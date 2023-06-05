STCC to Offer Certifications in EMT, Phlebotomy

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will offer two healthcare courses, emergency medical technician (EMT) and phlebotomy certification, starting in June.

The EMT course, which begins Tuesday, June 6, is open to anyone 18 and older, while the phlebotomy course, starting Tuesday, June 20, is for people working in approved healthcare worker roles.

The EMT course, which runs June 6 through Aug. 19, covers all medical concepts and techniques used to provide emergency care in pre-hospital settings. The program teaches skills such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation and automated external defibrillation, among other EMT skills. On-campus labs are Tuesday from 8 a.m. to noon.

The class is a mixture of online and in-person work. For more information and to register, visit stcc.io/emt.

The phlebotomy for healthcare workers class, open to anyone licensed in various medical fields, runs June 20 through July 11. Class hours are 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and labs for the course will be held in-person on the STCC campus.

The non-credit course, offered through the Workforce Development Center at STCC, prepares students to take the exam to become a certified phlebotomist in Massachusetts. The class is designed to teach workers in certified healthcare positions to draw blood for diagnostic procedures.

Anyone interested in taking the class should have a current healthcare certification in at least one of the following healthcare roles (those with certification in other healthcare fields not listed may be eligible):

certified nursing assistant (CNA), emergency medical technician (EMT), patient care technician (PCT), certified medical assistant (CMA), licensed practical nurse (LPN), certified electrocardiogram technician (CET), or certified dental assistant (CDA).

Certified phlebotomists can work in emergency rooms, clinics, doctor’s offices, and bloodmobiles, among other healthcare venues. The fee for the class includes the National Healthcare Assoc. Exam.

To enroll online and learn more about this course, visit www.stcc.edu/wdc/healthcare and click the ‘phlebotomy certification for healthcare workers’ link.

For more information, contact the Workforce Development Center at (413) 755-4225 or [email protected].