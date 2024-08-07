Baystate Health Welcomes Dean Sanpei as Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer

SPRINGFIELD — Baystate Health announced that Dean Sanpei has joined the organization as senior vice president and chief strategy officer.

With more than 20 years of experience, Sanpei is an experienced leader in healthcare strategy and business development, with strong legislative acumen as a former state representative in Utah. Most recently, he served as chief strategy officer at Centura Health, a network of 25 hospitals, 5,000 physicians, and ambulatory-care settings in Colorado, Kansas, and Utah. At Centura, he led enterprise strategic planning and implementation, service-line development, revenue growth, and the crafting and passage of state public policy that significantly expanded health-insurance coverage in the state.

Prior to Centura, Sanpei spent almost two decades working in strategy for Intermountain Health, nationally renowned for integrated delivery-system development, value- and risk-based care, and clinical outcomes. While at Intermountain, he was also a Utah state representative, serving his constituents by leading the appropriations process, including transitioning the Medicaid program to accountable care and population health. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Hawaii and a master of public administration degree from Brigham Young University.

“Dean brings valuable experience from within the healthcare industry, as well as in-depth perspective on healthcare legislation from his time as a Utah representative,” said Peter Banko, Baystate Health president and CEO. “Most importantly, he has a passion and purpose for mission and community, and his leadership strongly aligns with Baystate’s core values of respect, integrity, teamwork, and lifelong learning.”