Big Brothers Big Sisters Announces Partnership with Camp Glow It Up

AMHERST — CHD’s Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County announced a partnership with Camp Glow It Up, a new summer camp for women. The first weekend camp brings the fun and energy of a kids’ sleepaway camp to adults and will be held March 29-31 at Nine Mountain Retreats in Plainfield.

Founded by a female fitness entrepreneur with the goal of bringing women together to share personal journeys and adventures, the all-inclusive wellness camp features activities like fitness classes, yoga, hiking, group circles, a campfire, singalongs, arts and crafts, and a glow-in-the-dark dance party. Nutritious meals will be prepared by an in-house chef. The camp promises to highlight the power of women as individuals while also creating space for bonding among friends and strangers turned friends.

The partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters means a portion of Camp Glow It Up’s proceeds will help fund a program to send girls involved in Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County to their own summer-camp experiences.

“We believe in our shared responsibility to invest in the next generation of women leaders, and together, we will forage a path toward empowerment of women and girls,” said Katie Lipsmeyer, the camp’s founder.

Added Jessie Cooley, director of CHD’s Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County, “we are so excited about the launch of Camp Glow It Up and the creative and generous vision of its founder, Katie Lipsmeyer. Knowing Katie’s passion for helping to empower others, and the role that Big Brothers Big Sisters plays in igniting the potential of young people, it is exciting to think about the girls in our program who will benefit from empowering summer-camp experiences thanks to the generosity of Camp Glow It Up.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters will host a launch party for Camp Glow It Up at Mill 180 Park in Easthampton on Friday, Feb. 8 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The party is free and will feature games, activities, giveaways, a selfie station, snacks, and more. All those who identify as women and their families are invited.

For more details on the launch party and camp registration, visit campglowitup.com.