Barone Takes the Helm at ERC5

ERC5 — East of the River Five Town Chamber of Commerce — has recently welcomed Grace Barone as its executive director.

Barone is an experienced business development leader in senior living as well as a past small business owner of a successful bridal boutique for 17 years.

She is always struck by the power of community and what can be achieved when working together. She looks forward to unlocking opportunities to bring people together, share ideas, and learn from one another to promote business environments that foster economic growth.

The ERC5 serves the communities of East Longmeadow, Hampden, Longmeadow, Ludlow, and Wilbraham.