Szawlowski
Seller: AC Homebuilding LLC
Date: 02/26/21
10 Bunker Circle
East Longmeadow, MA 01108
Amount: $369,000
Buyer: Sylvia Inserni-Vazquez
Seller: Antonio Calabrese
Date: 03/04/21
114 Canterbury Circle
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $570,000
Buyer: Gregory Webster
Seller: Stephen A Crane
Date: 03/05/21
130 Elm St
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Quazi K Uddin
Seller: Forrest Devine
Date: 02/22/21
159 Elm St
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $163,000
Buyer: RC Builders LLC
Seller: Brahman Holdings LLC
Date: 02/26/21
40 Fairview St
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Sarah Parker
Seller: Walter J Esposito
Date: 03/05/21
37 Greenacre Ln
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Sarah J Wells
Seller: Michael F Farrell
Date: 03/02/21
51 Hillside Dr
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Joan Calderon
Seller: Jennifer L White
Date: 02/26/21
67 John St
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $222,000
Buyer: Alfonso Gioiella
Seller: Patrick F Eckert
Date: 02/22/21
40 Linden Ave
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $175,010
Buyer: William Raleigh
Seller: FNMA
Date: 02/26/21
6 Old Pasture Dr
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $750,000
Buyer: Manu Sachdev
Seller: Michael J Kane
Date: 02/26/21
162 Pease Rd
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $369,000
Buyer: Jeffrey Pike
Seller: Jeffrey S Morneau
Date: 03/01/21
112 Porter Rd
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Amanda A Torcia
Seller: Doyle Porter Road LLC
Date: 03/01/21
43 Powder Hill Rd
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $299,000
Buyer: Juan Esteves
Seller: Patricia A Ahern
Date: 02/26/21
15 Ridgewood Rd
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $565,000
Buyer: John J Kelly
Seller: John J Kelly
Date: 03/05/21
24-26 School St
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Hugh C Scott
Seller: Julianne Socha
Date: 02/24/21
28 Taylor St
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $216,850
Buyer: John F Shevlin
Seller: Michael A Perkins
Date: 03/02/21
5 Voyer Ave
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $359,900
Buyer: Van T Nguyen
Seller: Michael White
Date: 02/26/21
20 Westminster St
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Annamaria Wynne
Seller: Stephen A Bourque
Date: 02/26/21
HAMPDEN
350 Chapin Rd
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $630,000
Buyer: Jared M Duff
Seller: David B Paradis
Date: 02/26/21
33 South Monson Rd
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Corey O’Keefe
Seller: Brett S Purchas
Date: 03/02/21
HOLLAND
61 East Brimfield Rd
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $204,000
Buyer: Bank Of America
Seller: Gloria T Kay
Date: 02/24/21
8 Forest Court
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $116,000
Buyer: Mark Santore
Seller: US Bank
Date: 03/05/21
HOLYOKE
205 Beech St
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Brendan H Shea
Seller: Samantha Bousquet
Date: 02/26/21
22 Bemis Rd
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $337,000
Buyer: Michaela R Schwartz
Seller: Robert Zucker
Date: 03/05/21
7 Clark St
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $209,200
Buyer: Evilin Lopez
Seller: Lasca Hoey
Date: 03/05/21
1312-1316 Dwight St
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $246,000
Buyer: Giovanni Cotto-Colon
Seller: Alan L Betournay
Date: 02/26/21
1035 Hampden St
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $253,750
Buyer: Christopher W Butler
Seller: Marven Realty Corp.
Date: 02/25/21
233 Huron Ave
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Amy M Craig
Seller: John E McMahon
Date: 02/26/21
120 Middle Water St
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: WTM SM LLC
Seller: E&L Corp.
