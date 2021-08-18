Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Connecticut Dog LLC

Mountian Dog Magazine LLC

Roberts, Melissa E.

a/k/a Roberts-Agolli, Melissa

a/k/a Agolli, Melissa

PO Box 473

Pittsfield, MA 01202

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/06/2021

De Jesus, Gloryanne

De Jeses, Gloryanne Rosarao

1943 Page Blvd.

Indian Orchard, MA 01151

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/13/2021

Eak, Robert J.

16 Malone Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 13

Date: 07/06/2021

Gilmore, Elaine D.

PO Box 614

Chester, MA 01011-0614

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/30/2021

Growth-Helper

Geisman, James H.

64 E. Cleveland St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 13

Date: 07/12/2021

Jutkiewicz, Christine Ellen

Murphy-Jutkiewicz, Christine E.

281 Chauncey Walker

Belchertown, MA 01007

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/12/2021

Maceachern, Duncann R.

127 King St., #201

Franklin, MA 02038

Chapter: 13

Date: 07/13/2021

Mersincavage, Scott Kevin

Mersincavage, Jaime Lynne

a/k/a Jones- Maiden, Jaime Lynne

a/k/a Tyrell- Former Married, Jaime Lynne

a/k/a Jaime Lynne Mersincavage/HCSR

100 Finch Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/02/2021

Nazario, Frances

a/k/aMohsin, Frances

51 Everett St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 13

Date: 07/01/2021

Polanco Dominguez, Felix

32 O’Connor Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/12/2021

Reuling, Roxanne Marie

185 Tallyho Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/30/2021

Rosa, Gustavo

48 Donbray Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/09/2021

Schroth, Tonya Lee

a/k/a Beaudry, Tonya Lee

43 Bluebird Circle

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/08/2021

Soules, Gail M.

PO Box 712

Great Barrington, MA 01230

Chapter: 13

Date: 07/14/2021

Torres-Montes, Elias

Zelaya-Oseguera, Mercedes

415 E. River St.

Orange, MA 01364

Chapter: 13

Date: 06/30/2021

Trahan, Colleen M.

15 Yamaska Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/15/2021

Trout, Graham J.

109 Rutherford Road

Oakham, MA 01068

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/13/2021

Waytis, Theresa M.

227 State Ave.

Palmer, MA 01069

Chapter: 13

Date: 06/30/2021

Woods, Caitlin Rose

Higgins, Caitlin

Fox, Caitlin Sea

Spang, Caitlin

79 Lakeview Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Chapter: 13

Date: 07/02/2021