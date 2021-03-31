The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

ASHFIELD

719 Barnes Rd

Ashfield, MA 01370

Amount: $740,000

Buyer: Elena Oxman

Seller: Marie Stella 2012 RET

Date: 03/05/21

139 Williamsburg Rd

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Catherine S Cantler

Seller: Michael Z Edelstein

Date: 02/24/21

CHARLEMONT

165 Main St

Charlemont, MA 01339

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: John Dunphy

Seller: Meeting House Const LLC

Date: 03/02/21

COLRAIN

206 East Colrain Rd

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Casey L Chadwick

Seller: Ryan C Castine

Date: 02/26/21

CONWAY

150 Ashfield Rd

Conway, MA 01341

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Kara T McGillicuddy

Seller: Benjamin Winsor

Date: 02/26/21

DEERFIELD

10 Hoosac Rd

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Erin E Obrien

Seller: Jackson, Sylvia J Est

Date: 02/25/21

25 Jones Rd

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $262,850

Buyer: Benjamin D Lambert

Seller: Ralph F Jelley

Date: 02/26/21

River Road #C

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: John L Bussard

Seller: Bonita J Weeks

Date: 03/04/21

16 Yankee Candle Way

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $22,300,000

Buyer: LML Yankee Candle Way LLC

Seller: Yankee Candle Way LLC

Date: 02/26/21

27 Yankee Candle Way

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $22,300,000

Buyer: LML Yankee Candle Way LLC

Seller: Yankee Candle Way LLC

Date: 02/26/21

GILL

23 Oak St

Gill, MA 01354

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Sara M McMahon

Seller: Robert A Mattson

Date: 02/26/21

GREENFIELD

69 Burnham Rd

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $271,000

Buyer: Laura C Dowling

Seller: Viorika Nelson

Date: 03/05/21

33 Devens St

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: John V Crowe

Seller: 33 Devens RT

Date: 02/26/21

139 Elm St

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $211,000

Buyer: Kathryn Ball

Seller: Jamie M Picard

Date: 03/05/21

28 Forest Ave

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Jason Haskins

Seller: Greenblatt 2014 IRT

Date: 02/26/21

Laurel St. (rear)

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Laurel Street Greenfield LLC

Seller: John Karakla

Date: 03/01/21

242 Mohawk Trail

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $2,062,500

Buyer: 242 Mohawk LLC

Seller: FMI US Property Holdings LLC

Date: 02/25/21

124 Petty Plain Rd

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $296,900

Buyer: Benegan 2 LLC

Seller: H Robert Birdsong

Date: 02/22/21

MONTAGUE

71 7th St

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Eduard N Bublik

Seller: Robert E Facto

Date: 02/26/21

32 Central St

Montague, MA 01349

Amount: $221,000

Buyer: Carole Roy

Seller: Pilgrims Of Saint Michael

Date: 02/23/21

NORTHFIELD

50 Glenwood Ave

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Natalie J Larsen

Seller: Wallace, Mary L Est

Date: 02/26/21

ORANGE

475 East River St

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $146,000

Buyer: Jamie Powell

Seller: Peggy L Peirce

Date: 03/05/21

52 East Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Noble Manna Farms LLC

Seller: 0 East Road RT

Date: 02/24/21

7 Eddy St

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $178,000

Buyer: Justin M Frost

Seller: Tracy Rothstein

Date: 02/26/21

16 Hillside Ter

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $256,000

Buyer: Pamela A Knapp

Seller: Christopher Chadwick

Date: 02/26/21

415 Tully Rd

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Dora P Tasso-Costello

Seller: Norman H Gates

Date: 02/26/21

SHELBURNE

253 Colrain Shelburne Rd

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $364,000

Buyer: Virginia H Vogt

Seller: Ann Dore

Date: 03/02/21

62 Mechanic St

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $219,000

Buyer: Timothy McCrory

Seller: William D Umstatter

Date: 02/26/21

SHUTESBURY

58 Old Egypt Rd

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $302,000

Buyer: Suzanne E Rataj

Seller: Caleb G Truesdell

Date: 02/23/21

SUNDERLAND

14 North Plain Rd

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Elizabeth H Wassmann

Seller: Jeffrey B Hubbard

Date: 03/01/21

300 North Silver Ln

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Alexander D Will

Seller: Mark T Fabianowicz

Date: 02/26/21

WENDELL

71 West St

Wendell, MA 01380

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Michelle E Leh

Seller: Edgewater Construction Inc

Date: 02/23/21

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

22 Florida Dr

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $239,900

Buyer: Huy Ton

Seller: Joy L Benoit

Date: 02/26/21

76 Fordham Ave

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $306,000

Buyer: Joseph Chambers

Seller: Matthew T Moskey

Date: 03/05/21

14 Forge St

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $484,900

Buyer: R J&D A Guggino RET

Seller: Joseph A Frigo

Date: 02/26/21

32 King St

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Round 2 LLC

Seller: Property Advantage Inc

Date: 02/23/21

321 Leonard St

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Maura Archuleta

Seller: VIP Homes & Associates LLC

Date: 03/01/21

24 Maple View Ln

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $267,500

Buyer: Jordan C Visconti

Seller: Marc A Gendron

Date: 02/26/21

198 Mill St

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: William C Tragakis

Seller: Jose Quinones

Date: 02/26/21

19-21 Orlando St

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Kendall Hill-Manning

Seller: Jeffery C Hill

Date: 02/22/21

229 Pineview Circle

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Maraya Sanderson

Seller: Persio Salvatore Est

Date: 02/26/21

1169 River Rd

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Bryan Cunningham

Seller: Norma I Moreno

Date: 02/25/21

93-95 Sheri Ln

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Chubchek K Muradova

Seller: Mark J Danalis

Date: 03/03/21

119 Shoemaker Ln

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Petr Yurchenko

Seller: Virginia M Berger

Date: 02/25/21

22 Sunrise Ter

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $249,900

Buyer: Daniel Mastroianni

Seller: Paul J Traska

Date: 03/05/21

105 Walnut St

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: 105 Walnut Realty LLC

Seller: Susan Robinson

Date: 03/05/21

BRIMFIELD

12 3rd St

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Rocha REI & Home Improvement