Date: 03/05/21
2054 Northampton St
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Riley P Provost
Seller: Rowinski, Leokadia Est
Date: 02/26/21
2 Orchard St
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Helson Morales
Seller: Revampit LLC
Date: 02/23/21
425 Pleasant St
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $137,300
Buyer: RC Builders LLC
Seller: Brahman Holdings LLC
Date: 03/05/21
47 Ridgewood Ave
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $198,650
Buyer: Jessica Morales
Seller: Harold F Skelton
Date: 02/22/21
31 Sunset Rd
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $279,900
Buyer: Lillian K Krause-Ely
Seller: Lunardini, Adam J Est
Date: 02/24/21
44-46 Vernon St
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $247,500
Buyer: Gildaly Negron-Correa
Seller: Kevin M Murray
Date: 03/01/21
3 Wall Rd
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Diana T Olsheski
Seller: Andrew J Farr
Date: 03/01/21
19 Willow St
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $207,500
Buyer: Austin J Fuller
Seller: Miriam I Allam
Date: 02/26/21
LONGMEADOW
130 Arlington Rd
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Isabel Dubrinsky-Clayton
Seller: Alexander J Zayac
Date: 02/26/21
203 Captain Rd
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $413,500
Buyer: Seth A Stutman
Seller: Adam Weinberg
Date: 03/02/21
64 Clairmont St
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $336,000
Buyer: Nadin Sozudogru
Seller: David C Merrill
Date: 02/23/21
535 Converse St
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $299,000
Buyer: Donna A Bertolotti
Seller: Peter A Bonavita
Date: 02/26/21
30 Lorenz St
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $229,000
Buyer: Yong J No
Seller: Mary E David
Date: 03/03/21
39 Robin Rd
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Paul F Liebman
Seller: Venessa O’Brien RET
Date: 02/26/21
LUDLOW
258 Fuller St
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Chandler C Noga
Seller: Homer J Foucher
Date: 02/24/21
Harvest Dr. #38
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $139,900
Buyer: Brian T Donovan
Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC
Date: 03/05/21
95 Higher Brook Dr
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Tymothy C Mills
Seller: Higher Brook LLC
Date: 03/01/21
61 Lillian St
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Isabel Soares
Seller: Fernando J DosSantos
Date: 02/24/21
30 Oakridge St
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Nathan J Pereira
Seller: Joan M Simao
Date: 03/05/21
32 Reynolds St
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Jason R Riether
Seller: Tymothy C Mills
Date: 03/01/21
Sunset Dr. #18
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Ryan Mickiewicz
Seller: Jeremy J Procon
Date: 02/26/21
903 West St
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Daniel M Marra
Seller: Carol E Aurnhammer
Date: 02/22/21
261 Woodland Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $441,000
Buyer: Stephen D Audette
Seller: Frank J Gallo
Date: 03/05/21
MONSON
180 Hovey Rd
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $492,500
Buyer: David B Paradis
Seller: Christopher N Russell
Date: 03/01/21
239 Hovey Rd
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $478,000
Buyer: Tymmothy Dore
Seller: James S Beniamino
Date: 02/26/21
34 Paradise Lake Rd
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Paradise Lake Road LLC
Seller: Lisa Borlen
Date: 02/22/21
21 State St
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Rose Was
Seller: Cara A McIntire
Date: 03/05/21
27 Thayer Rd
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Justin A Melbourne
Seller: James A Dirico
Date: 03/03/21
85 Upper Palmer Rd
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $195,700
Buyer: Argolica LLC
Seller: Mary E Barker
Date: 03/05/21
PALMER
1 Bowden St
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: James R Morway
Seller: Richmond E Young
Date: 02/25/21
275 Breckenridge St
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $217,000
Buyer: Jacob Korzec
Seller: Paul E Holloway
Date: 03/05/21
1217 Calkins Rd
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $157,500
Buyer: John P Galarneau
Seller: Paul Bukowski
Date: 02/26/21
22 Griffin St
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Heidi D Gotthoffer
Seller: Natalie Smalley
Date: 03/05/21
4001-4003 Hill St
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Jose Miranda
Seller: Glenn R Hanson
Date: 03/02/21
