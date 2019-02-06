Arrha Credit Union Welcomes Pamela Sanborn as Assistant Branch Manager

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Arrha Credit Union President and CEO Michael Ostrowski recently welcomed Pamela (Pam) Sanborn as its new assistant branch manager in West Springfield. She has more than 20 years of banking experience, and was recently assistant branch manager at Polish National Credit Union’s Westfield branch.

Sanborn has served as ambassador at the Westfield Chamber of Commerce and an American Relay for Life volunteer as team captain, and is active in promoting awareness of bone-marrow disease and testing for donors. She graduated from Saint John’s School of Business.

“I am excited to be part of the Arrha Credit Union family and serving the West Springfield community and its members,” she said. “I look forward to providing caring service, offering rewarding membership benefits to existing and new members, and growing these relationships.”