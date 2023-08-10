Thunderbirds Promote Jeff Jordan to Manager Of Hockey Operations

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Thunderbirds General Manager Kevin Maxwell announced that Jeff Jordan has been promoted to manager of Hockey Operations. Previously the Thunderbirds’ video coach and Team Services coordinator, Jordan will continue his work with the coaching staff in the video department during the 2023-24 season.

“Jeff has deservedly earned this promotion through hard work, loyalty, and his dedication to the Thunderbirds on both the hockey and business side,” Maxwell said. “He is a tireless worker with a wonderful personality, making him a terrific conduit between players, management, and the front office. We look forward to seeing him continue to excel in the future.”

Jordan joined the St. Louis Blues’ AHL affiliate in 2019 when he was hired by the San Antonio Rampage as the team’s video coach. Before starting his professional career, he served as an assistant coach with the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67’s in 2014-15 and 2015-16.