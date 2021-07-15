Healing Racism Institute of Pioneer Valley August Sessions Open

SPRINGFIELD — The Healing Racism Institute of Pioneer Valley (HRIPV) has announced the return of its in-person programming with space available for its August two-day signature Healing Racism trainings on August 16 and Tuesday, August 17; and on Thursday, August 19 and Friday August 20.

Dates were also released for HRIPV’s new virtual seminars, currently underway.

Sessions are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, and will take place at STCC Technology Park in the Corridan Center Conference Room, 1 Federal Street in Springfield. For a limited time, registration is discounted at $475 for the two-days. To register and view more seminar dates, visit https://www.healingracismpv.org/seminars#Inperson.

HRIPV’s new virtual series is four parts on Tuesdays and Thursdays on Zoom, for two hours each session. The complete online curriculum was developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to sustain and grow HRIPV’s reach and impact. The four parts are: Part 1: ‘A Shared Language Towards Equity’; Part 2: ‘History of Racism’; Part 3: ‘Love and Fear: Our Greatest Motivators’; and Part 4: ‘5 Shifts: A Model for Solving Complex Problems in More Effective Ways.’ The next virtual sessions will take place August 3, 5, 10 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The virtual program is $199 per person. To register for this session and to view upcoming dates, visit https://www.healingracismpv.org/seminars#VirtualSeminars.

The Healing Racism Institute of Pioneer Valley was formed in 2012; since then, more than 1,000 people from Western Massachusetts and throughout the state of Massachusetts have participated in its signature two-day Healing Racism program. HRIPV was formed as a result of the City2City of Pioneer Valley visit to Grand Rapids, Michigan in 2011 where area leaders discovered a similar model embedded in the Greater Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to HRIPV’s signature two-day training seminars, HRIPV offers half and full-day board/staff training and cohort development whereby the Institute provides tools and training, allowing organizations to continue the internal process of examining racism and its impact on organizations and the larger community.