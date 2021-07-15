Fontaine Brothers Named General Contractor for Court Square Project

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield-based Fontaine Brothers has been named the general contractor for the long-awaited rehab of 31 Elm St. in Court Square into a 74-unit apartment complex.

The announcement was made at a press conference at the site on Wednesday.

Construction work on the $50 million project is expected to begin in the fourth quarter and take roughly two years to complete.

The project represents a partnership between OPAL Development, WinnDevelopment, MGM Springfield, and MassMutual, with funding coming from a variety of sources, including $11.3 million in state and federal historic tax credits.

In addition to the housing units, plans call for retail space and a restaurant on the ground level.

The project is expected to employ 100-120 union construction workers.