Berkshire Museum Welcomes New Chief Finance Officer

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Museum has appointed Julia Marko as chief Finance officer. She brings a wealth of experience, having most recently served as director of Finance and Operations at BART Charter Public School in Adams since July 2020. Prior to that, she was the business manager at the same institution from January 2017 to July 2020 and worked for several years in the Business Office of Pittsfield Public Schools.

Marko joins the senior leadership team at Berkshire Museum during a pivotal time in its history as the museum prepares for a major renovation project later this year. Her extensive background in managing financial operations and strategic planning will be invaluable as the museum embarks on this transformative journey.

“I have loved visiting Berkshire Museum with my family over the past 14 years that I’ve lived in this area,” she said. “I am thrilled to be joining the team there now during an exciting time of growth.”

Marko’s role will involve leading and managing the museum’s finance and operations functions, including financial accounting, internal controls, facility operations, guest services, the gift shop, HR, IT, and overall operations. Her commitment to the museum’s goals as an inclusive, accessible and diverse institution will be vital in fostering a successful and equitable organization.

“It’s an honor to find an outstanding individual such as Julia, who has a strong background in finance and human resources — as well as broad knowledge of the local community — to join our leadership team,” said Kimberley Bush Tomio, the museum’s executive director.