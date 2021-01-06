Bart Galvin Joins Team at Bulkley Richardson

SPRINGFIELD — Bart Galvin joined the law firm of Bulkley Richardson as a member of two practice groups: business, mergers, and acquisitions; and finance, banking, and bankruptcy.

Galvin earned his juris doctor cum laude from Harvard Law School in 2013 and a bachelor’s degree from Brown University in 2009. Most recently, he was an attorney at the AmLaw100 law firms White & Case in Milan, Italy and Ropes & Gray in Boston, ranked ninth and 13th, respectively, by revenue among all law firms globally. He was also a law clerk for the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa and the Massachusetts State Ethics Commission.

“Bart embodies the traits of a great hire — stellar education, impressive résumé of past firms, and an entrepreneurial spirit,” said Scott Foster, chair of Bulkley Richardson’s business department. “We think he will do exceptionally well here and be a great addition to our team.”

Added Galvin, “I was seeking an opportunity to continue working with high-level clients on sophisticated matters. But I was also looking for that rare opportunity that allows some work-life balance. Bulkley Richardson was able to offer up both, so it was the perfect fit for me at this stage of my career.”