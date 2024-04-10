Difference Makers to Be Celebrated Tonight

SPRINGFIELD — BusinessWest will present its 16th annual Difference Makers Gala at the Log Cabin in Holyoke tonight, April 10. The event is sold out.

Since 2009, BusinessWest has been recognizing the work of individuals, groups, businesses, and institutions through this recognition program. The 2024 Difference Makers — profiled in the Feb. 19 issue of BusinessWest and at businesswest.com — are:

• Matt Bannister, senior vice president, Marketing and Corporate Responsibility, PeoplesBank;

• Delcie Bean, CEO, Paragus Strategic I.T.;

• Linda Dunlavy, executive director, Franklin Regional Council of Governments;

• Dr. Fred and Mary Kay Kadushin, co-founders, Feed the Kids;

• Scott Keiter, CEO, Keiter;

• the staff of Rock 102;

• Shannon Rudder, president and CEO, Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services; and

• Springfield Symphony Orchestra and Springfield Chamber Players.

Partner sponsors for the 2024 Difference Makers include Burkhart, Pizzanelli, P.C., Keiter, Mercy Medical Center/Trinity Health, the Royal Law Firm, and TommyCar Auto Group. Supporting sponsors include the Springfield Thunderbirds and Westfield Bank.