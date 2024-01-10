Big Y Announces Executive Leadership Changes

SPRINGFIELD — The board of directors of Big Y Foods Inc. announced the following executive changes, which will be effective Jan. 21. Charles D’Amour will become executive chairman of the board as the reins of president and CEO move to Michael D’Amour, and the role of executive vice president and chief operating officer move to Richard Bossie.

These changes reflect the next chapter in the company’s history as it continues to chart a path for growth, collaboration, and innovation in the challenging and changing retail environment.

As executive chairman, Charlie will continue to provide oversight, strategic advice, and board leadership as this transition manifests. In addition, he will also continue to serve as a member of the real-estate and development committee.

Charles D’Amour, son of co-founder Gerald D’Amour, was appointed president in 2006 and CEO in 2019. He began his career at an early age, working through various positions in the supermarket, including store director. After completing college and law school, he rejoined the company in 1978, where he served in many capacities, including sales manager, vice president of Sales and Marketing, and COO, in addition to his responsibilities for real-estate development, where he has led Big Y’s strategic direction and growth.

According to Charlie, “for nearly 90 years, Big Y has been proud to honor the legacy of our founders, Paul and Gerry D’Amour, as a family company focused on our employees, our customers, and the communities we serve. It’s been an honor to have been personally connected with our company and to have had the privilege of working alongside my father, uncle, cousin Donald and sister Claire. I have worked closely with Michael D’Amour, other members of our third generation of family members, along with the rest of our leadership team, who are all well-poised to lead our company and continue that legacy of service. I have the utmost trust and confidence in Michael and Rick to continue our company’s growth and success. With their appointment to these roles, I’m pleased that our Big Y board of directors holds them in the same highest regard and confidence.”

As president and CEO, Michael D’Amour will guide the overall direction of the company and drive its strategic initiatives and growth while maintaining the company’s mission. Throughout his career, he has proven to be a thoughtful, passionate, and innovative leader, both at Big Y and throughout the industry.

Michael currently serves on the board of FMI/the Food Industry Assoc. and the board of Topco Associates, an $18 billion food cooperative based in Itasca, Ill. Michael, grandson of co-founder Paul D’Amour and son of Donald, was appointed COO in 2019. After working in the supermarkets in various roles while in his teens, he began his full-time career in 1996. He has worked in all areas of the markets, including Operations and store director, as well as various corporate areas, from buyer and category sales manager to vice president of Sales and Marketing.

“I am extremely excited and humbled for the opportunity to continue to help serve and lead our wonderful company to many more years of growth in service to the communities in which we operate,” Michael said. “I would like to thank my father, Donald, for his guidance, and Charlie for his steadfast mentorship over the years, and our senior leadership team for their continuous support.”

As newly appointed executive vice president and COO, Bossie will work with Michael D’Amour in overseeing all operational areas of the company.

Bossie has more than 40 years of experience in the supermarket industry, beginning as a part-time service clerk. He joined Big Y in 1986 and has worked in all areas of store operations, including store director and later as a district director until his appointment as director of Operations in 2010. In 2019, he was named senior vice president of Retail Operations and Customer Experience, where, in addition to his operations oversight, he also leads other retail banners, such as Big Y Express gas and convenience and Table & Vine fine wines and liquors, along with teams for asset protection and continuous improvement. Bossie currently serves on the board of Baystate Health, the largest integrated healthcare system in Western Mass.

“I am honored for this tremendous opportunity to work in partnership with Michael to drive innovation and enhance the development of our industry-leading teams,” Bossie said.