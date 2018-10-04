Berkshire Bank Promotes Deanna Markham

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank announced the promotion of Deanna Markham to first vice president, Retail Distribution manager. In her new position, she will maintain a strong leadership presence and community involvement as she remains local to the Berkshires, working from the company’s Pittsfield office.

Markham has held many positions throughout the company since her start with Berkshire Bank in 2006 as a branch manager in Lee. In her 12 years at the bank, she has advanced in the company, including promotions to AVP branch manager; vice president, regional manager in Berkshire County; and, most recently, vice president, Sales and Delivery in 2017.

“Deanna has been instrumental in leading and executing sales, incentive, and service initiatives that have supported the success of the bank’s retail banking division,” said Heather Lashway, senior vice president at Berkshire Bank. “In 2018, Deanna has taken on high-level projects and has been an integral part in developing and building out our relationship-management approach.”

In 2016, Markham graduated from the American Bankers Assoc. Stonier Graduate School of Banking and is a Wharton Leadership Certificate recipient. She attended Marist College, where she received a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing and a minor in fashion merchandising. Committed to giving back to her community, Markham is a Porchlight VNA and Homecare finance committee member and active in the Berkshire Bank employee volunteer program.