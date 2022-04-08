Balise Auto Continues to Drive Square One’s Campaign for Healthy Kids

SPRINGFIELD — Balise Auto, a longtime Square One supporter, recently raised $4,000 to support the nonprofit agency’s Campaign for Healthy Kids. A check presentation will be held today, April 8, at 10 a.m. at Square One, 1095 Main St., Springfield.

The funds were raised through Balise’s “Tires to Inspire” initiative, through which donations were made to Square One when customers purchased a set of new tires.

“Square One does so much to set local children and their families up for success,” said Alex Balise, director of Marketing for Balise Auto. “Education and community development are at the core of our charitable giving philosophy, so we couldn’t be happier to highlight their amazing programs and continue to support Square One in their mission.”

Square One’s Campaign for Healthy Kids is a multi-year fund-development initiative focused on the agency’s commitment to providing healthy meals, physical fitness, social-emotional well-being, and a healthy learning environment.

“We love that Balise takes such a creative approach to supporting our work with children and families,” said Kristine Allard, vice president of Development & Communication for Square One. “Not only do they give generously on a corporate level, but they encourage their customers to get involved as well. That impact is far-reaching for the children and families we serve. We are so grateful for their partnership.”