Kathryn Crouss Named 78th President of Hampden County Bar Assoc.

SPRINGFIELD — Doherty, Wallace, Pillsbury and Murphy, P.C. (DWPM) announced that Kathryn Crouss, who became a shareholder at the firm in January, was named the 78th president of the Hampden County Bar Assoc. (HCBA).

Crouss continues a long legacy of DWPM attorneys to serve in the role of HCBA president, dating back to 1943 with Dudley Wallace, one of the founding members of the law firm.

Crouss joined the firm in May 2022 and became a shareholder at the start of this year. With extensive experience in both family law and employment matters, she is a certified mediator and represents family-law clients both in court and through alternative dispute resolution.

Continuing the tradition after Wallace, in 1961, Frederick Pillsbury, another founding member of the firm and an associate justice of the Superior Court, also served as president of the Hampden County Bar Assoc. Philip Callan Jr. followed Pillsbury in 1994. He was a member of the HCBA executive committee for nine years and recently received the William T. Walsh Longevity Award from the association.

In 2004, David Martel, who joined DWPM in 1981, served as president of the Hampden County Bar Assoc. Most recently prior to Crouss, Barry Ryan served in the role of president in 2013. Ryan continues his service to the local bar by serving as an ex officio past president on the HCBA board of directors.

In addition to her service as president of the Hampden County Bar Assoc., Crouss also serves on the board of Community Legal Aid and has chaired the its Access to Justice fundraising campaign for the past two years. She has served on the board of the Hampden County Bar Assoc. since 2018.