1682 North Main St
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $131,600
Buyer: Birtal 1987 LLC
Seller: Laelia LLC
Date: 02/22/21
4013-A-D Pine St
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $406,000
Buyer: 4030 Pine Street LLC
Seller: Paul J Corrow
Date: 03/01/21
1289 South Main St
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $132,450
Buyer: John W Lech
Seller: Erin C Johnson
Date: 02/25/21
239-A Stimson St
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Mark Iodice
Seller: Glenn R Hanson
Date: 02/26/21
239-B Stimson St
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Mark Iodice
Seller: Glenn R Hanson
Date: 02/26/21
70 Water St
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Anthon Quenneville-Burke
Seller: Nicholas Garceau
Date: 03/01/21
SPRINGFIELD
92 Alden St
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $242,000
Buyer: Abdulrahman F Naser
Seller: Martha A Collins
Date: 03/04/21
185 Ambrose St
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Samuel Waruingi
Seller: Joanuel Claudio
Date: 03/04/21
88 Ardmore St
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Angel T Catala
Seller: Daniel M Moriarty
Date: 02/22/21
104 Ashbrook St
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $227,000
Buyer: Jennifer T McDiarmid
Seller: Kelley Diederich
Date: 03/05/21
28-30 Aster St
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Reymer Perez-Jimenez
Seller: Arnold Construction Inc
Date: 02/26/21
150 Bairdcrest Rd
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Marie Osorio
Seller: Quang K Tran
Date: 02/24/21
24 Beechwood Ave
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Daniela F Esteban
Seller: William G Smith
Date: 03/05/21
46 Benton St
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $172,500
Buyer: Mitchell Glucksman
Seller: Wayne F Trahan
Date: 02/26/21
13 Biella St
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $192,000
Buyer: Yessinia M Reyes
Seller: Blanco Realty LLC
Date: 02/24/21
9-11 Bloomfield St
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $186,000
Buyer: Juan C Garcia-Cortez
Seller: Lachenauer LLC
Date: 02/25/21
77 Bretton Rd
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $224,250
Buyer: Sonya L Bosworth
Seller: Joshua R Sprague
Date: 03/05/21
179 Cabinet St
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $273,000
Buyer: Rayana T Williams
Seller: Charlette A Scott
Date: 02/26/21
95 Campechi St
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $232,500
Buyer: Nelmarie Rivera-Rosado
Seller: Jose Diaz
Date: 02/25/21
157 Canterbury Rd
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Samantha M Thompson
Seller: Moltenbrey Builders LLC
Date: 02/26/21
40 Chalfonte Dr
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Paul J Desrosiers
Seller: Carlos E Martinez
Date: 02/23/21
31 Colonial Ave
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Anderson Guzman
Seller: Chad Lynch
Date: 03/05/21
219 Cooley St
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $232,000
Buyer: Preston R Delvalle
Seller: Patriot Living LLC
Date: 02/26/21
18 Dell Place
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $247,400
Buyer: Ronnie Williams
Seller: Daniel V Walsh
Date: 03/01/21
483 Dickinson St
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $124,000
Buyer: Joseph Santaniello
Seller: Deborah A Kenefick
Date: 02/22/21
817 Dickinson St
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: William R Godin
Seller: Laura M Deluca
Date: 03/03/21
121 Dorset St
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $117,000
Buyer: Vy Lefebvre
Seller: Todd Lefebvre
Date: 02/25/21
109-111 Dwight Rd
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $253,000
Buyer: Ellie Larson
Seller: Mengru Li
Date: 02/25/21
52 Eleanor Rd
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Dilip Biswa
Seller: Eric F Abel
Date: 02/23/21
67 Ellsworth Ave
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $224,000
Buyer: Jean E Donnelly
Seller: Michelle J Wynne
Date: 02/26/21
86 Emerson St
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Juan Mosquea
Seller: Carrasquillo Fix Up LLC
Date: 03/03/21
51 Ferncliff Ave
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $217,500
Buyer: Adam McNulty
Seller: Michael J Cross
Date: 03/04/21
41 Garcia St
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Cassandra Proulx
Seller: Gary W Proulx
Date: 02/25/21
38 Grattan St
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Sean P Garcia
Seller: Melissa C Brown
Date: 03/05/21
81 Haskin St