Seller: Regina L Ryan

Date: 03/01/21

Devils Lane

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $319,900

Buyer: Michelle M Dunfield

Seller: Sean E Downey

Date: 02/25/21

131 East Brimfield Holland

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $259,875

Buyer: Woodstock Golf LLC

Seller: US Bank

Date: 03/02/21

CHICOPEE

43 Archie St

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Terrence F Szcygiel

Seller: Jared S Debettencourt

Date: 03/03/21

36 Bell St

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $486,000

Buyer: Tihwdi LLC

Seller: Paul Sowa

Date: 03/05/21

59 Brightwood St

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Waldo Portillo

Seller: Joejoe Properties LLC

Date: 03/02/21

139 Chapel St

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Sefunmi L Ogunmola

Seller: Lorraine C Hundley

Date: 03/02/21

471 Chicopee St

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $486,000

Buyer: Tihwdi LLC

Seller: Paul Sowa

Date: 03/05/21

Clarendon Ave

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Volodymyr Boyko

Seller: Antonio Fonseca

Date: 03/03/21

162 Clarendon Ave

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $156,000

Buyer: Edwin E Diaz

Seller: Maria Uzun

Date: 03/05/21

130 Delaney Ave

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Cassidy Carpenter

Seller: Alexander Merkulov

Date: 02/25/21

32 Empire St

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $229,000

Buyer: Jake J Thibault

Seller: Mark J Guertin

Date: 02/25/21

30 Everett St

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $243,500

Buyer: Colton J Duxbury

Seller: Kelly Kendall

Date: 02/25/21

600 Granby Rd

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Natasha Falcon

Seller: Shawn S Smith

Date: 03/04/21

19 Grove Ave

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Christopher Quinones

Seller: Onyx Investments LLC

Date: 03/03/21

185 Grove St

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: RT Commercials LLC

Seller: ALP Of Chicopee Inc

Date: 03/05/21

Grove St

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: RT Commercials LLC

Seller: Laurence L Wojcik

Date: 03/05/21

197 Hampden St

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $206,000

Buyer: Daniel N Aguilar

Seller: William R Bury

Date: 03/05/21

185 Irene St

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $192,250

Buyer: Jesse Geary

Seller: Kevin J Shea

Date: 02/26/21

199 Jacob St

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $229,000

Buyer: Richard Alvarado

Seller: Ozkan Yagan

Date: 03/02/21

62 Lukasik St

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $224,999

Buyer: Elizabeth Cebula

Seller: Timothy Fournier

Date: 02/26/21

232 Montcalm St

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $239,900

Buyer: Amanda L Carlson

Seller: Round 2 LLC

Date: 02/26/21

15 Muzzy St

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Denia M Perez-Salas

Seller: Jean P Gauthier

Date: 03/04/21

70 Narragansett Blvd.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Helen Turner

Seller: Sergey Sevostyanov

Date: 03/05/21

149 Rolf Ave

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $198,000

Buyer: Tabitha L Christian

Seller: George K Labonte

Date: 02/26/21

51 Schley St

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $229,000

Buyer: Nestor G Ramos

Seller: Manchester Enterprises

Date: 02/25/21

26 Sesame Dr

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Jon J Edwards

Seller: Martine Iampietro

Date: 03/01/21

61 Shepherd St

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $223,000

Buyer: Sherri Moquin

Seller: John J Rivard

Date: 02/24/21

Sheridan St

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: DGL Properties LLC

Seller: Westside Housing Inc

Date: 03/05/21

5 Stockbridge St

Chicopee, MA 01103

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Bruce J Mailhott

Seller: Waycon Inc

Date: 02/26/21

45 Sycamore Lane

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Timothy J Fournier

Seller: Grandview Development Assocs. LLC

Date: 03/02/21

63 Whittlesey Ave

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Douglas D Benoit

Seller: Robert Opsitnick

Date: 02/23/21

44 White St

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Leo E Fugler

Seller: US Bank

Date: 03/05/21

19 Willette St

