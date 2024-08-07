Monson Savings Bank Supports Miracle League of Western Massachusetts

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank was a full season sponsor of the Miracle League of Western Massachusetts’s 2023 season, donating $1,000 to the local organization.

Dan Moriarty, Monson Savings Bank president and CEO, welcomed Ernie Fitzell, co-founder of the Miracle League of Western Massachusetts, and Brian Feeley, the organization’s board president, to the bank’s Loan and Operations Center in Wilbraham to present them with the contribution.

“To the Miracle League of Western Massachusetts teams, your friends at Monson Savings Bank are always here rooting you on,” Moriarty said. “I have been an athlete my whole life, so I know how fulfilling it is to be a part of a team and be involved in sports. I have so much respect and gratitude for the Miracle League of Western Massachusetts; they put a ton of hard work into coordinating each season’s games and activities. Your organization ensures that kids of all abilities can experience the fulfillment of being a team player.”

The Miracle League of Western Massachusetts was formed in 2015 by Ernie and Tammy Fitzell. The baseball league for children ages 4-19 with physical and/or cognitive disabilities gives children of all abilities the chance to play baseball, be a part of a team, and have fun.

“Thank you, Dan and the entire MSB team, for joining us at a game earlier this season,” Ernie Fitzell said. “It is sponsors and volunteers like Monson Savings Bank that make it all possible. We are so grateful for our continued partnership with Monson Savings Bank.”

Brian Feeley added that “Monson Savings Bank has been such a helpful partner the past few years. Without their support, we would not be able to do what we do here at the Miracle League. The bank helps make it possible for children of all abilities in Springfield and the surrounding communities to experience teamwork.”