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $199,000
Buyer: Eduardo Rodriguez
Seller: JJJ 17 LLC
Date: 02/24/21
54 Homestead Ave
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $157,000
Buyer: CIG 4 LLC
Seller: Mohamed A Kibodya
Date: 03/05/21
50-52 Humbert St
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Shamier Lindo
Seller: Sandra I Roman
Date: 02/25/21
109-111 Kensington Ave
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Oscar Naula
Seller: Theocles, Charles A Est
Date: 03/01/21
28 Kenwood Park
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $200,217
Buyer: Sunshine Homes LLC
Seller: Sunshine Homes LLC
Date: 03/03/21
112 Lake Dr
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Jennifer M Donoso
Seller: Paul Bernardes
Date: 03/04/21
124 Longhill St
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Mimi F Pezzuto 2020 RET
Seller: Gilberto E Ramirez
Date: 03/03/21
134 Longhill St
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $455,000
Buyer: Siobhan Silver
Seller: Gregory J Leishman
Date: 03/03/21
45-47 Los Angeles St
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Kathyria B Rodriguez
Seller: Fred D Sousa
Date: 02/25/21
1592-1596 Main St
Springfield, MA 01103
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: 1670 Main Street LLC
Seller: New England Farm Workers
Date: 02/26/21
1600 Main St
Springfield, MA 01103
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: 1670 Main Street LLC
Seller: New England Farm Workers
Date: 02/26/21
4-20 Maple St
Springfield, MA 01103
Amount: $930,000
Buyer: Tree House Properties LLC
Seller: Caserta Co LLC
Date: 03/01/21
71 Margerie St
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $186,000
Buyer: Luz M Merced-Figueroa
Seller: Lachenauer LLC
Date: 02/23/21
91 Mulberry St
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $249,040
Buyer: Deutsche Bank
Seller: William G Duquette
Date: 03/03/21
132-134 Noel St
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $303,000
Buyer: David Feliciano
Seller: Klaire Bielonko
Date: 02/26/21
27 Northway Dr
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $137,000
Buyer: Tascon Homes LLC
Seller: Hosten, Reed D Jr Est
Date: 02/26/21
178 Nottingham St
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Fernando Laboy
Seller: Andrew Allen
Date: 02/22/21
19-21 Nye St
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $197,000
Buyer: Joel Duran
Seller: Anderson, Margaret M Est
Date: 03/05/21
255 Oak St
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $147,263
Buyer: RE Legacy Investments LLC
Seller: Deutsche Bank
Date: 03/05/21
261 Oakland St
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $289,000
Buyer: Jose Lopez
Seller: HAJ Group LLC
Date: 03/01/21
272 Old Farm Rd
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Bryan Mahoney
Seller: Daniel T Mahoney
Date: 02/25/21
211 Osborne Ter
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Irina Buynovskaya
Seller: Peter Stefanyszyn
Date: 03/02/21
387-389 Page Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $263,000
Buyer: Jose M Vazquez-Roman
Seller: JJJ 17 LLC
Date: 02/26/21
1222-1224 Page Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Vincent Nazario
Seller: Eduardo G Casanova
Date: 02/22/21
170 Paridon St
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Richard Asencio
Seller: Zadkiel RT
Date: 02/26/21
1457 Parker St
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: Nancy Cunningham
Seller: Alan R Barrett
Date: 03/03/21
109-111 Pearl St
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $495,000
Buyer: 121 Spr St Enterprise LLC
Seller: 121 Spr St LLC
Date: 02/26/21
260 Pheland St
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $145,377
Buyer: Marco Scibelli
Seller: James A Sansalone
Date: 03/01/21
125 Pilgrim Rd
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Aguinaldo C Lomba
Seller: Sergio Hernandez
Date: 03/05/21
6-8 Pinevale St
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Jeremy Arsenault
Seller: Paulo M Fragoso
Date: 02/26/21
320 Plumtree Rd
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Jordyn L Moquin
Seller: Revitalized Renovations
Date: 02/26/21
24 Ramah St
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Svetlana Barrios
Seller: Sergio L Hernandez
Date: 02/22/21
32 Randall Place
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $167,000
Buyer: Ramon Garrick
Seller: Phoenix Development Inc
Date: 03/01/21
263 Redlands St
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Jaqueline Luna
Seller: Timothy Brown