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Jesus S Munoz-Laviena

Seller: Eduard Yanyuk

Date: 02/26/21

102 Winthrop St

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Megan K Sullivan

Seller: Yelena Kulakova

Date: 02/25/21

111 Woodlawn St

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Michelle M Dostie

Seller: Erin Bernashe

Date: 02/23/21

EAST LONGMEADOW

14 Bella Vista Dr

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $599,900

Buyer: Alexandra Szawlowski

Seller: AC Homebuilding LLC

Date: 02/26/21

10 Bunker Circle

East Longmeadow, MA 01108

Amount: $369,000

Buyer: Sylvia Inserni-Vazquez

Seller: Antonio Calabrese

Date: 03/04/21

114 Canterbury Circle

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $570,000

Buyer: Gregory Webster

Seller: Stephen A Crane

Date: 03/05/21

130 Elm St

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Quazi K Uddin

Seller: Forrest Devine

Date: 02/22/21

159 Elm St

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $163,000

Buyer: RC Builders LLC

Seller: Brahman Holdings LLC

Date: 02/26/21

40 Fairview St

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Sarah Parker

Seller: Walter J Esposito

Date: 03/05/21

37 Greenacre Ln

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Sarah J Wells

Seller: Michael F Farrell

Date: 03/02/21

51 Hillside Dr

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Joan Calderon

Seller: Jennifer L White

Date: 02/26/21

67 John St

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $222,000

Buyer: Alfonso Gioiella

Seller: Patrick F Eckert

Date: 02/22/21

40 Linden Ave

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $175,010

Buyer: William Raleigh

Seller: FNMA

Date: 02/26/21

6 Old Pasture Dr

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: Manu Sachdev

Seller: Michael J Kane

Date: 02/26/21

162 Pease Rd

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $369,000

Buyer: Jeffrey Pike

Seller: Jeffrey S Morneau

Date: 03/01/21

112 Porter Rd

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Amanda A Torcia

Seller: Doyle Porter Road LLC

Date: 03/01/21

43 Powder Hill Rd

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $299,000

Buyer: Juan Esteves

Seller: Patricia A Ahern

Date: 02/26/21

15 Ridgewood Rd

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $565,000

Buyer: John J Kelly

Seller: John J Kelly

Date: 03/05/21

24-26 School St

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Hugh C Scott

Seller: Julianne Socha

Date: 02/24/21

28 Taylor St

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $216,850

Buyer: John F Shevlin

Seller: Michael A Perkins

Date: 03/02/21

5 Voyer Ave

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $359,900

Buyer: Van T Nguyen

Seller: Michael White

Date: 02/26/21

20 Westminster St

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Annamaria Wynne

Seller: Stephen A Bourque

Date: 02/26/21

HAMPDEN

350 Chapin Rd

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $630,000

Buyer: Jared M Duff

Seller: David B Paradis

Date: 02/26/21

33 South Monson Rd

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Corey O’Keefe

Seller: Brett S Purchas

Date: 03/02/21

HOLLAND

61 East Brimfield Rd

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $204,000

Buyer: Bank Of America

Seller: Gloria T Kay

Date: 02/24/21

8 Forest Court

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $116,000

Buyer: Mark Santore

Seller: US Bank

Date: 03/05/21

HOLYOKE

205 Beech St

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Brendan H Shea

Seller: Samantha Bousquet

Date: 02/26/21

22 Bemis Rd

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $337,000

Buyer: Michaela R Schwartz

Seller: Robert Zucker

Date: 03/05/21

7 Clark St

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $209,200

Buyer: Evilin Lopez

Seller: Lasca Hoey

Date: 03/05/21

1312-1316 Dwight St

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $246,000

Buyer: Giovanni Cotto-Colon

Seller: Alan L Betournay

Date: 02/26/21

1035 Hampden St

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $253,750

Buyer: Christopher W Butler

Seller: Marven Realty Corp.

Date: 02/25/21

233 Huron Ave

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Amy M Craig

Seller: John E McMahon

Date: 02/26/21

120 Middle Water St

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: WTM SM LLC

Seller: E&L Corp.

