Bay Path Welcomes Crystal Neuhauser as Vice President of Institutional Advancement

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University announced that Crystal Neuhauser has been named vice president of Institutional Advancement, effective June 21.

Neuhauser comes to Bay Path after serving as the associate vice president of Advancement at Franklin Pierce University, where she increased overall giving by 41% in 2020. Prior to Franklin Pierce, she directed advancement and development initiatives at Yale University, Quinnipiac University, and Mitchell College, and also worked within the nonprofit community sector. Her career experience spans fundraising, donor relations, alumni engagement, grants, and corporate contributions. She also served on a strategic planning subcommittee at Franklin Pierce.

Neuhauser is currently working toward a doctorate of education in educational leadership at New England College. She earned her master’s degree in organizational leadership from Quinnipiac College and her bachelor’s degree in business management from Albertus Magnus College.

“The vice president of Institutional Advancement is a key role at Bay Path and will be critical as we execute our strategic plan, ‘Building One Bay Path,’ said Sandra Doran, university president. “Crystal’s proven success and leadership in advancement will be instrumental in helping us to achieve our goals and our mission in support of students and academic programs. I am looking forward to working together with Crystal.”

At Bay Path, Neuhauser will serve as a member of the executive staff. In this role, she will provide strategic leadership for fundraising, including responsibility for annual giving; corporate, major and planned gifts; endowment; capital campaigns; alumni and constituent-relations efforts; stewardship; and advancement services. As a nonprofit higher-education institution, Bay Path depends on the generosity of donors to fund scholarships and important initiatives that make a difference in students’ lives.

“I’m simply thrilled and look forward to joining Bay Path University at an inflection point for the institution and higher education at large. Leading in higher education during this unprecedented time calls for a strategy towards transformative change,” Neuhauser said. “President Doran and the board are charting ambitious strategic goals that will make a visible impact on our students and faculty. In partnership with a really terrific team, it will be a privilege to work with Bay Path University’s community of alumni, parents, donors, corporate and community partners, and friends.”