Date: 02/22/21
50 Riverview Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Fatema M Alhussein
Seller: Anthony A Sergentanis
Date: 02/26/21
500 Roosevelt Ave
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $332,500
Buyer: Dana Delgardo
Seller: Karoline Syner
Date: 02/22/21
863 Roosevelt Ave
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Laura Cunningham
Seller: Jayce Barr
Date: 02/26/21
127 Sawmill Rd
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $262,000
Buyer: Nakisha A Williams
Seller: Gregory Webster
Date: 03/05/21
97 Sherwood Rd
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $233,000
Buyer: Mark J Cianciola
Seller: Corina Brouder
Date: 02/22/21
76-78 Somerset St
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $268,200
Buyer: Wilmer A Santos
Seller: Vieira Family Prop LLC
Date: 02/23/21
58 South Tallyho Dr
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Novlette Wilson
Seller: Slepchuk, Walter Est
Date: 03/05/21
250 Spikenard Circle
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $224,000
Buyer: Matthew Holmes
Seller: Jeffrey R Smith
Date: 03/05/21
109-111 Spring St
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $495,000
Buyer: 121 Spring St. Enterprise LLC
Seller: 121 Spring St. LLC
Date: 02/26/21
117 Spring St
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $495,000
Buyer: 121 Spring St. Enterprise LLC
Seller: 121 Spring St. LLC
Date: 02/26/21
177 Springfield St
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $495,000
Buyer: Spencer J Johnson
Seller: Thomas K Reen
Date: 02/22/21
181 State St
Springfield, MA 01103
Amount: $930,000
Buyer: Tree House Properties LLC
Seller: Caserta Co LLC
Date: 03/01/21
33 Warner St
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Edgar Ramos
Seller: Linda L Meehan
Date: 02/26/21
120-122 West Alvord St
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Samuel Saillant
Seller: Jala Wallace
Date: 02/23/21
413 White St
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $159,000
Buyer: Nhu Nguyen
Seller: Long D Duong
Date: 03/05/21
145 Wildwood Ave
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Jonathan Barnhart
Seller: John W Russell
Date: 02/22/21
22 Windemere St
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Marva J Charles
Seller: Jose M Lopez
Date: 02/26/21
191 Windemere St
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Humboldt Realty LLC
Seller: Charles A Platten
Date: 03/03/21
8-10 Wolcott St
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $199,900
Buyer: Margarita Santiago
Seller: Jonathan Lurie
Date: 03/03/21
1307-1309 Worcester St
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: 8868 Realty LLC
Seller: 1307-1309 Worcester St. LLC
Date: 02/26/21
SOUTHWICK
822 College Hwy.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Angelo S Melloni
Seller: Theresa A Lecrenski
Date: 03/01/21
17 Fred Jackson Rd
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Austin Carmel
Seller: Patricia Davis-Mocarsky
Date: 03/05/21
294 Granville Rd
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Kevin J King
Seller: Tadeusz J Filipiak
Date: 02/26/21
12 Knollwood Rd
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Ronald Vandervliet
Seller: Leah Fish
Date: 02/26/21
4 Mayflower Lane
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $535,000
Buyer: Erika Ryan
Seller: Daniel R Hess
Date: 02/26/21
281 South Longyard Rd
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Andrew S Felix
Seller: Doris A Parentela
Date: 02/22/21
WESTFIELD
288 Buck Pond Rd
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $147,900
Buyer: Yevgeniya Gnidenko
Seller: St.Marie, Mary Ann J Est
Date: 02/25/21
21 Charles St
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Fatumo M Sidow
Seller: Yevgeniy Sevostyanov
Date: 02/23/21
1761 East Mountain Rd
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Alan P Desrohers
Seller: US Bank
Date: 02/26/21
55 East Silver St
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $142,000
Buyer: TM Properties Inc
Seller: Joseph G Lucas
Date: 02/26/21
12 Fremont St
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $138,975
Buyer: Yelizaveta Belyakova
Seller: FNMA
Date: 02/26/21
62 Granville Rd
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $318,000
Buyer: Mechanic Man LLC
Seller: Joseph G Flahive
Date: 03/05/21
3 Lathrop Ave
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $298,000
Buyer: Robert Wensley
Seller: Catherine A Bannish
Date: 03/05/21
4 Michael Dr
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $262,000
