Eversource Ready for First Heat Wave of Season 

SPRINGFIELD — With temperatures expected to be in the 90s along with high humidity over the next several days across the region, air conditioners and fans will be working overtime at many homes and businesses.

During the summer months, Eversource customers in Massachusetts use about 40% more electricity to keep cool when the mercury soars. While high electricity usage during a heat wave can put a strain on the electric system, the energy company is prepared to meet the increased demand, and its crews are ready to respond to any outages or issues that may arise. Remote system operators are also constantly monitoring the system and are ready to reroute power and shift other resources as necessary.

“Our crews are focused on working safely to ensure reliable electric service for our customers year-round, especially during these hot and humid days when many customers will have their fans and AC units running in full force,” Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom said.

“We begin preparing well in advance for the increased demand we typically see this time of year by conducting ground and aerial inspections of the electrical system so we can proactively detect and address any issues,” he added. “As we all use more energy during the summer months, we also want to make sure our customers are aware of the simple steps they can take to help manage their usage and save money on their electric bills.”

Eversource offers the following tips to manage energy usage this summer:

Keep air conditioners set as warm as comfort allows. For every degree higher on the thermostat, the air conditioner will use 1% to 3% less electricity.

Don’t block air flow. Keep air vents and heat pump vents clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains, and rugs.

Operate major appliances during the cooler parts of the day. Energy is conserved by using appliances that create heat, like clothes dryers and dishwashers, early in the morning or late in the evening. There is also less demand on the electric system during these times.

Keep blinds closed to prevent unwanted direct sunlight from entering a home through windows. Using curtains, shades, and blinds can lower indoor temperatures by up to 20 degrees.

Switch to Energy Star-certified LED lights. The energy-efficient bulbs run cooler and last up to 25 times longer than incandescent lights.

Set ceiling fans to rotate counterclockwise and at a higher speed in the summer to circulate the air more effectively, creating a cooling wind-chill effect. Remember to turn the fan off when leaving the room.

To learn about the many energy saving programs available, visit eversource.com.