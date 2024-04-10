Big Y Appoints Colin D’Amour to Senior Director of Asset Protection

SPRINGFIELD — The board of directors of Big Y Foods Inc. announced the appointment of Colin D’Amour as senior director of asset protection.

In that role, he will lead the asset protection team, develop and execute future strategies, deploy new technologies, build relationships with law enforcement and other regulatory agencies, and foster both education and growth within the department. He reports to Nicole D’Amour Schneider, senior vice president of retail operations and customer experience.

D’Amour began working as a service clerk at Big Y Supermarkets in 1998 at age 14. From there, he held several positions, including produce clerk, warehouse selector, and construction/remodel store projects coordinator. In 2007, he accepted a commission with the U.S. Marine Corps as second lieutenant, serving with distinction and ultimately earning the rank of captain. In 2010, he was deployed to Helmand, Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

In 2014, D’Amour left active duty in the Marines and returned to Big Y by entering into its store director training program. Since then, his career has included several roles, including store director, corporate center store sales director, senior manager of procurement, and, most recently, senior director of the Big Y Express division. He was also a project manager for the expansion of the Fresh and Local Distribution Center and is a member of Big Y’s real estate and store design committees.

In addition, he oversees multiple programs and initiatives with Topco, an $18 billion cooperative that provides aggregation, innovation, and management solutions to its leading food-industry members across the country.

A graduate of Boston College, D’Amour holds personal decorations from his military service, including both the Navy and Marine Corps commendation and achievement medals. He is the grandson of Big Y co-founder Gerald D’Amour and son of Executive Chairman Charles D’Amour.