Buyer: Seth N Clark
Seller: Mario Santaniello
Date: 02/23/21
14 Morgan Ave
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Richard K Dazelle
Seller: Melanie J Brochu
Date: 02/26/21
12 Otis St
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $171,500
Buyer: Tiara Johnson
Seller: Paul G Fortini
Date: 03/05/21
106 Park River Dr
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $281,000
Buyer: Vitaliy Kazimirov
Seller: Collier, Paul F Est
Date: 03/05/21
15 Riverside Dr
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Richard J White
Seller: Logan A Morton
Date: 03/05/21
53 South Maple St
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $296,000
Buyer: Grace M Taylor
Seller: Jacqueline Marciano
Date: 02/26/21
298 Sackett Rd
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $349,900
Buyer: Eunice A Coutinho
Seller: Lawrence P Boisjolie
Date: 02/26/21
10 Sherman St
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $214,000
Buyer: Beth Sager
Seller: Richard Ringer
Date: 02/26/21
247 Springdale Rd
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $271,000
Buyer: Alberto Rodriguez
Seller: Elizabeth M Pedersen
Date: 02/26/21
19 State St
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Noemi Ramos
Seller: Lynn M Kaczman
Date: 03/02/21
187 Tannery Rd
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $337,000
Buyer: Gerald R Dorval
Seller: Israel Real Estate Co. Inc
Date: 02/24/21
30 White St
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Ivan Volchanov
Seller: Oleg Shevchenko
Date: 03/04/21
WILBRAHAM
2589 Boston Rd
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $393,532
Buyer: Nathan J Servidio
Seller: Aljera Inc
Date: 02/25/21
19 Chapin Dr
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Evan J O’Brien
Seller: Jason P Donovan
Date: 02/26/21
16 Danforth Farms Rd
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: John M Biela
Seller: Dan Roulier & Assocs. Inc
Date: 02/26/21
4 Forest Glade Dr
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Richard Grono
Seller: Wayne E Wilder
Date: 02/23/21
2 Kensington Dr
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Karl Brown
Seller: Valerie Duvall-Bernardo
Date: 03/03/21
5 Kensington Dr
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Amandeep Guliani
Seller: Gerard Langlais
Date: 03/04/21
15 Old Boston Rd
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Aja N Miller
Seller: Justin A Melbourne
Date: 03/03/21
6 Parkwood Dr
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Jake T Janas
Seller: Jared M Duff
Date: 02/26/21
7 Parkwood Dr
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Andrew A Wall
Seller: Sonja K Wall
Date: 03/05/21
7 Shady Lane
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Kelley A Diederich
Seller: Tovan Nguyen
Date: 03/05/21
96 Stony Hill Rd
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Courtney Kotfila
Seller: Joseph Butts
Date: 02/25/21
7 Wildwood Lane
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $140,500
Buyer: Kurt J Macdonald
Seller: Kurt J Macdonald
Date: 02/24/21
WEST SPRINGFIELD
31-33 Ames Ave
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Christopher Cole
Seller: Michael Tourville
Date: 03/05/21
32 Angeline St
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $189,000
Buyer: Artem Slivka
Seller: Ryan Spencer
Date: 03/03/21
45 Belle Ave
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Mikhail Saykin
Seller: Anatoliy Petrenko
Date: 03/03/21
134 Dorwin Dr
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Robert Contant
Seller: Jeanne S Goodsell
Date: 03/01/21
136 Galaska Dr
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Michael Kane
Seller: Michael P Kane
Date: 02/24/21
312 Memorial Ave
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $1,200,000
Buyer: SNZ Realty LLC
Seller: Kquad LLC
Date: 02/25/21
338 Memorial Ave
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $1,200,000
Buyer: SNZ Realty LLC
Seller: Kquad LLC
Date: 02/25/21
1510 Morgan Rd
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $512,000
Buyer: Matthew T Moskey
Seller: Gerald L Krywicki
Date: 03/05/21
426 Rogers Ave
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $276,000
Buyer: Kayla R Lusnia
Seller: Stanley M Lusnia
Date: 03/05/21
42 Sean Louis Circle
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $685,000
Buyer: Sayeda N Alam
Seller: Kirk D Jonah
Date: 02/26/21
10 Shadow Lane
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: Andrew J Cox
Seller: Jacqueline S Tellier
Date: 02/25/21