Date: 03/05/21

2054 Northampton St

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Riley P Provost

Seller: Rowinski, Leokadia Est

Date: 02/26/21

2 Orchard St

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Helson Morales

Seller: Revampit LLC

Date: 02/23/21

425 Pleasant St

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $137,300

Buyer: RC Builders LLC

Seller: Brahman Holdings LLC

Date: 03/05/21

47 Ridgewood Ave

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $198,650

Buyer: Jessica Morales

Seller: Harold F Skelton

Date: 02/22/21

31 Sunset Rd

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $279,900

Buyer: Lillian K Krause-Ely

Seller: Lunardini, Adam J Est

Date: 02/24/21

44-46 Vernon St

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $247,500

Buyer: Gildaly Negron-Correa

Seller: Kevin M Murray

Date: 03/01/21

3 Wall Rd

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Diana T Olsheski

Seller: Andrew J Farr

Date: 03/01/21

19 Willow St

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $207,500

Buyer: Austin J Fuller

Seller: Miriam I Allam

Date: 02/26/21

LONGMEADOW

130 Arlington Rd

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Isabel Dubrinsky-Clayton

Seller: Alexander J Zayac

Date: 02/26/21

203 Captain Rd

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $413,500

Buyer: Seth A Stutman

Seller: Adam Weinberg

Date: 03/02/21

64 Clairmont St

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $336,000

Buyer: Nadin Sozudogru

Seller: David C Merrill

Date: 02/23/21

535 Converse St

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $299,000

Buyer: Donna A Bertolotti

Seller: Peter A Bonavita

Date: 02/26/21

30 Lorenz St

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $229,000

Buyer: Yong J No

Seller: Mary E David

Date: 03/03/21

39 Robin Rd

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Paul F Liebman

Seller: Venessa O’Brien RET

Date: 02/26/21

LUDLOW

258 Fuller St

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Chandler C Noga

Seller: Homer J Foucher

Date: 02/24/21

Harvest Dr. #38

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $139,900

Buyer: Brian T Donovan

Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC

Date: 03/05/21

95 Higher Brook Dr

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Tymothy C Mills

Seller: Higher Brook LLC

Date: 03/01/21

61 Lillian St

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Isabel Soares

Seller: Fernando J DosSantos

Date: 02/24/21

30 Oakridge St

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Nathan J Pereira

Seller: Joan M Simao

Date: 03/05/21

32 Reynolds St

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Jason R Riether

Seller: Tymothy C Mills

Date: 03/01/21

Sunset Dr. #18

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Ryan Mickiewicz

Seller: Jeremy J Procon

Date: 02/26/21

903 West St

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Daniel M Marra

Seller: Carol E Aurnhammer

Date: 02/22/21

261 Woodland Circle

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $441,000

Buyer: Stephen D Audette

Seller: Frank J Gallo

Date: 03/05/21

MONSON

180 Hovey Rd

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $492,500

Buyer: David B Paradis

Seller: Christopher N Russell

Date: 03/01/21

239 Hovey Rd

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $478,000

Buyer: Tymmothy Dore

Seller: James S Beniamino

Date: 02/26/21

34 Paradise Lake Rd

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Paradise Lake Road LLC

Seller: Lisa Borlen

Date: 02/22/21

21 State St

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Rose Was

Seller: Cara A McIntire

Date: 03/05/21

27 Thayer Rd

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Justin A Melbourne

Seller: James A Dirico

Date: 03/03/21

85 Upper Palmer Rd

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $195,700

Buyer: Argolica LLC

Seller: Mary E Barker

Date: 03/05/21

PALMER

1 Bowden St

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: James R Morway

Seller: Richmond E Young

Date: 02/25/21

275 Breckenridge St

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $217,000

Buyer: Jacob Korzec

Seller: Paul E Holloway

Date: 03/05/21

1217 Calkins Rd

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $157,500

Buyer: John P Galarneau

Seller: Paul Bukowski

Date: 02/26/21

22 Griffin St

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Heidi D Gotthoffer

Seller: Natalie Smalley

Date: 03/05/21

4001-4003 Hill St

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Jose Miranda

Seller: Glenn R Hanson

Date: 03/02/21

1682 North Main St

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $131,600

Buyer: Birtal 1987 LLC

Seller: Laelia LLC

Date: 02/22/21

4013-A-D Pine St

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $406,000

Buyer: 4030 Pine Street LLC

Seller: Paul J Corrow

Date: 03/01/21

1289 South Main St

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $132,450

Buyer: John W Lech

Seller: Erin C Johnson

Date: 02/25/21

239-A Stimson St

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Mark Iodice

Seller: Glenn R Hanson

Date: 02/26/21

239-B Stimson St

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Mark Iodice

Seller: Glenn R Hanson

Date: 02/26/21

70 Water St

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Anthon Quenneville-Burke

Seller: Nicholas Garceau

Date: 03/01/21

SPRINGFIELD

92 Alden St

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $242,000

Buyer: Abdulrahman F Naser

Seller: Martha A Collins

Date: 03/04/21

185 Ambrose St

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Samuel Waruingi

Seller: Joanuel Claudio

Date: 03/04/21

88 Ardmore St

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Angel T Catala

Seller: Daniel M Moriarty

Date: 02/22/21

104 Ashbrook St

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $227,000

Buyer: Jennifer T McDiarmid

Seller: Kelley Diederich

Date: 03/05/21

28-30 Aster St

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Reymer Perez-Jimenez

Seller: Arnold Construction Inc

Date: 02/26/21

150 Bairdcrest Rd

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Marie Osorio

Seller: Quang K Tran

Date: 02/24/21

24 Beechwood Ave

