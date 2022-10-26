Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Basinsky, Steven Donald
PO Box 193
Oakham, MA 01068
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/20/2022
Blackwood, Anne M.
4 Bolton St., Apt. 1
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/16/2022
The Borelli Advantage
HJL Style Cottage LLC
Borelli, George J.
a/k/a Borelli, Joe
Borelli, Holly Hitchcock
a/k/a Hitchcock, Holly Borelli
100 Nelson St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/29/2022
Boulrice, Rebecca R.
1 Old Thompson St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/27/2022
Chaimongkol, Ratthanarangsri
Chaimongkol, Kanokwan
a/k/a DaliKanokwan
460 Flat Hills Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/27/2022
Daniel, Lonell
162 Jasper St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/29/2022
Diciocco, Gaetano T.
a/k/a Diciocco, Gaetano A.
PO Box 783
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/28/2022
Donicz, Gail
40 Highland Village
Shelburne Falls, MA 01370-1233
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/27/2022
Freeman, Annette Louise
519 East River St., Lot 22
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/26/2022
Hartin, Andrea C.
3 Perennial Lane
Hampden, MA 01036
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/21/2022
Hoffner, Charles
105 Labelle Circle
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/16/2022
Keefner, Lawrence W.
37 King St.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/26/2022
Kimball, Morgan D.
89 Howard St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/16/2022
Mathieu, Cassandra Lyn
71 Norman St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/20/2022
Maynard, Joey S.
Maynard, Risa L.
74 McArthur St.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/26/2022
Newby, Christianne T.
a/k/a Lacharite, Christianne T.
4 College Park Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/26/2022
Poirot, Edward J.
1440 Riverdale St., Apt B4
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/26/2022
Reddick, Lukisha
239 Senator St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/28/2022
Rosado, Nelson E.
Caulton, Ericka T.
1 Trafton Road
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/22/2022
Sargentelli, John R.
31 Wildwood Dr.
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/27/2022
Schultz-Baer, Mia
a/k/a Baer, Mia
a/k/a Schultz, Mia
2 North Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/16/2022
Scolforo Jr., John Peter
470 Chapel St.
Lee, MA 01238
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/28/2022
Smith, Lauren Nicole
93 Mountain View St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/21/2022
Solar Wolf Energy, Inc.
582 Wauwinet Road
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/23/2022
Spring, Heather Lee
19 Bill St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/29/2022
Stewart, Chad M.
238 Maple St., Apt. B-6
Elizabeth Manor Apts.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/28/2022
Tong, Bao N.
47 Ridge Trail Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/27/2022
Tyburski, Matthew B.
36 Pinta Circle
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/26/2022