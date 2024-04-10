Greater Springfield Habitat to Host Free Financial Seminar for Community

WEST SPRINGFIELD — On Tuesday, April 16, Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity (GSHFH) will host a free financial seminar for the community.

Sue Zielenski of Bank of America will present the topic “Keep It Safe” at Bank of America Financial Center, 1724 Boston Road, Springfield. The class will start at 6 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend, but participants are required to sign up. Click here to register.

“With how prevalent financial and identity theft scams are today, it’s important to know how to protect yourself against them,” said Olga Callirgos, GSHFH Homeowner Programs coordinator.

GSHFH hosts free financial-literacy seminars monthly. At the April 16 presentation, Zielenski will provide information on how people can protect their finances and identities from thieves. To keep up to date about future seminars, visit habitatspringfield.org/financial-seminar.

Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity is dedicated to strengthening communities by empowering low-income families to change their lives and the lives of future generations through homeownership and home-preservation opportunities. Since 1987, the organization has built or repaired 129 homes in Hampden County.