Big Y Announces Three Appointments at Area Stores

SPRINGFIELD — The management of Big Y Foods Inc. announced three new appointments at area Big Y World Class Markets. Samarra DeJesus was named bakery sales manager in Southwick, Trista Sabin was named deli sales manager in Lee, and Thomas Christensen Jr. was named meat/seafood sales manager in Rocky Hill, Conn.

“At Big Y, we are committed to providing the tools and training necessary to support our employees in their development,” said Michael Galat, vice president, Employee Services. “We look forward to their growth in the pursuit of excellence as they personally develop their own skills in order to take on these new levels of responsibility.”