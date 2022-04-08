BFAIR Announces Licensing, Certification Renewal by Office of Quality Enhancement

NORTH ADAMS — BFAIR (Berkshire Family & Individual Resources) announced a successful review and continued licensing by the Office of Quality Enhancement (OQE), part of the Commonwealth’s Department of Developmental Services. BFAIR earned positive licensing outcomes, with the eight critical indicators reviewed meeting the standards set forth by the department. These positive outcomes resulted in a two-year licensing and certification for BFAIR’s residential, individual home support, and day and employment services.

“BFAIR’s outcomes on reviews and assessments like these are indicative of the work that we do,” said Ethel Altiery, executive director. “Receiving positive survey outcomes and consistent state licensing results speaks to our commitment to consistency in quality services.”

Rich Weisenflue, CEO, agreed. “I consider OQE’s survey a very important measure of the quality of BFAIR services, and therefore, a two-year license is an outstanding outcome. Every BFAIR member of our team should be extremely proud, as the high quality of our services is directly attributable to the hard work of each one of our employees.”

Since 1994, BFAIR has provided a wide range of services for adults and children with developmental disabilities, acquired brain injury, and autism.