DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By 6

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of October 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AGAWAM

Finley Tax Service
343 North Westfield St., Feeding Hills
Melissa Finely

Guns and Gear
167 Elm St.
John Cooley

The Saving Haven
525 Springfield St., Unit A, Feeding Hills
Dionys Cabriotti

AMHERST

A. Smith Builder
53 Salem St.
Adam Smith

Amherst Glass
100 Sunderland Road
Jonathan Michael

Inn on Boltwood
30 Boltwood Ave.
Amherst Inn Co.

Ritual with Rachel
26 South Prospect St.
Rachel Arnold

Roger’s Delivery
8 Palley Village Place
Roger Mami

Roger’s Express
8 Palley Village Place
Roger Mami

BELCHERTOWN

Pioneer Valley Storage
1270 Federal St.
Alejandro Levins

Super Attractive Markdowns
109 Federal St.
Michael Demarco

CHICOPEE

Berrios Trucking
37 Gagne St.
Elvis Berrios

Caeles Collective
14 Collins St.
Deborah Chiz

R&M Cleaning Solutions
42 Montauk Road
Rene Morrissette

DEERFIELD

Catena Resources
17 Ward Ave.
David Mako

Douglas James Automotive LLC
951 River Road
Douglas Ryan

EAST LONGMEADOW

Insight Sales
143E Shaker Road
Stephen Yacovone

EASTHAMPTON

Al Sanchez Construction
286 Main St.
Albert Sanchez

Coy
100 Cottage St.
Aidan Benoit

Fresh Pawz Dog Spa
135A Northampton St.
Amanda Barnish

Shayne Pancione Painting
120 Union St., Apt. 5
Shayne Fleming-Pancione

ENFIELD

Buckle-Up
90 Elm St.
Victor Davila

Dance Amore Competitive Team
54 Old King St.
Julie Malecki

Select Physical Therapy
113 Elm St.
Michael Tarvin, PTSMA Inc.

GREAT BARRINGTON

The Sheep Shed
33 Silver St.
Sherry Lynn Kozel

HOLYOKE

ARA Holyoke Dialysis Center
36 Lower Westfield Road, Unit C3
ARA Holyoke Dialysis LLC

Blue Gatherings LLC
400 Dwight St.
Laura Bowman

Commercial Cleaning by Angel V.
48 Pearl St.
Luissette Arroyo, Jose Vazquez

Coquito Chukito
329 Main St.
Jesus Rivera

Daybrook Village Senior Living
298 Jarvis Ave.
Holyoke Retirement Community Inc.

Endangered Species 4WD LLC
155 Elm St.
Robert O’Connor

Hi-Shine Nails LLC
246 Westfield Road
Thuy Tran

HMC Pharmacy
575 Beech St.
Proxsys RX Inc.

Holyoke Discount Liquors
209 South St.
Rishabh Rabari

Holyoke Market
6487 High St.
Bal Kilshan LLC

JP’s Restaurant
200 Whiting Farms Road
James Lavelle

Oliver Auto Body
1519 Dwight St.
Churchill OPCO Holdings/Vive Collision

Ortiz Family Café
206 Maple St.
Nilka Ortiz

Peacekeeper Cleaning Inc.
98 Lower Westfield Road, Suite 101
Priscilla Johnson

Roberts Painting and Powerwashing
287 High St.
Richard Roberts

Sam’s Food Store
5154 Beech St.
Munaza Akabar

LEE

Half Brook Hill Farm
258 Washington Mountain Road
Brian Hogencamp

Sunglass Hut
17 Premium Outlets Blvd.
Sarah Andersen

LONGMEADOW

Wright Window Cleaning and Janitorial
219 Birch Road
Thomas Wright

NORTHAMPTON

AEG Massachusetts LLC
86 Masonic St.
Patricia McCormick

Curran, Berger & Kludt
79 Masonic St.
Megan Kludt

Fleisher Law
99 Blackberry Lane
Isaac Fleisher

Ford of Northampton
968 Bridge Road
Scott Sarat

Pixel Startups
109 High St.
Ali Usman, Sunergix Inc.

A Quiet Touch Therapeutic Massage
60 Maple St.
Karen Lavalee-Tente

Story Catching Studios
207 Brookside Circle
Amanda Sergiy, Heather Richard

Tristate Truck & Tractor Pullers
17 Old Ferry Road
Lyle LaBarage

Zinna Skin + Body Care
25 Main St., Suite 211
Sarah St. Germain

SOUTHAMPTON

Technology Consulting for Planning
27 Manhan Road
Colby Brown, the Manhan Group LLC

SPRINGFIELD

Above All Vision
51 Merwin St.
Vivette Shanell

Cathangey Creations
115 College St.
Cathen Ryan-Thomas

Center for EcoTechnology
83 Warwick St.
Ashley Muspratt

Buy Develop and Sell
69 Silver St.
Zachary Nunnally

Dollar Tree #3541
1101 Boston Road
Dollar Tree Inc.

Elite Barber Studio
534 Main St.
Mayrely Gonzalez

Family Magic Touch Cleaning
109 Lowell St.
Luis Cintron

Gearhead Automotive Services
256 Laconia St.
Michael Freitas

GS Trucking
82 Florida St.
George Samuels

JCAL
39 Dearborn St.
Christian Cherisclair

JDJ Transportation
235 State St.
Julio Figeroa

Jezy’s Cake & Wedding Place
52 Brentwood St.
Jezenia Delgado Hance

King Imports Parts and Motors
64 Myrtle St.
Angel Gonzalez

Lavish Nails & Spa LLC
1704 Boston Road
Dong Nguyen

Lavish Natural Products
888 State St.
Veronica Mallayyea

Little Rainbow Daycare
174 Westford Circle
Jennifer Velez

Luna’s Painting and More
163 Bloomfield St.
Harold Luna

Malakei Handyman Service
41 Oak Grove Ave.
Maurice Waters

Modern Security Contract
383C Rocus St.
Jeffery Williams

Rosado Tires and Detailing
100 Verge St.
Hector Rosado-Torres

Sanchez Barber Shop
215 Berkshire Ave.
Miguel Sanchez

Style Staging Co.
101 Larkspur St.
Antinque Veney

Velozo Volleyball Service
31 Melba St.
Timothy Velozo

Yeyo Promotions
86 Mapeldell St.
William Vazquez

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Best Western
429 Riverdale St.
Sham Rana

Butterfly Beauty Design
354 Memorial Ave.
Destiny Clark

My Custom Apparels
58 West School St.
Syed Zafar

Precision Auto Repair
12 South Blvd.
James Stephenson

Pretty Paws Grooming
730 Union St.
Michele Strattman

Prospect at Monastery Heights
110 Monastery Ave.
Mary Ouimet

