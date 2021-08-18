Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Roberts, Melissa E.
a/k/a Roberts-Agolli, Melissa
a/k/a Agolli, Melissa
PO Box 473
Pittsfield, MA 01202
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/06/2021
De Jesus, Gloryanne
De Jeses, Gloryanne Rosarao
1943 Page Blvd.
Indian Orchard, MA 01151
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/13/2021
Eak, Robert J.
16 Malone Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/06/2021
Gilmore, Elaine D.
PO Box 614
Chester, MA 01011-0614
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/30/2021
Geisman, James H.
64 E. Cleveland St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/12/2021
Jutkiewicz, Christine Ellen
Murphy-Jutkiewicz, Christine E.
281 Chauncey Walker
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/12/2021
Maceachern, Duncann R.
127 King St., #201
Franklin, MA 02038
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/13/2021
Mersincavage, Scott Kevin
Mersincavage, Jaime Lynne
a/k/a Jones- Maiden, Jaime Lynne
a/k/a Tyrell- Former Married, Jaime Lynne
a/k/a Jaime Lynne Mersincavage/HCSR
100 Finch Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/02/2021
Nazario, Frances
a/k/aMohsin, Frances
51 Everett St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/01/2021
Polanco Dominguez, Felix
32 O’Connor Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/12/2021
Reuling, Roxanne Marie
185 Tallyho Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/30/2021
Rosa, Gustavo
48 Donbray Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/09/2021
Schroth, Tonya Lee
a/k/a Beaudry, Tonya Lee
43 Bluebird Circle
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/08/2021
Soules, Gail M.
PO Box 712
Great Barrington, MA 01230
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/14/2021
Torres-Montes, Elias
Zelaya-Oseguera, Mercedes
415 E. River St.
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/30/2021
Trahan, Colleen M.
15 Yamaska Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/15/2021
Trout, Graham J.
109 Rutherford Road
Oakham, MA 01068
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/13/2021
Waytis, Theresa M.
227 State Ave.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/30/2021
Woods, Caitlin Rose
Higgins, Caitlin
Fox, Caitlin Sea
Spang, Caitlin
79 Lakeview Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/02/2021