Big Brothers Big Sisters Point 5K Fundraiser Returns 

GREENFIELD — On Thursday, July 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Franklin County Fairgrounds, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western Mass (BBBSWM) will host its annual Point 5K fundraiser with a rodeo-themed twist.

Participants will enjoy a 546-yard dining experience featuring food and drinks from local businesses, including Buckland Pizza, the Food Booth, Ciesluk Farmstand, and the Brewery at Four Star Farms. Local artist DJ Lazer Chicken will bring his musical talents to the event.

“This is the first Point 5K as BBBSWM,” said David Beturne, CEO of BBBSWM (formerly BBBS of Franklin and Hampden Counties). “We’re excited to use the event as an opportunity to reintroduce ourselves to Franklin, Berkshire, and Hampden counties.”

Added Chief Growth Officer Chris Thompson, “we couldn’t put on events like this or support our 400-plus matches without great partners in the community. This year we have several partners helping us with the event. I’d like to highlight and thank our presenting sponsor, Greenfield Savings Bank, for their support of the event and our mission of youth empowerment.”

For tickets and more information, visit bigbrotherssisters.org or the organization’s Facebook page.

Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring programs change the lives of children. Statistics show that children who are mentored are less likely to use unprescribed drugs, are more successful academically, and have better peer and family relationships. Mentoring helps youth reach their highest potential.