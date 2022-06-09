Big Bands Are Back at the Armory with Concerts June 11 and July 16

SPRINGFIELD — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, The Springfield Armory will present two concerts this summer on the lawn in front of the Commanding Officer’s Quarters.

On Saturday, the West Mass Brass band will perform military style music in the afternoon at 1 p.m., and on July 16 at 6 p.m., The Bad News Jazz and Blues Orchestra will perform swing music for the annual big band concert, led by Jeff Gavioli.

“There is a long-standing tradition between Springfield Armory and big band music,” said Park Ranger, Susan Ashman. “In 1943 Benny Goodman and his band came to the Armory as part of his nationwide Twilight Tours. Goodman made a point to play to war workers like those at Springfield Armory as a thank you for their dedication and patriotism. The Armory workers were essential in the manufacturing of firearms for the military during WWII.”

The Springfield Armory National Historic Site is the location of the nation’s first armory (1794 – 1968) and was established by George Washington.