628 Springfield St
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $231,900
Buyer: Frank D Wilson
Seller: Joecreative Inc
Date: 03/01/21
53 Warren St
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $243,000
Buyer: Felecia Montiel-Yager
Seller: Gene Davis
Date: 02/22/21
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
270 East Leverett Rd
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $725,000
Buyer: Timothy Woodbury
Seller: Tanya J Hart
Date: 02/25/21
234 Market Hill Rd
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Lori A Stosz
Seller: John J Stosz
Date: 03/01/21
155 Northampton Rd
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $545,000
Buyer: Meghan MacFadden
Seller: William J Crotty
Date: 03/01/21
205 Shays St
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Daphne Lamothe
Seller: Andrew J Cox
Date: 03/01/21
551 West St
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $352,000
Buyer: Klajd Kovaci
Seller: Jing-Hua Liang
Date: 02/24/21
BELCHERTOWN
191 East St
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $311,000
Buyer: Teresa Waybrew-Zucker
Seller: Jay A Elfenbein
Date: 03/01/21
100 Federal St
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Shane E Ryan
Seller: Timothy E Fitzemeyer
Date: 02/25/21
786 Franklin St
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Mariah McCaughey
Seller: EPB RE Services LLC
Date: 02/22/21
101 Howard St
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Bonnie S Mcintosh
Seller: Mung Pham
Date: 02/26/21
225 Mill Valley Rd
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $268,000
Buyer: Robert J Stedtler
Seller: Kathleen E Hodgen
Date: 03/05/21
324 Springfield Rd
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $412,000
Buyer: Ramona Pond-Blais
Seller: Randy J Dimitropolis
Date: 02/26/21
136 Summit St
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $319,500
Buyer: Rasidi O Akodu
Seller: Emerald City Rentals LLC
Date: 02/26/21
6 Trillium Way
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $418,000
Buyer: Andrew J Swafford
Seller: Matthew Shadeed
Date: 02/26/21
EASTHAMPTON
10-12 Searle Ave
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Jonathan Soto
Seller: Mountain View Investors LP
Date: 02/22/21
GRANBY
286 Batchelor St
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Marisa A Morin
Seller: Gregory J Pion
Date: 03/05/21
107 Carver St
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $545,000
Buyer: Cara McIntire
Seller: Lora P Os
Date: 03/05/21
9 Circle Dr
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $279,000
Buyer: Erin K Murphy
Seller: Robert E Lepage
Date: 02/24/21
100-102 New Ludlow Rd
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: T Noble Property Group LLC
Seller: Michael Mclain
Date: 03/04/21
17 Sherwood Dr
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $226,000
Buyer: Jason A Dufault
Seller: Richard Nastrom
Date: 02/26/21
HATFIELD
12 Mountain Rd
Hatfield, MA 01066
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Michael G Thurber
Seller: L R & Rose H Kubilis LT
Date: 02/26/21
24 Plain Rd
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Kelly L Gaus
Seller: Danny R Love
Date: 03/01/21
148 West St
Hatfield, MA 01088
Amount: $422,000
Buyer: Elyse Bianchet
Seller: Gerald R Dorval
Date: 02/26/21
NORTHAMPTON
243 Bridge St
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $140,500
Buyer: RC Builders LLC
Seller: Brahman Holdings LLC
Date: 02/22/21
994 Florence Rd
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Jeremy D Ober
Seller: Matthias Kaindl
Date: 03/03/21
65 Gothic St
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $1,190,000
Buyer: Alexander G Theodoridis
Seller: James W Hagadorn
Date: 02/26/21
26 Hatfield St
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $745,000
Buyer: Ryan Gorman
Seller: McCutcheon Development LLC
Date: 03/01/21
24 Haydenville Rd
Northampton, MA 01053
Amount: $690,000
Buyer: PRP RT
Seller: Richmond Big Sky LLC
Date: 02/25/21
10 Laurel St
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $300,500
Buyer: Christopher Freeman
Seller: Janice Denno
Date: 03/01/21
23 Myrtle St
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $451,000
Buyer: Ryan Richardson
Seller: Siobhan Silver TR
Date: 03/03/21
22 Old Wilson Rd
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $662,300
Buyer: Joanna Smith
Seller: Lisa M Lebiecki
Date: 03/02/21
117 Olander Dr. #17A
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $433,210
Buyer: Jessica L Kenney
Seller: Sunwood Development Corp.
