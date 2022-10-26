Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Basinsky, Steven Donald

PO Box 193

Oakham, MA 01068

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/20/2022

Blackwood, Anne M.

4 Bolton St., Apt. 1

South Hadley, MA 01075

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/16/2022

The Borelli Advantage

HJL Style Cottage LLC

Borelli, George J.

a/k/a Borelli, Joe

Borelli, Holly Hitchcock

a/k/a Hitchcock, Holly Borelli

100 Nelson St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/29/2022

Boulrice, Rebecca R.

1 Old Thompson St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/27/2022

Chaimongkol, Ratthanarangsri

Chaimongkol, Kanokwan

a/k/a DaliKanokwan

460 Flat Hills Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/27/2022

Daniel, Lonell

162 Jasper St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/29/2022

Diciocco, Gaetano T.

a/k/a Diciocco, Gaetano A.

PO Box 783

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/28/2022

Donicz, Gail

40 Highland Village

Shelburne Falls, MA 01370-1233

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/27/2022

Freeman, Annette Louise

519 East River St., Lot 22

Orange, MA 01364

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/26/2022

Hartin, Andrea C.

3 Perennial Lane

Hampden, MA 01036

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/21/2022

Hoffner, Charles

105 Labelle Circle

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/16/2022

Keefner, Lawrence W.

37 King St.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/26/2022

Kimball, Morgan D.

89 Howard St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/16/2022

Mathieu, Cassandra Lyn

71 Norman St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/20/2022

Maynard, Joey S.

Maynard, Risa L.

74 McArthur St.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/26/2022

Newby, Christianne T.

a/k/a Lacharite, Christianne T.

4 College Park Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/26/2022

Poirot, Edward J.

1440 Riverdale St., Apt B4

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/26/2022

Reddick, Lukisha

239 Senator St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/28/2022

Rosado, Nelson E.

Caulton, Ericka T.

1 Trafton Road

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/22/2022

Sargentelli, John R.

31 Wildwood Dr.

Barre, MA 01005

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/27/2022

Schultz-Baer, Mia

a/k/a Baer, Mia

a/k/a Schultz, Mia

2 North Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/16/2022

Scolforo Jr., John Peter

470 Chapel St.

Lee, MA 01238

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/28/2022

Smith, Lauren Nicole

93 Mountain View St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/21/2022

Solar Wolf Energy, Inc.

582 Wauwinet Road

Barre, MA 01005

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/23/2022

Spring, Heather Lee

19 Bill St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/29/2022

Stewart, Chad M.

238 Maple St., Apt. B-6

Elizabeth Manor Apts.

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/28/2022

Tong, Bao N.

47 Ridge Trail Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/27/2022

Tyburski, Matthew B.

36 Pinta Circle

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/26/2022