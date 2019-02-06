Bay Path to Host Free Virtual Event to Help Women Find Their Power Voice

LONGMEADOW — Women far and wide will virtually gather together on Monday, Feb. 11 at noon as Bay Path University’s Strategic Alliances hosts a virtual roundtable with guest Angela Lussier. Lussier, an award-winning speaker, six-time author, two-time TEDx presenter, and CEO and founder of the Speaker Sisterhood, will teach women how to find the strength in their voice, how to avoid losing their power, and how to create confidence and strength in the moments when they need it most.

Women looking to build a sense of control and strength in high-pressure settings, enhance your presence, and present themselves with authority while representing expertise and ideas are encouraged to attend this event, which is suitable for both individual and group attendance. Click here for additional information and registration details.

Strategic Alliances is recognized by SHRM to offer professional-development credits (PDCS) SHRM-CP or SHRM-SCP. This virtual roundtable is worth one PDC.