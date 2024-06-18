bankESB Hires George Michelakis as Branch Officer in Amherst 

EASTHAMPTON — bankESB recently hired George Michelakis as branch officer of its 253 Triangle St. office in Amherst.

Michelakis has 15 years of banking experience. He was previously a financial center manager at Berkshire Bank and, before that, a branch operations administrator at People’s United Bank. He brings an extensive background of retail banking leadership experience to his new role, where he will manage the Amherst office team while remaining engaged in the community.

Michelakis has an associate degree in marketing management from Holyoke Community College and is an avid volunteer with many different organizations in Western Mass.