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Daniela F Esteban

Seller: William G Smith

Date: 03/05/21

46 Benton St

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $172,500

Buyer: Mitchell Glucksman

Seller: Wayne F Trahan

Date: 02/26/21

13 Biella St

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $192,000

Buyer: Yessinia M Reyes

Seller: Blanco Realty LLC

Date: 02/24/21

9-11 Bloomfield St

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $186,000

Buyer: Juan C Garcia-Cortez

Seller: Lachenauer LLC

Date: 02/25/21

77 Bretton Rd

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $224,250

Buyer: Sonya L Bosworth

Seller: Joshua R Sprague

Date: 03/05/21

179 Cabinet St

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $273,000

Buyer: Rayana T Williams

Seller: Charlette A Scott

Date: 02/26/21

95 Campechi St

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $232,500

Buyer: Nelmarie Rivera-Rosado

Seller: Jose Diaz

Date: 02/25/21

157 Canterbury Rd

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Samantha M Thompson

Seller: Moltenbrey Builders LLC

Date: 02/26/21

40 Chalfonte Dr

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Paul J Desrosiers

Seller: Carlos E Martinez

Date: 02/23/21

31 Colonial Ave

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Anderson Guzman

Seller: Chad Lynch

Date: 03/05/21

219 Cooley St

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $232,000

Buyer: Preston R Delvalle

Seller: Patriot Living LLC

Date: 02/26/21

18 Dell Place

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $247,400

Buyer: Ronnie Williams

Seller: Daniel V Walsh

Date: 03/01/21

483 Dickinson St

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $124,000

Buyer: Joseph Santaniello

Seller: Deborah A Kenefick

Date: 02/22/21

817 Dickinson St

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: William R Godin

Seller: Laura M Deluca

Date: 03/03/21

121 Dorset St

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $117,000

Buyer: Vy Lefebvre

Seller: Todd Lefebvre

Date: 02/25/21

109-111 Dwight Rd

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $253,000

Buyer: Ellie Larson

Seller: Mengru Li

Date: 02/25/21

52 Eleanor Rd

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Dilip Biswa

Seller: Eric F Abel

Date: 02/23/21

67 Ellsworth Ave

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $224,000

Buyer: Jean E Donnelly

Seller: Michelle J Wynne

Date: 02/26/21

86 Emerson St

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Juan Mosquea

Seller: Carrasquillo Fix Up LLC

Date: 03/03/21

51 Ferncliff Ave

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $217,500

Buyer: Adam McNulty

Seller: Michael J Cross

Date: 03/04/21

41 Garcia St

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Cassandra Proulx

Seller: Gary W Proulx

Date: 02/25/21

38 Grattan St

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Sean P Garcia

Seller: Melissa C Brown

Date: 03/05/21

81 Haskin St

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $199,000

Buyer: Eduardo Rodriguez

Seller: JJJ 17 LLC

Date: 02/24/21

54 Homestead Ave

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $157,000

Buyer: CIG 4 LLC

Seller: Mohamed A Kibodya

Date: 03/05/21

50-52 Humbert St

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Shamier Lindo

Seller: Sandra I Roman

Date: 02/25/21

109-111 Kensington Ave

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Oscar Naula

Seller: Theocles, Charles A Est

Date: 03/01/21

28 Kenwood Park

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $200,217

Buyer: Sunshine Homes LLC

Seller: Sunshine Homes LLC

Date: 03/03/21

112 Lake Dr

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Jennifer M Donoso

Seller: Paul Bernardes

Date: 03/04/21

124 Longhill St

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Mimi F Pezzuto 2020 RET

Seller: Gilberto E Ramirez

Date: 03/03/21

134 Longhill St

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $455,000

Buyer: Siobhan Silver

Seller: Gregory J Leishman

Date: 03/03/21

45-47 Los Angeles St

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Kathyria B Rodriguez

Seller: Fred D Sousa

Date: 02/25/21

1592-1596 Main St

Springfield, MA 01103

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: 1670 Main Street LLC

Seller: New England Farm Workers

Date: 02/26/21

1600 Main St

Springfield, MA 01103

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: 1670 Main Street LLC

Seller: New England Farm Workers

Date: 02/26/21

4-20 Maple St

Springfield, MA 01103

Amount: $930,000

Buyer: Tree House Properties LLC

Seller: Caserta Co LLC

Date: 03/01/21

71 Margerie St

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $186,000

Buyer: Luz M Merced-Figueroa

Seller: Lachenauer LLC

Date: 02/23/21

91 Mulberry St

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $249,040

Buyer: Deutsche Bank

Seller: William G Duquette

Date: 03/03/21

132-134 Noel St

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $303,000

Buyer: David Feliciano

Seller: Klaire Bielonko

Date: 02/26/21

27 Northway Dr

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $137,000

Buyer: Tascon Homes LLC

Seller: Hosten, Reed D Jr Est

Date: 02/26/21

178 Nottingham St

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Fernando Laboy

Seller: Andrew Allen

Date: 02/22/21

19-21 Nye St

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $197,000

Buyer: Joel Duran

Seller: Anderson, Margaret M Est

Date: 03/05/21

255 Oak St

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $147,263

Buyer: RE Legacy Investments LLC

Seller: Deutsche Bank

Date: 03/05/21

261 Oakland St

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $289,000

Buyer: Jose Lopez

Seller: HAJ Group LLC

Date: 03/01/21

272 Old Farm Rd

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Bryan Mahoney

Seller: Daniel T Mahoney

Date: 02/25/21

211 Osborne Ter

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Irina Buynovskaya

Seller: Peter Stefanyszyn

Date: 03/02/21

387-389 Page Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $263,000

Buyer: Jose M Vazquez-Roman

Seller: JJJ 17 LLC

Date: 02/26/21

1222-1224 Page Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Vincent Nazario

