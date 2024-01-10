Breeze Airways Launching Services from Bradley to Cincinnati, San Diego

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority announced that low-cost carrier Breeze Airways will be launching non-stop summer seasonal service between Bradley International Airport and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The flight will operate on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, starting May 2.

Additionally, Breeze will offer daily summer seasonal service between Bradley and San Diego International Airport, starting May 1. The flight will be part of the airline’s BreezeThru service, which includes one stop, but passengers do not have to change planes.

“We are thrilled that Breeze is once again bringing convenient travel options at low fares to travelers at Bradley International Airport,” said Kevin Dillon, Connecticut Airport Authority executive director. “The new non-stop to Cincinnati and BreezeThru to San Diego are wonderful additions to the airline’s growing list of destinations from our region to other parts of the country.”

The announcement follows recent news of the airline’s plans to launch service between BDL and Orlando, Fla. and Santa Ana, Calif. in May.

Breeze currently flies nonstop between Bradley and Charleston, S.C.; Columbus, Ohio; Fort Myers, Fla.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Las Vegas; New Orleans; Phoenix; Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; Richmond, Va.; Sarasota, Fla.; Tampa, Fla.; and Vero Beach, Fla.

“As we continue to grow from Hartford’s Bradley International, we keep joining the dots with the fastest ways to get from A to B, whether it’s a non-stop or direct flight,” Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey said. “Now our Connecticut guests can get to Cincinnati and San Diego much faster at very affordable fares.”