Berkshire Black Economic Council Announces First Round of Vibe North Street Grants

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Black Economic Council (BBEC) announced four grant awardees for the Vibe North Street storefront recruitment grant program, in collaboration with Downtown Pittsfield Inc. This grant program, funded by MassDevelopment’s Transformative Development Initiative (TDI), aims to revitalize downtown Pittsfield by supporting businesses relocating to the North Street TDI district. The awardees are:

• Guelce Collaborative Marketing, which specializes in website development and management services for small businesses. It will use its grant award to establish a physical presence in the North Street district and expand its digital and marketing expertise to downtown Pittsfield by providing social-media management, advertising, and recording and editing support;

• BB’s Hot Spot LLC, which brings the flavors of Caribbean barbecue and jerk to the Berkshires. BB’s Hot Spot will bring its eatery to downtown Pittsfield and add a unique culinary experience for local foodies;

• Dolce Rose Beauty Supply, formerly operated online and vended at pop-up events, which will now open the only Black-owned beauty-supply store within a 40-mile radius. The funding will enable the company to establish a brick-and-mortar presence, bringing diverse beauty products to the local community; and

• Brazzucas, a Brazilian market that will bring the tastes, colors, and culture of Brazil to the heart of Pittsfield. With the grant award, Brazzucas will move onto North Street in the former General Store.

“These businesses exemplify the vibe we wish to bring to North Street, and it’s our honor to pay it forward,” said A.J. Enchill, president and executive director of BBEC. “More importantly, this grant program reflects both passion and transformations in Pittsfield. Congratulations to all the recipients and those who have supported their applications.”