Seller: Eduardo G Casanova

Date: 02/22/21

170 Paridon St

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Richard Asencio

Seller: Zadkiel RT

Date: 02/26/21

1457 Parker St

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: Nancy Cunningham

Seller: Alan R Barrett

Date: 03/03/21

109-111 Pearl St

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $495,000

Buyer: 121 Spr St Enterprise LLC

Seller: 121 Spr St LLC

Date: 02/26/21

260 Pheland St

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $145,377

Buyer: Marco Scibelli

Seller: James A Sansalone

Date: 03/01/21

125 Pilgrim Rd

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Aguinaldo C Lomba

Seller: Sergio Hernandez

Date: 03/05/21

6-8 Pinevale St

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Jeremy Arsenault

Seller: Paulo M Fragoso

Date: 02/26/21

320 Plumtree Rd

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Jordyn L Moquin

Seller: Revitalized Renovations

Date: 02/26/21

24 Ramah St

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Svetlana Barrios

Seller: Sergio L Hernandez

Date: 02/22/21

32 Randall Place

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $167,000

Buyer: Ramon Garrick

Seller: Phoenix Development Inc

Date: 03/01/21

263 Redlands St

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Jaqueline Luna

Seller: Timothy Brown

Date: 02/22/21

50 Riverview Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Fatema M Alhussein

Seller: Anthony A Sergentanis

Date: 02/26/21

500 Roosevelt Ave

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $332,500

Buyer: Dana Delgardo

Seller: Karoline Syner

Date: 02/22/21

863 Roosevelt Ave

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Laura Cunningham

Seller: Jayce Barr

Date: 02/26/21

127 Sawmill Rd

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $262,000

Buyer: Nakisha A Williams

Seller: Gregory Webster

Date: 03/05/21

97 Sherwood Rd

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $233,000

Buyer: Mark J Cianciola

Seller: Corina Brouder

Date: 02/22/21

76-78 Somerset St

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $268,200

Buyer: Wilmer A Santos

Seller: Vieira Family Prop LLC

Date: 02/23/21

58 South Tallyho Dr

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Novlette Wilson

Seller: Slepchuk, Walter Est

Date: 03/05/21

250 Spikenard Circle

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $224,000

Buyer: Matthew Holmes

Seller: Jeffrey R Smith

Date: 03/05/21

109-111 Spring St

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $495,000

Buyer: 121 Spring St. Enterprise LLC

Seller: 121 Spring St. LLC

Date: 02/26/21

117 Spring St

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $495,000

Buyer: 121 Spring St. Enterprise LLC

Seller: 121 Spring St. LLC

Date: 02/26/21

177 Springfield St

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $495,000

Buyer: Spencer J Johnson

Seller: Thomas K Reen

Date: 02/22/21

181 State St

Springfield, MA 01103

Amount: $930,000

Buyer: Tree House Properties LLC

Seller: Caserta Co LLC

Date: 03/01/21

33 Warner St

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Edgar Ramos

Seller: Linda L Meehan

Date: 02/26/21

120-122 West Alvord St

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Samuel Saillant

Seller: Jala Wallace

Date: 02/23/21

413 White St

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $159,000

Buyer: Nhu Nguyen

Seller: Long D Duong

Date: 03/05/21

145 Wildwood Ave

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Jonathan Barnhart

Seller: John W Russell

Date: 02/22/21

22 Windemere St

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Marva J Charles

Seller: Jose M Lopez

Date: 02/26/21

191 Windemere St

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Humboldt Realty LLC

Seller: Charles A Platten

Date: 03/03/21

8-10 Wolcott St

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $199,900

Buyer: Margarita Santiago

Seller: Jonathan Lurie

Date: 03/03/21

1307-1309 Worcester St

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: 8868 Realty LLC

Seller: 1307-1309 Worcester St. LLC

Date: 02/26/21

SOUTHWICK

822 College Hwy.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Angelo S Melloni

Seller: Theresa A Lecrenski

Date: 03/01/21

17 Fred Jackson Rd

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Austin Carmel

Seller: Patricia Davis-Mocarsky

Date: 03/05/21

294 Granville Rd

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Kevin J King

Seller: Tadeusz J Filipiak

Date: 02/26/21

12 Knollwood Rd

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Ronald Vandervliet

Seller: Leah Fish

Date: 02/26/21

4 Mayflower Lane

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $535,000

Buyer: Erika Ryan

Seller: Daniel R Hess

Date: 02/26/21

281 South Longyard Rd

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Andrew S Felix

Seller: Doris A Parentela

Date: 02/22/21

WESTFIELD

288 Buck Pond Rd

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $147,900

Buyer: Yevgeniya Gnidenko

Seller: St.Marie, Mary Ann J Est

Date: 02/25/21

21 Charles St

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Fatumo M Sidow

Seller: Yevgeniy Sevostyanov

Date: 02/23/21

1761 East Mountain Rd

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Alan P Desrohers

Seller: US Bank

Date: 02/26/21

55 East Silver St

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $142,000

Buyer: TM Properties Inc

Seller: Joseph G Lucas

Date: 02/26/21

12 Fremont St

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $138,975

Buyer: Yelizaveta Belyakova

Seller: FNMA

Date: 02/26/21

62 Granville Rd

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $318,000

Buyer: Mechanic Man LLC

Seller: Joseph G Flahive

Date: 03/05/21

3 Lathrop Ave

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $298,000

Buyer: Robert Wensley

Seller: Catherine A Bannish

Date: 03/05/21

4 Michael Dr

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $262,000

Buyer: Seth N Clark

Seller: Mario Santaniello

Date: 02/23/21

14 Morgan Ave

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Richard K Dazelle

Seller: Melanie J Brochu

Date: 02/26/21

12 Otis St

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $171,500

Buyer: Tiara Johnson

Seller: Paul G Fortini

Date: 03/05/21

106 Park River Dr

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $281,000

Buyer: Vitaliy Kazimirov

Seller: Collier, Paul F Est

Date: 03/05/21

15 Riverside Dr

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Richard J White

Seller: Logan A Morton

Date: 03/05/21

53 South Maple St

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $296,000

Buyer: Grace M Taylor

