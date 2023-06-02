Blue Sox Announce Opening Weekend Promotions

HOLYOKE — The Valley Blue Sox return to MacKenzie Stadium next week, with their first home game on Thursday, June 8 at 6:35 p.m. The team will then have three more home games on June 9, 10, and 11.

The team announced that any fans who attend all four games June 8-11 will receive their choice of either four flex tickets to any of the remaining home games this season, or early access to a new Blue Sox T-shirt before it goes on sale. Fans will receive a punch card on opening night that will be filled in with different-colored stickers at each game until all four are collected after the weekend.

On opening night, the team will be facing the Bristol Blues and giving away magnet schedules. The following night, Friday, June 9, at 6:35 p.m. versus the Ocean State Wolves, the team will be hosting Isenberg Night and giving away T-shirts sponsored by Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst. The first 100 UMass students to show their UCard upon entry will receive a voucher for one free meal and drink. On Saturday, June 10 at 6:35 p.m. versus the North Shore Navigators, Boston Beer Co. will be sponsoring a Dogfish Tasting night, and fans will be able to enter a Red Sox/Sam Adams bench raffle. Finally, on Sunday, June 11 at 3 p.m. versus the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks, the city of Holyoke will be celebrating its 150th anniversary with the team.

Fans are encouraged to come show their support for the start of the new season, and the Blue Sox look forward to seeing fans back at MacKenzie Stadium next Thursday.