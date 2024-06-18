Berkshire Money Management Welcomes Katrina Fitzpatrick, Lusha Martin

GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire Money Management welcomed two new staff members to its Great Barrington office: Operations Support Partner Katrina Fitzpatrick and Front Office Coordinator Lusha Martin.

Fitzpatrick’s goal is to continuously make Berkshire Money Management and its processes more efficient. She works closely with Chief Operating Officer Natalie Wheeler to assess company needs and identify opportunities for improvement, while and developing strategies for addressing both.

Fitzpatrick is a graduate of Westfield State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business management with a concentration in finance and a minor in economics. Prior to joining Berkshire Money Management, she worked as a branch specialist at Greylock Federal Credit Union.

Martin manages the daily needs of Berkshire Money Management’s Great Barrington office, welcomes clients and guests, and manages the phone lines for the Dalton and Great Barrington offices.

Before arriving at Berkshire Money Management, Martin owned and operated Bakin’ Bakery in Sheffield. She also brings more than two decades of experience in office management to the team and is in the process of earning an associate degree in business careers at Berkshire Community College. She has raised funds for various nonprofit organizations, including the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, and she is a member of the board of directors for Stanton Home in Great Barrington.