Seller: Jacqueline Marciano

Date: 02/26/21

298 Sackett Rd

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $349,900

Buyer: Eunice A Coutinho

Seller: Lawrence P Boisjolie

Date: 02/26/21

10 Sherman St

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $214,000

Buyer: Beth Sager

Seller: Richard Ringer

Date: 02/26/21

247 Springdale Rd

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $271,000

Buyer: Alberto Rodriguez

Seller: Elizabeth M Pedersen

Date: 02/26/21

19 State St

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Noemi Ramos

Seller: Lynn M Kaczman

Date: 03/02/21

187 Tannery Rd

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $337,000

Buyer: Gerald R Dorval

Seller: Israel Real Estate Co. Inc

Date: 02/24/21

30 White St

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Ivan Volchanov

Seller: Oleg Shevchenko

Date: 03/04/21

WILBRAHAM

2589 Boston Rd

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $393,532

Buyer: Nathan J Servidio

Seller: Aljera Inc

Date: 02/25/21

19 Chapin Dr

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Evan J O’Brien

Seller: Jason P Donovan

Date: 02/26/21

16 Danforth Farms Rd

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: John M Biela

Seller: Dan Roulier & Assocs. Inc

Date: 02/26/21

4 Forest Glade Dr

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Richard Grono

Seller: Wayne E Wilder

Date: 02/23/21

2 Kensington Dr

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Karl Brown

Seller: Valerie Duvall-Bernardo

Date: 03/03/21

5 Kensington Dr

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: Amandeep Guliani

Seller: Gerard Langlais

Date: 03/04/21

15 Old Boston Rd

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Aja N Miller

Seller: Justin A Melbourne

Date: 03/03/21

6 Parkwood Dr

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Jake T Janas

Seller: Jared M Duff

Date: 02/26/21

7 Parkwood Dr

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Andrew A Wall

Seller: Sonja K Wall

Date: 03/05/21

7 Shady Lane

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Kelley A Diederich

Seller: Tovan Nguyen

Date: 03/05/21

96 Stony Hill Rd

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Courtney Kotfila

Seller: Joseph Butts

Date: 02/25/21

7 Wildwood Lane

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $140,500

Buyer: Kurt J Macdonald

Seller: Kurt J Macdonald

Date: 02/24/21

WEST SPRINGFIELD

31-33 Ames Ave

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Christopher Cole

Seller: Michael Tourville

Date: 03/05/21

32 Angeline St

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $189,000

Buyer: Artem Slivka

Seller: Ryan Spencer

Date: 03/03/21

45 Belle Ave

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Mikhail Saykin

Seller: Anatoliy Petrenko

Date: 03/03/21

134 Dorwin Dr

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Robert Contant

Seller: Jeanne S Goodsell

Date: 03/01/21

136 Galaska Dr

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Michael Kane

Seller: Michael P Kane

Date: 02/24/21

312 Memorial Ave

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $1,200,000

Buyer: SNZ Realty LLC

Seller: Kquad LLC

Date: 02/25/21

338 Memorial Ave

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $1,200,000

Buyer: SNZ Realty LLC

Seller: Kquad LLC

Date: 02/25/21

1510 Morgan Rd

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $512,000

Buyer: Matthew T Moskey

Seller: Gerald L Krywicki

Date: 03/05/21

426 Rogers Ave

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $276,000

Buyer: Kayla R Lusnia

Seller: Stanley M Lusnia

Date: 03/05/21

42 Sean Louis Circle

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $685,000

Buyer: Sayeda N Alam

Seller: Kirk D Jonah

Date: 02/26/21

10 Shadow Lane

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $470,000

Buyer: Andrew J Cox

Seller: Jacqueline S Tellier

Date: 02/25/21

628 Springfield St

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $231,900

Buyer: Frank D Wilson

Seller: Joecreative Inc

Date: 03/01/21

53 Warren St

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $243,000

Buyer: Felecia Montiel-Yager

Seller: Gene Davis

Date: 02/22/21

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

270 East Leverett Rd

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $725,000

Buyer: Timothy Woodbury

Seller: Tanya J Hart

Date: 02/25/21

234 Market Hill Rd

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Lori A Stosz

Seller: John J Stosz

Date: 03/01/21

155 Northampton Rd

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $545,000

Buyer: Meghan MacFadden

Seller: William J Crotty

Date: 03/01/21

205 Shays St

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Daphne Lamothe

Seller: Andrew J Cox

Date: 03/01/21

551 West St

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $352,000

Buyer: Klajd Kovaci

Seller: Jing-Hua Liang

Date: 02/24/21

BELCHERTOWN

191 East St

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $311,000

Buyer: Teresa Waybrew-Zucker

Seller: Jay A Elfenbein

Date: 03/01/21

100 Federal St

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Shane E Ryan

Seller: Timothy E Fitzemeyer

Date: 02/25/21

786 Franklin St

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Mariah McCaughey

Seller: EPB RE Services LLC

Date: 02/22/21

101 Howard St

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Bonnie S Mcintosh

Seller: Mung Pham

Date: 02/26/21

225 Mill Valley Rd

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $268,000

Buyer: Robert J Stedtler

Seller: Kathleen E Hodgen

Date: 03/05/21

324 Springfield Rd

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $412,000

Buyer: Ramona Pond-Blais

Seller: Randy J Dimitropolis

Date: 02/26/21

136 Summit St

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $319,500

Buyer: Rasidi O Akodu

Seller: Emerald City Rentals LLC

Date: 02/26/21

6 Trillium Way

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $418,000

Buyer: Andrew J Swafford

Seller: Matthew Shadeed

Date: 02/26/21

EASTHAMPTON

10-12 Searle Ave

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Jonathan Soto

Seller: Mountain View Investors LP

Date: 02/22/21

GRANBY

286 Batchelor St

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Marisa A Morin

Seller: Gregory J Pion

Date: 03/05/21

107 Carver St

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $545,000

Buyer: Cara McIntire

Seller: Lora P Os

Date: 03/05/21

9 Circle Dr

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $279,000

Buyer: Erin K Murphy

Seller: Robert E Lepage

Date: 02/24/21

100-102 New Ludlow Rd

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: T Noble Property Group LLC