Date: 02/26/21
117 Olander Dr. #17B
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $312,572
Buyer: Kathryn B Tracy
Seller: Sunwood Dev Corp
Date: 02/23/21
35 Park St
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $495,000
Buyer: Sara Luria
Seller: Elizabeth E Vizentin
Date: 03/01/21
279 State St
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $263,000
Buyer: Anna M Martinez
Seller: Sarah E Peters
Date: 02/25/21
7 Summerfield Dr
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $252,000
Buyer: Robin C Parsons
Seller: Parsons, C Robin Est
Date: 02/25/21
305 Westhampton Rd
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $362,500
Buyer: Ronald E Sheffer
Seller: Lisa M Lococo
Date: 03/05/21
SOUTH HADLEY
9 Atwood Rd
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $283,000
Buyer: Courtney Mattingly
Seller: Maura Campbell
Date: 02/26/21
25 Berwyn St
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Dhrumil Swadia
Seller: James M Whalen
Date: 02/25/21
3 Brock Way
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Daniel R Phakos
Seller: Michael R Chunyk
Date: 02/26/21
365 East St
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $449,900
Buyer: Zachary M Hay
Seller: Oak Ridge Custom Hm Builders
Date: 02/26/21
16 Hollywood St
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $219,000
Buyer: Jeffery Thibault
Seller: April A Hough
Date: 02/25/21
5 Lyon Green
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: J N Duquette & Son Construction
Seller: Montain Brook LLC
Date: 02/25/21
9 Lyon Green
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: JN Duquette & Son Construction
Seller: Mountain Brook LLC
Date: 02/25/21
514 Newton St
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Jeremiah D Shrum
Seller: David A Macko
Date: 03/05/21
4 Plainville Circle
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $388,000
Buyer: John W Bauman
Seller: Stanley J Czerwiec
Date: 03/01/21
10 River Lodge Rd
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Vanessa Bartolo
Seller: Amanda C Stutmay
Date: 02/25/21
110 River Rd
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $141,500
Buyer: Denise Swahlan
Seller: William T Lyle
Date: 03/05/21
10 Tigger Lane
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $610,000
Buyer: Natasha Z Matos
Seller: Michael F Werenskin
Date: 02/25/21
SOUTHAMPTON
8 Bluemer Rd
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Vitaliy Panchenko
Seller: Anne E Buscher
Date: 02/26/21
22 Camp Jahn Rd
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Laura A Paul
Seller: Kathleen Morin-Paul
Date: 03/03/21
79 Glendale Rd
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $537,000
Buyer: Joshua Muszynski
Seller: Abdallah Hage-Sleian
Date: 02/24/21
19 Lead Mine Rd
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Vladimir Bondar
Seller: Anne E Kochan Family LP
Date: 02/24/21
47-A Strong Rd
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $540,000
Buyer: William Delgado
Seller: John D Geeleher
Date: 02/25/21
2 Sophie Circle
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $336,000
Buyer: Scott Lessing
Seller: Marian Matosky
Date: 03/05/21
WARE
42 Dunham Ave
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Meiling Shi
Seller: Philip P Dion
Date: 03/05/21
25 Fisherdick Rd
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $179,900
Buyer: Alex M Adamsky
Seller: Jane H Letendre
Date: 03/05/21
4 Gwen Circle
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Robert A Gerulaitis
Seller: Robert L Gould
Date: 03/05/21
49 Lois St
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $163,265
Buyer: David Annunziata
Seller: Court, Docket H P Est
Date: 02/26/21
65 Old Poor Farm Rd
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $277,000
Buyer: Michael Lavalley
Seller: Robert A Gerulaitis
Date: 03/05/21
152 Upper Church St
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $174,000
Buyer: Deborah A Terrien
Seller: Kristine Barnes
Date: 03/01/21
WILLIAMSBURG
12 Main St
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Heather Majercik
Seller: 41 Lyman Road NT
Date: 03/05/21
7 Williamsburg Rd
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $399,000
Buyer: Gary Listug
Seller: Craig R Collins
Date: 02/23/21
WESTHAMPTON
124 Chesterfield Rd
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Christopher M Kelly
Seller: Marcus C Holt
Date: 03/05/21
153 Northwest Rd
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Brittany Butler
Seller: Lee A Craig
Date: 02/26/21
WORTHINGTON
252 West St
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Jackson Mansfield
Seller: Lemaire, Theodora A Est
Date: 03/05/21