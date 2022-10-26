Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of October 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AGAWAM

Finley Tax Service

343 North Westfield St., Feeding Hills

Melissa Finely

Guns and Gear

167 Elm St.

John Cooley

The Saving Haven

525 Springfield St., Unit A, Feeding Hills

Dionys Cabriotti

AMHERST

A. Smith Builder

53 Salem St.

Adam Smith

Amherst Glass

100 Sunderland Road

Jonathan Michael

Inn on Boltwood

30 Boltwood Ave.

Amherst Inn Co.

Ritual with Rachel

26 South Prospect St.

Rachel Arnold

Roger’s Delivery

8 Palley Village Place

Roger Mami

Roger’s Express

8 Palley Village Place

Roger Mami

BELCHERTOWN

Pioneer Valley Storage

1270 Federal St.

Alejandro Levins

Super Attractive Markdowns

109 Federal St.

Michael Demarco

CHICOPEE

Berrios Trucking

37 Gagne St.

Elvis Berrios

Caeles Collective

14 Collins St.

Deborah Chiz

R&M Cleaning Solutions

42 Montauk Road

Rene Morrissette

DEERFIELD

Catena Resources

17 Ward Ave.

David Mako

Douglas James Automotive LLC

951 River Road

Douglas Ryan

EAST LONGMEADOW

Insight Sales

143E Shaker Road

Stephen Yacovone

EASTHAMPTON

Al Sanchez Construction

286 Main St.

Albert Sanchez

Coy

100 Cottage St.

Aidan Benoit

Fresh Pawz Dog Spa

135A Northampton St.

Amanda Barnish

Shayne Pancione Painting

120 Union St., Apt. 5

Shayne Fleming-Pancione

ENFIELD

Buckle-Up

90 Elm St.

Victor Davila

Dance Amore Competitive Team

54 Old King St.

Julie Malecki

Select Physical Therapy

113 Elm St.

Michael Tarvin, PTSMA Inc.

GREAT BARRINGTON

The Sheep Shed

33 Silver St.

Sherry Lynn Kozel

HOLYOKE

ARA Holyoke Dialysis Center

36 Lower Westfield Road, Unit C3

ARA Holyoke Dialysis LLC

Blue Gatherings LLC

400 Dwight St.

Laura Bowman

Commercial Cleaning by Angel V.

48 Pearl St.

Luissette Arroyo, Jose Vazquez

Coquito Chukito

329 Main St.

Jesus Rivera

Daybrook Village Senior Living

298 Jarvis Ave.

Holyoke Retirement Community Inc.

Endangered Species 4WD LLC

155 Elm St.

Robert O’Connor

Hi-Shine Nails LLC

246 Westfield Road

Thuy Tran

HMC Pharmacy

575 Beech St.

Proxsys RX Inc.

Holyoke Discount Liquors

209 South St.

Rishabh Rabari

Holyoke Market

6487 High St.

Bal Kilshan LLC

JP’s Restaurant

200 Whiting Farms Road

James Lavelle

Oliver Auto Body

1519 Dwight St.

Churchill OPCO Holdings/Vive Collision

Ortiz Family Café

206 Maple St.

Nilka Ortiz

Peacekeeper Cleaning Inc.

98 Lower Westfield Road, Suite 101

Priscilla Johnson

Roberts Painting and Powerwashing

287 High St.

Richard Roberts

Sam’s Food Store

5154 Beech St.

Munaza Akabar

LEE

Half Brook Hill Farm

258 Washington Mountain Road

Brian Hogencamp

Sunglass Hut

17 Premium Outlets Blvd.

Sarah Andersen

LONGMEADOW

Wright Window Cleaning and Janitorial

219 Birch Road

Thomas Wright

NORTHAMPTON

AEG Massachusetts LLC

86 Masonic St.

Patricia McCormick

Curran, Berger & Kludt

79 Masonic St.

Megan Kludt

Fleisher Law

99 Blackberry Lane

Isaac Fleisher

Ford of Northampton

968 Bridge Road

Scott Sarat

Pixel Startups

109 High St.

Ali Usman, Sunergix Inc.

A Quiet Touch Therapeutic Massage

60 Maple St.

Karen Lavalee-Tente

Story Catching Studios

207 Brookside Circle

Amanda Sergiy, Heather Richard

Tristate Truck & Tractor Pullers

17 Old Ferry Road

Lyle LaBarage

Zinna Skin + Body Care

25 Main St., Suite 211

Sarah St. Germain

SOUTHAMPTON

Technology Consulting for Planning

27 Manhan Road

Colby Brown, the Manhan Group LLC

SPRINGFIELD

Above All Vision

51 Merwin St.

Vivette Shanell

Cathangey Creations

115 College St.

Cathen Ryan-Thomas

Center for EcoTechnology

83 Warwick St.

Ashley Muspratt

Buy Develop and Sell

69 Silver St.

Zachary Nunnally

Dollar Tree #3541

1101 Boston Road

Dollar Tree Inc.

Elite Barber Studio

534 Main St.

Mayrely Gonzalez

Family Magic Touch Cleaning

109 Lowell St.

Luis Cintron

Gearhead Automotive Services

256 Laconia St.

Michael Freitas

GS Trucking

82 Florida St.

George Samuels

JCAL

39 Dearborn St.

Christian Cherisclair

JDJ Transportation

235 State St.

Julio Figeroa

Jezy’s Cake & Wedding Place

52 Brentwood St.

Jezenia Delgado Hance

King Imports Parts and Motors

64 Myrtle St.

Angel Gonzalez

Lavish Nails & Spa LLC

1704 Boston Road

Dong Nguyen

Lavish Natural Products

888 State St.

Veronica Mallayyea

Little Rainbow Daycare

174 Westford Circle

Jennifer Velez

Luna’s Painting and More

163 Bloomfield St.

Harold Luna

Malakei Handyman Service

41 Oak Grove Ave.

Maurice Waters

Modern Security Contract

383C Rocus St.

Jeffery Williams

Rosado Tires and Detailing

100 Verge St.

Hector Rosado-Torres

Sanchez Barber Shop

215 Berkshire Ave.

Miguel Sanchez

Style Staging Co.

101 Larkspur St.

Antinque Veney

Velozo Volleyball Service

31 Melba St.

Timothy Velozo

Yeyo Promotions

86 Mapeldell St.

William Vazquez

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Best Western

429 Riverdale St.

Sham Rana

Butterfly Beauty Design

354 Memorial Ave.

Destiny Clark

My Custom Apparels

58 West School St.

Syed Zafar

Precision Auto Repair

12 South Blvd.

James Stephenson

Pretty Paws Grooming

730 Union St.

Michele Strattman

Prospect at Monastery Heights

110 Monastery Ave.

Mary Ouimet