Seller: Michael Mclain

Date: 03/04/21

17 Sherwood Dr

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $226,000

Buyer: Jason A Dufault

Seller: Richard Nastrom

Date: 02/26/21

HATFIELD

12 Mountain Rd

Hatfield, MA 01066

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Michael G Thurber

Seller: L R & Rose H Kubilis LT

Date: 02/26/21

24 Plain Rd

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Kelly L Gaus

Seller: Danny R Love

Date: 03/01/21

148 West St

Hatfield, MA 01088

Amount: $422,000

Buyer: Elyse Bianchet

Seller: Gerald R Dorval

Date: 02/26/21

NORTHAMPTON

243 Bridge St

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $140,500

Buyer: RC Builders LLC

Seller: Brahman Holdings LLC

Date: 02/22/21

994 Florence Rd

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Jeremy D Ober

Seller: Matthias Kaindl

Date: 03/03/21

65 Gothic St

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $1,190,000

Buyer: Alexander G Theodoridis

Seller: James W Hagadorn

Date: 02/26/21

26 Hatfield St

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $745,000

Buyer: Ryan Gorman

Seller: McCutcheon Development LLC

Date: 03/01/21

24 Haydenville Rd

Northampton, MA 01053

Amount: $690,000

Buyer: PRP RT

Seller: Richmond Big Sky LLC

Date: 02/25/21

10 Laurel St

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $300,500

Buyer: Christopher Freeman

Seller: Janice Denno

Date: 03/01/21

23 Myrtle St

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $451,000

Buyer: Ryan Richardson

Seller: Siobhan Silver TR

Date: 03/03/21

22 Old Wilson Rd

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $662,300

Buyer: Joanna Smith

Seller: Lisa M Lebiecki

Date: 03/02/21

117 Olander Dr. #17A

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $433,210

Buyer: Jessica L Kenney

Seller: Sunwood Development Corp.

Date: 02/26/21

117 Olander Dr. #17B

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $312,572

Buyer: Kathryn B Tracy

Seller: Sunwood Dev Corp

Date: 02/23/21

35 Park St

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $495,000

Buyer: Sara Luria

Seller: Elizabeth E Vizentin

Date: 03/01/21

279 State St

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $263,000

Buyer: Anna M Martinez

Seller: Sarah E Peters

Date: 02/25/21

7 Summerfield Dr

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $252,000

Buyer: Robin C Parsons

Seller: Parsons, C Robin Est

Date: 02/25/21

305 Westhampton Rd

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $362,500

Buyer: Ronald E Sheffer

Seller: Lisa M Lococo

Date: 03/05/21

SOUTH HADLEY

9 Atwood Rd

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $283,000

Buyer: Courtney Mattingly

Seller: Maura Campbell

Date: 02/26/21

25 Berwyn St

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Dhrumil Swadia

Seller: James M Whalen

Date: 02/25/21

3 Brock Way

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Daniel R Phakos

Seller: Michael R Chunyk

Date: 02/26/21

365 East St

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $449,900

Buyer: Zachary M Hay

Seller: Oak Ridge Custom Hm Builders

Date: 02/26/21

16 Hollywood St

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $219,000

Buyer: Jeffery Thibault

Seller: April A Hough

Date: 02/25/21

5 Lyon Green

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: J N Duquette & Son Construction

Seller: Montain Brook LLC

Date: 02/25/21

9 Lyon Green

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: JN Duquette & Son Construction

Seller: Mountain Brook LLC

Date: 02/25/21

514 Newton St

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Jeremiah D Shrum

Seller: David A Macko

Date: 03/05/21

4 Plainville Circle

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $388,000

Buyer: John W Bauman

Seller: Stanley J Czerwiec

Date: 03/01/21

10 River Lodge Rd

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Vanessa Bartolo

Seller: Amanda C Stutmay

Date: 02/25/21

110 River Rd

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $141,500

Buyer: Denise Swahlan

Seller: William T Lyle

Date: 03/05/21

10 Tigger Lane

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $610,000

Buyer: Natasha Z Matos

Seller: Michael F Werenskin

Date: 02/25/21

SOUTHAMPTON

8 Bluemer Rd

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Vitaliy Panchenko

Seller: Anne E Buscher

Date: 02/26/21

22 Camp Jahn Rd

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Laura A Paul

Seller: Kathleen Morin-Paul

Date: 03/03/21

79 Glendale Rd

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $537,000

Buyer: Joshua Muszynski

Seller: Abdallah Hage-Sleian

Date: 02/24/21

19 Lead Mine Rd

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Vladimir Bondar

Seller: Anne E Kochan Family LP

Date: 02/24/21

47-A Strong Rd

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $540,000

Buyer: William Delgado

Seller: John D Geeleher

Date: 02/25/21

2 Sophie Circle

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $336,000

Buyer: Scott Lessing

Seller: Marian Matosky

Date: 03/05/21

WARE

42 Dunham Ave

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Meiling Shi

Seller: Philip P Dion

Date: 03/05/21

25 Fisherdick Rd

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $179,900

Buyer: Alex M Adamsky

Seller: Jane H Letendre

Date: 03/05/21

4 Gwen Circle

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Robert A Gerulaitis

Seller: Robert L Gould

Date: 03/05/21

49 Lois St

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $163,265

Buyer: David Annunziata

Seller: Court, Docket H P Est

Date: 02/26/21

65 Old Poor Farm Rd

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $277,000

Buyer: Michael Lavalley

Seller: Robert A Gerulaitis

Date: 03/05/21

152 Upper Church St

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $174,000

Buyer: Deborah A Terrien

Seller: Kristine Barnes

Date: 03/01/21

WILLIAMSBURG

12 Main St

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Heather Majercik

Seller: 41 Lyman Road NT

Date: 03/05/21

7 Williamsburg Rd

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $399,000

Buyer: Gary Listug

Seller: Craig R Collins

Date: 02/23/21

WESTHAMPTON

124 Chesterfield Rd

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Christopher M Kelly

Seller: Marcus C Holt

Date: 03/05/21

153 Northwest Rd

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Brittany Butler

Seller: Lee A Craig

Date: 02/26/21

WORTHINGTON

252 West St

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Jackson Mansfield

Seller: Lemaire, Theodora A Est

Date: 03/05/21