Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of October 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
AGAWAM
Finley Tax Service
343 North Westfield St., Feeding Hills
Melissa Finely
Guns and Gear
167 Elm St.
John Cooley
The Saving Haven
525 Springfield St., Unit A, Feeding Hills
Dionys Cabriotti
AMHERST
A. Smith Builder
53 Salem St.
Adam Smith
Amherst Glass
100 Sunderland Road
Jonathan Michael
Inn on Boltwood
30 Boltwood Ave.
Amherst Inn Co.
Ritual with Rachel
26 South Prospect St.
Rachel Arnold
Roger’s Delivery
8 Palley Village Place
Roger Mami
Roger’s Express
8 Palley Village Place
Roger Mami
BELCHERTOWN
Pioneer Valley Storage
1270 Federal St.
Alejandro Levins
Super Attractive Markdowns
109 Federal St.
Michael Demarco
CHICOPEE
Berrios Trucking
37 Gagne St.
Elvis Berrios
Caeles Collective
14 Collins St.
Deborah Chiz
R&M Cleaning Solutions
42 Montauk Road
Rene Morrissette
DEERFIELD
Catena Resources
17 Ward Ave.
David Mako
Douglas James Automotive LLC
951 River Road
Douglas Ryan
EAST LONGMEADOW
Insight Sales
143E Shaker Road
Stephen Yacovone
EASTHAMPTON
Al Sanchez Construction
286 Main St.
Albert Sanchez
Coy
100 Cottage St.
Aidan Benoit
Fresh Pawz Dog Spa
135A Northampton St.
Amanda Barnish
Shayne Pancione Painting
120 Union St., Apt. 5
Shayne Fleming-Pancione
ENFIELD
Buckle-Up
90 Elm St.
Victor Davila
Dance Amore Competitive Team
54 Old King St.
Julie Malecki
Select Physical Therapy
113 Elm St.
Michael Tarvin, PTSMA Inc.
GREAT BARRINGTON
The Sheep Shed
33 Silver St.
Sherry Lynn Kozel
HOLYOKE
ARA Holyoke Dialysis Center
36 Lower Westfield Road, Unit C3
ARA Holyoke Dialysis LLC
Blue Gatherings LLC
400 Dwight St.
Laura Bowman
Commercial Cleaning by Angel V.
48 Pearl St.
Luissette Arroyo, Jose Vazquez
Coquito Chukito
329 Main St.
Jesus Rivera
Daybrook Village Senior Living
298 Jarvis Ave.
Holyoke Retirement Community Inc.
Endangered Species 4WD LLC
155 Elm St.
Robert O’Connor
Hi-Shine Nails LLC
246 Westfield Road
Thuy Tran
HMC Pharmacy
575 Beech St.
Proxsys RX Inc.
Holyoke Discount Liquors
209 South St.
Rishabh Rabari
Holyoke Market
6487 High St.
Bal Kilshan LLC
JP’s Restaurant
200 Whiting Farms Road
James Lavelle
Oliver Auto Body
1519 Dwight St.
Churchill OPCO Holdings/Vive Collision
Ortiz Family Café
206 Maple St.
Nilka Ortiz
Peacekeeper Cleaning Inc.
98 Lower Westfield Road, Suite 101
Priscilla Johnson
Roberts Painting and Powerwashing
287 High St.
Richard Roberts
Sam’s Food Store
5154 Beech St.
Munaza Akabar
LEE
Half Brook Hill Farm
258 Washington Mountain Road
Brian Hogencamp
Sunglass Hut
17 Premium Outlets Blvd.
Sarah Andersen
LONGMEADOW
Wright Window Cleaning and Janitorial
219 Birch Road
Thomas Wright
NORTHAMPTON
AEG Massachusetts LLC
86 Masonic St.
Patricia McCormick
Curran, Berger & Kludt
79 Masonic St.
Megan Kludt
Fleisher Law
99 Blackberry Lane
Isaac Fleisher
Ford of Northampton
968 Bridge Road
Scott Sarat
Pixel Startups
109 High St.
Ali Usman, Sunergix Inc.
A Quiet Touch Therapeutic Massage
60 Maple St.
Karen Lavalee-Tente
Story Catching Studios
207 Brookside Circle
Amanda Sergiy, Heather Richard
Tristate Truck & Tractor Pullers
17 Old Ferry Road
Lyle LaBarage
Zinna Skin + Body Care
25 Main St., Suite 211
Sarah St. Germain
SOUTHAMPTON
Technology Consulting for Planning
27 Manhan Road
Colby Brown, the Manhan Group LLC
SPRINGFIELD
Above All Vision
51 Merwin St.
Vivette Shanell
Cathangey Creations
115 College St.
Cathen Ryan-Thomas
Center for EcoTechnology
83 Warwick St.
Ashley Muspratt
Buy Develop and Sell
69 Silver St.
Zachary Nunnally
Dollar Tree #3541
1101 Boston Road
Dollar Tree Inc.
Elite Barber Studio
534 Main St.
Mayrely Gonzalez
Family Magic Touch Cleaning
109 Lowell St.
Luis Cintron
Gearhead Automotive Services
256 Laconia St.
Michael Freitas
GS Trucking
82 Florida St.
George Samuels
JCAL
39 Dearborn St.
Christian Cherisclair
JDJ Transportation
235 State St.
Julio Figeroa
Jezy’s Cake & Wedding Place
52 Brentwood St.
Jezenia Delgado Hance
King Imports Parts and Motors
64 Myrtle St.
Angel Gonzalez
Lavish Nails & Spa LLC
1704 Boston Road
Dong Nguyen
Lavish Natural Products
888 State St.
Veronica Mallayyea
Little Rainbow Daycare
174 Westford Circle
Jennifer Velez
Luna’s Painting and More
163 Bloomfield St.
Harold Luna
Malakei Handyman Service
41 Oak Grove Ave.
Maurice Waters
Modern Security Contract
383C Rocus St.
Jeffery Williams
Rosado Tires and Detailing
100 Verge St.
Hector Rosado-Torres
Sanchez Barber Shop
215 Berkshire Ave.
Miguel Sanchez
Style Staging Co.
101 Larkspur St.
Antinque Veney
Velozo Volleyball Service
31 Melba St.
Timothy Velozo
Yeyo Promotions
86 Mapeldell St.
William Vazquez
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Best Western
429 Riverdale St.
Sham Rana
Butterfly Beauty Design
354 Memorial Ave.
Destiny Clark
My Custom Apparels
58 West School St.
Syed Zafar
Precision Auto Repair
12 South Blvd.
James Stephenson
Pretty Paws Grooming
730 Union St.
Michele Strattman
Prospect at Monastery Heights
110 Monastery Ave.
Mary Ouimet