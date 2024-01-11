AdLib Inc. Appoints New Executive Director

PITTSFIELD — The board of directors of AdLib Inc., a community-based, cross-disability, nonprofit organization, announced Sally English as the new executive director. English, who holds a master of social work degree from Boston College, was eager to join the team and return to the independent-living movement.

English most recently advanced in leadership at Viability Inc., supporting its Clubhouse and MOMs programs through several leadership, programmatic, and pandemic-related changes. Prior to Viability, she worked at the Boston Center for Independent Living as the director of Services. English was included in the BusinessWest 40 Under Forty class of 2019.

AdLib Inc., founded in 1983, provides information and referral, advocacy, skills training, peer support, transition, representative payee, and personal-care-attendant services to people with disabilities of all ages throughout Berkshire County. As a center for independent living, it was important to the AdLib board of directors to find a leader able to embrace the philosophy of independent living, which focuses on ensuring that people with disabilities are able to live in the community with control over their own services and lives.

“AdLib is extremely fortunate to have Sally with us,” said Bryan Comalli, AdLib board president. “She has brought a wealth of experience and has been working very hard to help drive the success of the organization from day one. We look forward to working with her in the years to come as she executes her long-term visions of growth and the development of AdLib.”

English, who supported her parents in remaining in the community and living active lives through chronic conditions, possesses an ideal mix of personal and professional experience to ensure that AdLib not only remains true to the independent-living movement, but positions the center to thrive.

“People need the right environment and opportunities in order to succeed,” English said, “and I am eager to provide the support and structure for the AdLib team to ensure that people with disabilities in Berkshire County are able to receive the services they need to live and remain active in their community.”

English, who began her tenure in June, has spent the first six months with AdLib creating relationships with staff and external stakeholders, as well as improving internal systems and processes to ensure staff are supported in providing quality services to consumers. An open house will be planned for 2024. Visit www.adlibcil.org to sign up for AdLib’s mailing list.